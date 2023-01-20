Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Northwest HS announces new football coach after 2022 brawl
BETHESDA - Northwest High School announced Monday the hiring of Warner "Bucky" Clipper Jr. as the new head coach for the high school's football team. "Coach Clipper possesses the knowledge, skill and character required of the head coach of our program. He brings with him years of knowledge of the game as well as experience in coaching athletes who have gone on to compete at the D1 college level and beyond," said Northwest High School in a press release. "His work ethic, football knowledge, and leadership abilities are universally recognized & respected."
YAHOO!
Man with Hagerstown, Waynesboro ties charged in Saturday shooting outside restaurant
A man with Hagerstown and Waynesboro, Pa., addresses has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after an Allegany County man was shot in the leg Saturday morning outside a Hagerstown-area restaurant and bar. The shooting in the Foxshire Plaza parking lot, along Dual Highway, occurred in the early morning hours...
royalexaminer.com
Village at Leesburg Ice Festival on January 28
Village at Leesburg (located on Route 7 just east of Leesburg, Va.,) will host its most popular festival – Ice Festival on Saturday, January 28 from noon to 4 p.m. Ice carvers will begin work on their creations on Saturday morning with official festivities kicking off at noon. There...
FOX43.com
Danny Dietrich ready to race largest season of his career | Fast Lane
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 racing season might be in the dust now, but it’s something Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich wants to build off of. Dietrich had 14 wins, 53 top 5s and 69 top 10s. Winning the Steve Smith Tribute worth $19,000, it’s the big events he hopes to capitalize on looking forward.
echo-pilot.com
Commuters in Maryland, Pennsylvania could face freezing rain Wednesday morning
Freezing rain Wednesday could make the morning commute tricky, according to weather forecasters. A weather system brewing for the region could drop a little snow Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. By daybreak Wednesday, rain and freezing rain might blend in, according to the weather service. The chance...
wfmd.com
Crash On I-70 In Frederick County Kills Smithsburg Woman
The driver of a Chevy Cruz killed after hitting the back of a tractor trailer. Myersville, MD (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on I-70 westbound Monday night. Troopers from the Frederick Barrack responded to 70 westbound near the Myersville Rest Stop at...
“A Gettysburg Christmas” finishes third day of shooting
The cast and crew of “A Gettysburg Christmas Festival” wrapped its third day of shooting with an interior at Lark Gift Shop this evening. Film spokesperson Kris Webb said filming would continue tomorrow around Lincoln Square, but no set time has been announced. “Things are going super well....
bethesdamagazine.com
B-CC silence criticized after two students found unconscious in school bathroom
Seven hours elapsed between the time two female students were found unconscious Monday in a bathroom at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and the time school officials communicated with parents. The lag, filled with rumors and the reporting of the B-CC student newspaper, has prompted criticism from students and parents. “We’re...
morgancountyusa.org
Bike Trail at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs Threatened by Recreational Vehicle Camp Proposal
The brand new Rock & Roll mountain bike trail behind the Nature Center at Cacapon State Park is being threatened by a proposal to put in a recreational vehicle campsite. Last month, Brad Reed, Chief of West Virginia State Parks, put out a request for proposals to develop the campground and additional recreational facilities such as “winter sports, zip line, ropes courses, mountain coaster and bicycle rental.”
Street fight in Cumberland leads to shooting
CUMBERLAND, MD – Police in Cumberland were called to Ridgeway Terrace early Sunday morning after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a disturbance and gunshots being fired. Police arrived at the location at around 2:45 am, but by the time of their arrival the suspects had fled. Through an investigation, police determined there was a large fight involving multiple individuals. Gunshots rang out, but at this time, no injuries have been reported. “Upon the officer’s arrival at the scene, all subjects had fled. Officers were able to locate evidence at the scene, which confirmed that an assault took place as well The post Street fight in Cumberland leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: 27-year-old driver dies trying to pass several cars on the wrong side of road in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. — A Maryland man is dead after colliding head-on into another vehicle while trying to pass other drivers on the wrong side of the road late Friday night in Frederick County, Maryland, officials said. Maryland State Police troopers responded to the head-on crash around 10:48 p.m. at...
wmar2news
Say it ain't SNOW...
A few areas in Maryland received their first measurable snow of the season on Monday morning! In Carroll county, 1" of snow was measured in Westminster and a little under an inch of snow was recorded in Manchester. We have another round of potential wintry weather in store for Wednesday....
wfmd.com
One Dead, One Injured From Head-On Collision Friday Night
The roadway was shut down for two hours. Frederick, Md (KM) The investigation continues into a fatal head-on collision Friday night in Frederick County. Maryland State Police say at around 10:48 PM, troopers responded to Fingerboard Road (Md. 80) just east of Park Mills Road in Urbana for a crash. Witnesses told State Police that a black Dodge Charter was passing vehicles along Fingerboard on the double yellow lines. The Charger struck a Toyota Camry head on.
Rockville man dead, another man hurt after head-on collision in Urbana
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man who was passing traffic across a double yellow line died after his car hit another car head-on, hurting the other driver. Troopers were at Fingerbroad Road (MD Route 80), east of Park Mills Road in Urbana around 10:50 p.m. Friday after they […]
WSET
Faulty wiring prompts response from Boonsboro crews twice in one day
BOONSBORO, Va. (WSET) — Boonsboro crews say fault wiring is behind two trips to the same residence for a report of a fire on Sunday. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company said it responded Sunday evening to a residence off of Hawkins Mill Road for the report of a structure fire.
WGAL
Route 15 now open following crash
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
gettysburgian.com
Campus Safety Alerts Student Body to Sunday Morning Aggravated Assault
On Sunday morning, Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz sent out a campus-wide email alerting the community to an aggravated assault that occurred early that morning. Wiltz said a member of the campus community experienced “severe injury” after being pushed off the porch of a College residence by another...
thewoodgroveoutlander.com
Hatchet Homicide in Hamilton
Sixty-two year old male, David Brown, was allegedly stabbed with a hatchet by his son (24) on Monday, January 2nd in Hamilton, Virginia. The son, Angus Brown, has been apprehended and charged with second-degree homicide after the father was found “suffering life threatening injuries” according to a Loudoun County press release.
Icy roads likely Wednesday as snow, sleet, rain fall: forecasters
An icy glaze could coat central Pennsylvania roads Wednesday as several inches of snow fall and combine with rain showers, forecasters said. Snow, sleet and rain are expected between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a National Weather Service winter weather advisory. Forecasters are calling for up to 3 inches of snow accumulation.
theriver953.com
VSP arrest a Winchester man after a high speed chase
Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Information Officer Sergeant Brent Coffey reports by email the arrest of a Winchester man after a high speed chase. John P. Scaperotto of Winchester is facing several charges after the chase through Frederick County just past 8 a.m. Jan. 19. VSP initiated a traffic stop...
