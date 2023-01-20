Read full article on original website
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersM. L. FrenchNorristown, PA
The time that a $4 flea market picture frame hid an original copy of the Declaration of IndependenceAnita DurairajAdamstown, PA
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
papreplive.com
None better: Casey breaks all-time scoring record as Lansdale Catholic rolls Penn Charter
PHILADELPHIA >> Untouchable. As of Sunday, that’s exactly where Gabby Casey is in the hierarchy of any person to ever score a basketball playing for Lansdale Catholic. Just a few weeks after becoming the all-time top scorer for the Crusaders’ girls’ program, the senior entered Sunday’s high-profile match-up against Penn Chater at the Play-By-Play Maggie Lucas Classic at Jefferson needing just 16 points to become the true undisputed No. 1.
papreplive.com
Behind potent offense, Pottstown boys basketball makes strides this winter
In his second year at the helm of the Pottstown boys basketball team, Ken Ivory is happy with the turnaround, but still sees plenty of room for improvement. A 6-16 overall record with just three Frontier wins in the Pioneer Athletic Conference last season marked a setback from the year prior. But so far through 2022-23, the Trojans have been pounding the drum.
papreplive.com
Julian Sadler making a jump in junior year at Perkiomen Valley
COLLEGEVILLE >> It was a split second. Not much time to react. But almost enough for Julian Sadler. Down two points with three seconds left in regulation against Pottstown, Kyle Shawaluk tied it up 64-64 with a mid-range jumper. On the ensuing inbound pass — one second left — Sadler made the interception, hooked around and got one last shot off.
papreplive.com
Renninger making her mark at Archbishop Wood through hard work
COLLEGEVILLE >> Ava Renninger gets more done from 6-8 a.m. than many people will get done in a day. Archbishop Wood coach Mike McDonald certainly appreciates the lengths that Renninger is willing to go to in order to hone her skills on a basketball court, enough that he can get past the early wake-ups to open the gym each morning for her. The junior guard, now in her second season with the Vikings, has dealt with some challenging circumstances off the court this past year but has only funneled that into her early hours of hard work, with the results showing.
papreplive.com
Downingtown West rolls over WC Rustin
DOWNINGTOWN>> The Downingtown West boys basketball bounced back from a tough Ches-Mont League loss to Coatesville Thursday night by looking very impressive in a convincing 71-52 win over West Chester Rustin Saturday afternoon at Wagner Gymnasium. Downingtown West (13-4) led from start to finish and the host Whippets shot a...
There’s a change at the top of the boys basketball rankings
Allentown Central Catholic continues to climb the boys basketball rankings. The Vikings’ current run of success includes a win over then-No. 1 Emmaus, which shouldn’t be punished too much since it was without standout guard Dylan Darville.
papreplive.com
Great Valley shuts down Interboro in 4th to stage comeback
EAST WHITELAND >> If the Great Valley boys want to make a late run and sneak into the District 1 Basketball Playoffs, it needs to play like it did in the fourth quarter on Monday, and not like it did in the first three. The host Patriots held winless Interboro...
papreplive.com
Episcopal Academy’s Chase Bearley is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-29)
A junior at EA, Chase Bearley posted a time of 21.41 in the boys 50 free (.2 seconds off the school record) in a recent meet against Germantown Academy, then jumped into the boys 100 free with a blistering time of 47.23. As a sophomore, Bearley was selected to the All-Main Line boys swimming second team last winter, and he was chosen to the second team All-Inter-Ac water polo squad this past fall. “We are fortunate to have an athlete like Chase competing for our team,” said EA swimming head coach Brian Kline. “Week after week, Chase puts in the hours to improve in and out of the water. He is one of the most versatile swimmers we have – he can be counted on in any event here at EA — yet thrives in the 50 and 100 freestyle. We are fortunate to have him here at EA, in and out of the water.”
thevalleyledger.com
Lehigh Valley Legends Sign “Legendary” Basketball Star Ahead of March Season Opener
(January 23, 2023, Allentown, Pa) –The Lehigh Valley Legends, a professional basketball organization dedicated to fostering talent and skillset at a local level, announce the latest player joining their roster for the 2023 season. The Basketball League (TBL) and Lehigh Valley Legends welcome Guyana native and local high school...
Boxing Scene
Julian Gonzalez Not Surprised He Took Out Rosalindo Morales So Quickly
Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pa. - Julian Gonzalez from Reading, Pa., remained undefeated with a dominant fourth-round stoppage victory, dropping Rosalindo Morales in the first round and halting him with a stiff right hand that caused referee Shawn Clark to intervene and wave the 130-pound bout off at 27 seconds of the fourth. Gonzalez led 30-26 on all three judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage.
conshystuff.com
Indoor Golf Coming Soon to Fayette Street
Penn Club on 2nd. You might be asking yourself what exactly that means… well the owners of this new business know a bit about the history of Conshohocken and we are thrilled they are paying tribute to this old club. Read the history of a house here: https://conshystuff.com/history-of-a-house-12-west-second-avenue-was-it-a-house/ In talking to the owners Lori Burt and Christine Carr over the past few months about this project, they are really excited to be bringing this to Conshohocken. It sounds like progress is being made inside and out and they are looking forward to an opening at the end of February. So, what is the Penn Club on 2nd in 2023? It is going to be a private indoor golf, with a clubhouse for members. We’re looking forward to all the details in the near future.
The Kings of Ka-Ching: Pottstown’s Got One of the Most Expensive High Schools in the U.S.
The Hill School in Pottstown is a co-ed prep school for grades 9-12. The most expensive high schools in the U.S. can be pricier than some universities. That’s no exception for an independent Pottstown boarding school on 860 Beach Street. The Hill School’s annual tuition currently runs at a...
americanhistorycentral.com
Daniel Boone Homestead, Birthplace of an American Legend
Daniel Boone was born in Berks County, Pennsylvania in 1734 to a Quaker family. Over the course of his life, Boone was a hunter, explorer, and soldier. He rose to fame for his exploits as a frontiersman and trailblazer who played an important role in the settlement of Kentucky. He has long been remembered as one of the men responsible for opening the West to further exploration and settlement. Boone is memorialized in popular culture, which often exaggerates his exploits, including James Fenimore’s classic novel “The Last of the Mohicans.” Regardless, Boone’s willingness and desire to blaze a path into western Virginia played a key role in helping form the state of Kentucky and inspired people to move westward. The Daniel Boone Homestead in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania is where this Folk Hero and American Legend was born.
Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82
Philadelphia has lost a legend. Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away. The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the […]
Joseph Zarelli’s Biological Parents Identified by The Inquirer
The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting it has identified the biological parents of Joseph Augustus Zarelli, a 4-year-old known for 65 years only as “The Boy in the Box”. Joseph’s body was found in a bassinet box in a Fox Chase lot in February, 1957, dead from blunt force trauma.
paonlinecasino.com
Valley Forge Casino Returns To 24-Hour Gaming To Accommodate Demand
Valley Forge Casino just announced some good news for night owls in the greater Philadelphia/Montgomery County area. Beginning today, Jan. 20, the casino floor will remain open 24 hours a day, says a new Valley Forge Casino press release. Visitors to the King of Prussia casino could already play slots...
wmmr.com
Delco Band to Have Their Song Played On Mars Rover
How does a local metal band from Delaware County have a connection to NASA’s mission to Mars? Four kids from Delco; Nick McGrath (37), Chris Kline (36), Rick Donahue (39), and Christian Flickinger (41); and their mutual love of heavy metal are making it happen. It starts in the...
West Chester TikToker Goes Viral with Pennsylvania-Themed Videos
West Chester’s Cat Janisko has achieved internet fame with Pennsylvania-themed videos she posts on TikTok as @PennsylvaniaJunkie, writes Eric Knopsnyder for the Tribune-Democrat. Janisko has nearly a quarter of a million followers and 2.8 million likes on her videos. “I do what feels good for me on this account,”...
WGAL
Lancaster Airport in national spotlight
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
Singers, Songwriters Coming to Famous Bucks County Theater for a Night of Music and Conversation
One of Bucks County’s most well-known theaters will be hosting a night of music and conversation in the very near future. The Newtown Theatre will present “Singer-Songwriters in the Round: The Stories Behind the Songs” on Feb. 4 at 8 PM. Part concert, part conversation, this special evening will bring together five singer-songwriters to play their songs and share the stories behind them. They’ll discuss origins and arrangements while offering a deeper dive into the songwriting process.
