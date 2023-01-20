Read full article on original website
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit Reacts To Ohio State Offer
Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin is one of the most coveted recruits in the 2024 class, but he says he's staying committed to the University of Alabama despite other offers. Per 247Sports Steve Wiltfong, Sayin is "locked in" with the Tide as programs like Ohio State and Miami continue to pursue ...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols transfer portal target who landed with Georgia reportedly arrested
A player that the Tennessee Vols were pursuing in the NCAA transfer portal last month was reportedly arrested early Monday morning. Former Mississippi State wide receiver RaRa Thomas, who landed with the Georgia Bulldogs, was reportedly arrested on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor charge of family violence.
Brock Purdy Reveals What Nick Saban Told Him When He Visited Alabama
Brock Purdy enjoyed a decorated college football career with the Iowa State Cyclones before launching his improbable postseason run with the San Francisco 49ers. Of course, Purdy assessed all of his options before committing to Iowa State, and that included visiting Alabama. In a discussion ...
My Man, My Man, My Man: Storm Reid Gushes Over Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders, Reveals She’ll Wear His Number During USC Vs. Colorado Game
Storm Reid drops by Jimmy Kimmel to promote her new movie 'Missing'. During the show, she gushed about her boyfriend Shedeur Sanders.
thecomeback.com
Students ejected from game after horrible comments
Sports fans sometimes can be downright mean and cruel, especially in college. So when Alabama visited the Missouri Tigers Saturday night, you knew that eventually some fan or fans would take things too far when it came to comments about former Tide player Darius Miles. Miles was arrested last Sunday...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5-star Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe plans to take visits
Jaylen Mbakwe attended is committed to Alabama and he has visited Tuscaloosa half a dozen times since Sept. 1. The five-star will start to visit other schools next week.
BREAKING: Kam Pringle Makes College Decision
Kam Pringle is a three-sport athlete who plays football, basketball, and track and field for the 2A Woodland Wolverines in South Carolina. He has made a name for himself on the gridiron, as he's earned over 20 FBS offers, including national championship-winning programs like Clemson, Georgia, Ohio ...
Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas arrested on multiple charges
One of Georgia’s newest additions to the team has already found himself in some hot water, as wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on two separate counts, a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge. Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail at 4:04 a.m., Monday...
Steve Smith Sr. blasts potential Panthers coaching candidate
Steve Smith Sr. has never shied away from sharing his opinions. And while the former Carolina Panthers wide receiver is unlikely directly involved in the hiring process for the organization’s next head coach, Smith made his feelings known on a particular candidate he wants no part of. We the panthers interviewed Kellen Moore for the Read more... The post Steve Smith Sr. blasts potential Panthers coaching candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eyabi Okie announces transfer destination
Michigan received great news last season when Eyabi Okie transferred in weeks before the season began. It was shocking when Okie came to the Wolverines, but it may have been even more surprising when he announced he was in the transfer portal again. On Monday, we learned he was heading...
College Basketball World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday
No. 3 Purdue held on against Maryland at home on Sunday afternoon, winning by three points. Terrapins fans were not happy with the officials, though. Maryland appeared to be on the wrong end of a couple of questionable calls on Sunday afternoon, ultimately falling on the road. That's pretty ...
Look: Deion Sanders Might Be Landing Shocking 5-Star Commit
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders might be on the verge of his biggest commitment yet. Five-star pass rusher Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 16 overall player in the 2023 class, just posted that he's in Boulder, Colorado. Is Coach Prime on the verge of another massive commitment? Harbor, an ...
Where Will Kam Pringle Commit?
The University of Georgia has had plenty of success recruiting its home state. Georgia provides some of the most centralized top-end talents there is. However, Georgia is likely without their two national titles without dipping into the surrounding states for the nation's elite. The Carolinas ...
LSU Reportedly Making Significant Hire To Brian Kelly's Staff
LSU is bringing back a familiar face. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, the Tigers are hiring Gerald Chatman as a defensive analyst. Chatman held the same role on Ed Orgeron's staff in 2021. Brian Kelly attempted to retain Chatman, who took a new job as Tulane's defensive lines coach. He then jumped ...
Oklahoma Apparently Has Hired Former Clemson LB James Skalski
Skalski's late father was a Sooner in the '80s, and now the two-time national champ will likely help out Brent Venables with the Oklahoma linebackers.
Legendary Basketball Announcer Dies
The National Basketball League lost one of the greatest announcers of all time on Saturday, January 21, 2023. According to Kerry Eggers, the biographer and friend of Bill Schonley, legendary broadcasting announcer Bill Schonely died at the age of 93.
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
