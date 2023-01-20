ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Kelly 51, Ridgevue 39

Blackfoot 64, Skyline 56

Buhl 63, Filer 57

Camas County 44, Richfield 39

Columbia 64, Skyview 51

Council 54, Cascade 33

Declo 46, Soda Springs 40

Gem State Adventist 54, Greenleaf 36

Highland 59, Rigby 53

Idaho Falls 74, Bonneville 65

Jerome 57, Canyon Ridge 49

Lapwai 96, Prairie 35

Logos 52, Potlatch 45

Mackay 55, Twin Falls Christian Academy 30

Madison 81, Hillcrest 67

Minico 41, Mountain Home 29

Notus 77, Centennial Baptist 17

Pocatello 83, Burley 56

Preston 69, Century 50

Rimrock 50, Wilder 30

St. Maries 62, Orofino 51

Troy 42, Genesee 21

Vallivue 63, Emmett 44

W. Jefferson 58, Butte County 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

