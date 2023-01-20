Fans React To Celtics Outlasting The Warriors In OT Thriller: "Boston Finally Get Their Revenge"

An NBA Finals rematch between the Warriors and Celtics didn't disappoint, as the Celtics pulled out a big win in OT against the reigning champs.

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors just fell to the Boston Celtics in a fantastic contest that went to overtime. There was a playoff atmosphere to the contest, as both teams looked really locked in. Ultimately, the Celtics made a comeback to take the game to OT and then finish the job with a 118-121 win at the TD Garden.

Stephen Curry had some big moments during the contest but came up short towards the second half and ended the night with 29 points, although on 36% shooting efficiency from the field. Jayson Tatum also struggled offensively but took care of business at the free throw line and pulled down 19 rebounds to go with his 34 points on 33.3% shooting from the field.

Fans reacted to the enthralling Finals rematch and expressed their concern for the Warriors this season.

The Warriors won the first contest between the teams this season with a massive margin and pushed the best record in the league to OT, so there are positives to take away from the game. However, falling below .500 with a 22-23 record is less than ideal for the franchise.

Have The Boston Celtics Proven Their Case As Championship Favorites?

Despite the Warriors' record, this team is almost impossible to beat when they come out motivated to take a win. That showed tonight, as the Warriors controlled large portions of the game. However, the Celtics managing to battle back and rely on their defense to slow Golden State shows that this is an elite championship-caliber team.

Jayson Tatum might have put up a big stat line, but his performance was far from pretty. He seems to struggle consistently in games against Golden State . Whether they even have to worry about facing the Warriors in the Finals, this season is another conversation, but fans will be hoping that Tatum can find a way to push through the offensive issues he faces when in high-pressure situations.

