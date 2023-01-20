Thursday's Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anaconda 71, Whitehall 40

Big Timber 52, Townsend 39

Bozeman 65, Great Falls Russell 50

Butte Central 55, Dillon 38

Charlo 63, Two Eagle River 60

Colstrip 67, Shepherd 45

Darby 60, Victor 32

Ennis 59, Twin Bridges 41

Frenchtown 72, Stevensville 41

Gallatin 53, Great Falls 41

Harrison-Willow Creek 66, Gardiner 36

Helena 44, Helena Capital 42

Huntley Project 53, Red Lodge 51

Laurel 55, Columbus 48

Libby 54, Thompson Falls 50

Lodge Grass 59, Joliet 45

Lone Peak 57, Shields Valley 56, OT

Lustre Christian 75, Nashua 35

Malta 82, Harlem 48

Melstone 71, Northern Cheyenne 33

Miles City 73, Hardin 68

Scobey 81, Frazer 26

Shelby 64, Conrad 41

St. Ignatius 74, Troy 37

St. Labre 67, Forsyth 45

Sunburst 54, Dutton-Brady 38

Winnett-Grass Range 84, Jordan 77

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

