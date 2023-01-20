Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anaconda 71, Whitehall 40
Big Timber 52, Townsend 39
Bozeman 65, Great Falls Russell 50
Butte Central 55, Dillon 38
Charlo 63, Two Eagle River 60
Colstrip 67, Shepherd 45
Darby 60, Victor 32
Ennis 59, Twin Bridges 41
Frenchtown 72, Stevensville 41
Gallatin 53, Great Falls 41
Harrison-Willow Creek 66, Gardiner 36
Helena 44, Helena Capital 42
Huntley Project 53, Red Lodge 51
Laurel 55, Columbus 48
Libby 54, Thompson Falls 50
Lodge Grass 59, Joliet 45
Lone Peak 57, Shields Valley 56, OT
Lustre Christian 75, Nashua 35
Malta 82, Harlem 48
Melstone 71, Northern Cheyenne 33
Miles City 73, Hardin 68
Scobey 81, Frazer 26
Shelby 64, Conrad 41
St. Ignatius 74, Troy 37
St. Labre 67, Forsyth 45
Sunburst 54, Dutton-Brady 38
Winnett-Grass Range 84, Jordan 77
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
