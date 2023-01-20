CUMBERLAND, MD – Police in Cumberland were called to Ridgeway Terrace early Sunday morning after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a disturbance and gunshots being fired. Police arrived at the location at around 2:45 am, but by the time of their arrival the suspects had fled. Through an investigation, police determined there was a large fight involving multiple individuals. Gunshots rang out, but at this time, no injuries have been reported. “Upon the officer’s arrival at the scene, all subjects had fled. Officers were able to locate evidence at the scene, which confirmed that an assault took place as well The post Street fight in Cumberland leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.

CUMBERLAND, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO