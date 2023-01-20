ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyertown, PA

papreplive.com

None better: Casey breaks all-time scoring record as Lansdale Catholic rolls Penn Charter

PHILADELPHIA >> Untouchable. As of Sunday, that’s exactly where Gabby Casey is in the hierarchy of any person to ever score a basketball playing for Lansdale Catholic. Just a few weeks after becoming the all-time top scorer for the Crusaders’ girls’ program, the senior entered Sunday’s high-profile match-up against Penn Chater at the Play-By-Play Maggie Lucas Classic at Jefferson needing just 16 points to become the true undisputed No. 1.
LANSDALE, PA
papreplive.com

Behind potent offense, Pottstown boys basketball makes strides this winter

In his second year at the helm of the Pottstown boys basketball team, Ken Ivory is happy with the turnaround, but still sees plenty of room for improvement. A 6-16 overall record with just three Frontier wins in the Pioneer Athletic Conference last season marked a setback from the year prior. But so far through 2022-23, the Trojans have been pounding the drum.
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Julian Sadler making a jump in junior year at Perkiomen Valley

COLLEGEVILLE >> It was a split second. Not much time to react. But almost enough for Julian Sadler. Down two points with three seconds left in regulation against Pottstown, Kyle Shawaluk tied it up 64-64 with a mid-range jumper. On the ensuing inbound pass — one second left — Sadler made the interception, hooked around and got one last shot off.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Renninger making her mark at Archbishop Wood through hard work

COLLEGEVILLE >> Ava Renninger gets more done from 6-8 a.m. than many people will get done in a day. Archbishop Wood coach Mike McDonald certainly appreciates the lengths that Renninger is willing to go to in order to hone her skills on a basketball court, enough that he can get past the early wake-ups to open the gym each morning for her. The junior guard, now in her second season with the Vikings, has dealt with some challenging circumstances off the court this past year but has only funneled that into her early hours of hard work, with the results showing.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Downingtown West rolls over WC Rustin

DOWNINGTOWN>> The Downingtown West boys basketball bounced back from a tough Ches-Mont League loss to Coatesville Thursday night by looking very impressive in a convincing 71-52 win over West Chester Rustin Saturday afternoon at Wagner Gymnasium. Downingtown West (13-4) led from start to finish and the host Whippets shot a...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Great Valley shuts down Interboro in 4th to stage comeback

EAST WHITELAND >> If the Great Valley boys want to make a late run and sneak into the District 1 Basketball Playoffs, it needs to play like it did in the fourth quarter on Monday, and not like it did in the first three. The host Patriots held winless Interboro...
PROSPECT PARK, PA
papreplive.com

Episcopal Academy’s Chase Bearley is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-29)

A junior at EA, Chase Bearley posted a time of 21.41 in the boys 50 free (.2 seconds off the school record) in a recent meet against Germantown Academy, then jumped into the boys 100 free with a blistering time of 47.23. As a sophomore, Bearley was selected to the All-Main Line boys swimming second team last winter, and he was chosen to the second team All-Inter-Ac water polo squad this past fall. “We are fortunate to have an athlete like Chase competing for our team,” said EA swimming head coach Brian Kline. “Week after week, Chase puts in the hours to improve in and out of the water. He is one of the most versatile swimmers we have – he can be counted on in any event here at EA — yet thrives in the 50 and 100 freestyle. We are fortunate to have him here at EA, in and out of the water.”
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
Boxing Scene

Julian Gonzalez Not Surprised He Took Out Rosalindo Morales So Quickly

Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pa. - Julian Gonzalez from Reading, Pa., remained undefeated with a dominant fourth-round stoppage victory, dropping Rosalindo Morales in the first round and halting him with a stiff right hand that caused referee Shawn Clark to intervene and wave the 130-pound bout off at 27 seconds of the fourth. Gonzalez led 30-26 on all three judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage.
BETHLEHEM, PA
conshystuff.com

Indoor Golf Coming Soon to Fayette Street

Penn Club on 2nd. You might be asking yourself what exactly that means… well the owners of this new business know a bit about the history of Conshohocken and we are thrilled they are paying tribute to this old club. Read the history of a house here: https://conshystuff.com/history-of-a-house-12-west-second-avenue-was-it-a-house/ In talking to the owners Lori Burt and Christine Carr over the past few months about this project, they are really excited to be bringing this to Conshohocken. It sounds like progress is being made inside and out and they are looking forward to an opening at the end of February. So, what is the Penn Club on 2nd in 2023? It is going to be a private indoor golf, with a clubhouse for members. We’re looking forward to all the details in the near future.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
americanhistorycentral.com

Daniel Boone Homestead, Birthplace of an American Legend

Daniel Boone was born in Berks County, Pennsylvania in 1734 to a Quaker family. Over the course of his life, Boone was a hunter, explorer, and soldier. He rose to fame for his exploits as a frontiersman and trailblazer who played an important role in the settlement of Kentucky. He has long been remembered as one of the men responsible for opening the West to further exploration and settlement. Boone is memorialized in popular culture, which often exaggerates his exploits, including James Fenimore’s classic novel “The Last of the Mohicans.” Regardless, Boone’s willingness and desire to blaze a path into western Virginia played a key role in helping form the state of Kentucky and inspired people to move westward. The Daniel Boone Homestead in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania is where this Folk Hero and American Legend was born.
BIRDSBORO, PA
WBRE

Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82

Philadelphia has lost a legend.  Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away.  The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wmmr.com

Delco Band to Have Their Song Played On Mars Rover

How does a local metal band from Delaware County have a connection to NASA’s mission to Mars? Four kids from Delco; Nick McGrath (37), Chris Kline (36), Rick Donahue (39), and Christian Flickinger (41); and their mutual love of heavy metal are making it happen. It starts in the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster Airport in national spotlight

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
LANCASTER, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Singers, Songwriters Coming to Famous Bucks County Theater for a Night of Music and Conversation

One of Bucks County’s most well-known theaters will be hosting a night of music and conversation in the very near future. The Newtown Theatre will present “Singer-Songwriters in the Round: The Stories Behind the Songs” on Feb. 4 at 8 PM. Part concert, part conversation, this special evening will bring together five singer-songwriters to play their songs and share the stories behind them. They’ll discuss origins and arrangements while offering a deeper dive into the songwriting process.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

