Brawl at BKFC press conference, former Dallas Cowboy added to card

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – BKFC held a press conference ahead of Knuckle Mania 3 on Thursday. While the fight card is still a month away, fans got an early taste of what they might see as light heavyweight title contenders Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman threw punches on stage, eventually bringing it down.

Local fighters Austin Trout and Diego Sanchez also spoke about their bare-knuckle debuts. Both have storied careers in MMA and boxing and believe their skillset will transfer into the squared circle.

“I’m going to beat him up until he can’t get beat up no more,” said Trout. “Now, if that means somebody stops it, he stops it, or the time runs out, either way, I’m just going to keep beating him up.”

“Once I get these hands on you, it’s not like a normal hand,” Sanchez said. “There’s adjustments that are being made, that are micro-movements that you won’t even feel, that you won’t even know about.”

BKFC also introduced a surprise fighter to the card — former NFL defensive end and UFC veteran Greg Hardy. It will be the first BKFC fight of Hardy’s career, and he said that all of the local fighters and the history of New Mexican combat sports contributed to his decision to join.

“It’s a dope place, they’re about fighting. It’s right down the street from home, my kind of people, the best names in the business headlining the biggest event that the business has had,” said Hardy. “What better way to make by debut in BKFC.”

Knuckle Mania 3 is scheduled for Friday, February 17, at Tingley Colosseum. BKFC announced more tickets have already been sold than the last card in August.

