ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boise 53, Owyhee 22

Cole Valley 60, Marsing 19

Council 69, Cascade 19

Deary 53, Highland 18

Eagle 57, Meridian 39

Filer 57, Aberdeen 45

Fruitland 63, Weiser 60, OT

Grangeville 52, Orofino 32

Greenleaf 47, Gem State Adventist 15

Kimberly 51, Gooding 35

Liberty Charter 52, Vision Charter 0

Malad 44, Bear Lake 35

McCall-Donnelly 52, Homedale 29

Middleton 80, Centennial 54

Mountain View 49, Capital 40

Murtaugh 64, Lighthouse Christian 48

N. Fremont 50, W. Jefferson 28

New Plymouth 33, Nampa Christian 25

Oakley 57, Glenns Ferry 36

Parma 68, Payette 10

Raft River 42, Carey 39

Richfield 46, Camas County 13

Rimrock 39, Wilder 35

Shoshone 34, Castleford 24

Snake River 50, Marsh Valley 46

Soda Springs 49, West Side 29

Teton 63, South Fremont 47

Timberline 58, Rocky Mountain 50

Wallace 63, Priest River 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
625K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy