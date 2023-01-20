Penn Club on 2nd. You might be asking yourself what exactly that means… well the owners of this new business know a bit about the history of Conshohocken and we are thrilled they are paying tribute to this old club. Read the history of a house here: https://conshystuff.com/history-of-a-house-12-west-second-avenue-was-it-a-house/ In talking to the owners Lori Burt and Christine Carr over the past few months about this project, they are really excited to be bringing this to Conshohocken. It sounds like progress is being made inside and out and they are looking forward to an opening at the end of February. So, what is the Penn Club on 2nd in 2023? It is going to be a private indoor golf, with a clubhouse for members. We’re looking forward to all the details in the near future.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO