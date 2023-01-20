ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

fox5dc.com

Northwest HS announces new football coach after 2022 brawl

BETHESDA - Northwest High School announced Monday the hiring of Warner "Bucky" Clipper Jr. as the new head coach for the high school's football team. "Coach Clipper possesses the knowledge, skill and character required of the head coach of our program. He brings with him years of knowledge of the game as well as experience in coaching athletes who have gone on to compete at the D1 college level and beyond," said Northwest High School in a press release. "His work ethic, football knowledge, and leadership abilities are universally recognized & respected."
GAITHERSBURG, MD
royalexaminer.com

Village at Leesburg Ice Festival on January 28

Village at Leesburg (located on Route 7 just east of Leesburg, Va.,) will host its most popular festival – Ice Festival on Saturday, January 28 from noon to 4 p.m. Ice carvers will begin work on their creations on Saturday morning with official festivities kicking off at noon. There...
LEESBURG, VA
FOX43.com

Danny Dietrich ready to race largest season of his career | Fast Lane

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 racing season might be in the dust now, but it’s something Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich wants to build off of. Dietrich had 14 wins, 53 top 5s and 69 top 10s. Winning the Steve Smith Tribute worth $19,000, it’s the big events he hopes to capitalize on looking forward.
GETTYSBURG, PA
wfmd.com

Crash On I-70 In Frederick County Kills Smithsburg Woman

The driver of a Chevy Cruz killed after hitting the back of a tractor trailer. Myersville, MD (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on I-70 westbound Monday night. Troopers from the Frederick Barrack responded to 70 westbound near the Myersville Rest Stop at...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

B-CC silence criticized after two students found unconscious in school bathroom

Seven hours elapsed between the time two female students were found unconscious Monday in a bathroom at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and the time school officials communicated with parents. The lag, filled with rumors and the reporting of the B-CC student newspaper, has prompted criticism from students and parents. “We’re...
morgancountyusa.org

Bike Trail at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs Threatened by Recreational Vehicle Camp Proposal

The brand new Rock & Roll mountain bike trail behind the Nature Center at Cacapon State Park is being threatened by a proposal to put in a recreational vehicle campsite. Last month, Brad Reed, Chief of West Virginia State Parks, put out a request for proposals to develop the campground and additional recreational facilities such as “winter sports, zip line, ropes courses, mountain coaster and bicycle rental.”
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
Shore News Network

Street fight in Cumberland leads to shooting

CUMBERLAND, MD – Police in Cumberland were called to Ridgeway Terrace early Sunday morning after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a disturbance and gunshots being fired. Police arrived at the location at around 2:45 am, but by the time of their arrival the suspects had fled. Through an investigation, police determined there was a large fight involving multiple individuals. Gunshots rang out, but at this time, no injuries have been reported. “Upon the officer’s arrival at the scene, all subjects had fled. Officers were able to locate evidence at the scene, which confirmed that an assault took place as well The post Street fight in Cumberland leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
wmar2news

Say it ain't SNOW...

A few areas in Maryland received their first measurable snow of the season on Monday morning! In Carroll county, 1" of snow was measured in Westminster and a little under an inch of snow was recorded in Manchester. We have another round of potential wintry weather in store for Wednesday....
WESTMINSTER, MD
wfmd.com

One Dead, One Injured From Head-On Collision Friday Night

The roadway was shut down for two hours. Frederick, Md (KM) The investigation continues into a fatal head-on collision Friday night in Frederick County. Maryland State Police say at around 10:48 PM, troopers responded to Fingerboard Road (Md. 80) just east of Park Mills Road in Urbana for a crash. Witnesses told State Police that a black Dodge Charter was passing vehicles along Fingerboard on the double yellow lines. The Charger struck a Toyota Camry head on.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Route 15 now open following crash

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
gettysburgian.com

Campus Safety Alerts Student Body to Sunday Morning Aggravated Assault

On Sunday morning, Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz sent out a campus-wide email alerting the community to an aggravated assault that occurred early that morning. Wiltz said a member of the campus community experienced “severe injury” after being pushed off the porch of a College residence by another...
GETTYSBURG, PA
thewoodgroveoutlander.com

Hatchet Homicide in Hamilton

Sixty-two year old male, David Brown, was allegedly stabbed with a hatchet by his son (24) on Monday, January 2nd in Hamilton, Virginia. The son, Angus Brown, has been apprehended and charged with second-degree homicide after the father was found “suffering life threatening injuries” according to a Loudoun County press release.
HAMILTON, VA
theriver953.com

VSP arrest a Winchester man after a high speed chase

Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Information Officer Sergeant Brent Coffey reports by email the arrest of a Winchester man after a high speed chase. John P. Scaperotto of Winchester is facing several charges after the chase through Frederick County just past 8 a.m. Jan. 19. VSP initiated a traffic stop...
WINCHESTER, VA

