Dejounte Murray Clarifies Controversial Comments About His Time With The Spurs

Dejounte Murray has clarified his comments against the Spurs after receiving backlash for criticizing the setup led by Gregg Popovich,

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Dejounte Murray is one of the most honest players in the NBA and is often seen speaking his mind, whether it upsets other people or not. The former All-Star is working through a tough debut season with the Atlanta Hawks and decided to drop some controversial comments about the team that traded him to Atlanta, the San Antonio Spurs.

Murray accused the Spurs of playing mind games after drafting him, making him play behind the older veterans and even relegating him to the G League despite having strong performances in practice. He also attacked Tony Parker in particular. Dejounte has addressed his comments on Twitter after irking many fans about perceived disrespect to Gregg Popovich and the Spurs' organizational setup.

While the Spurs have mostly been considered immune to criticism about the franchise due to their winning history, Murray isn't the first to speak out against the Spurs system. Stephen Jackson struggled to assimilate in the early-2000s. Kawhi Leonard had a very public split with the team that virtually ended their championship window. Maybe the Spurs' organization needs to age into the modern era and understand that the game has changed and players need to be treated differently.

Are Murray's Comments Justifiable?

In many ways, Murray should be thankful to the Spurs for the development he had in the last 2 seasons. After that, the Spurs gave him a big contract and traded him to a winning situation this summer, making many people question why Murray is attacking his former team. The reason is justified, especially if Murray felt disrespected.

Tony Parker is a notoriously bad teammate, with stories of him getting involved with his teammates' wives and criticizing Kawhi Leonard when he was dealing with his injury proving the point. Murray had to deal with that energy as a rookie must have been hard, especially knowing that nobody in the franchise would be on his side given Parker's status.

Not all skeletons need to be left in the closet, and Dejounte decided to share his story. Criticizing him for the same seems silly, as people wouldn't be upset with him if he criticized any of the perenially underachieving franchises in the NBA.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.