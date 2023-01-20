ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Brawl at BKFC press conference, former Dallas Cowboy added to card

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUEkt_0kL2Re5g00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – BKFC held a press conference ahead of Knuckle Mania 3 on Thursday. While the fight card is still a month away, fans got an early taste of what they might see as light heavyweight title contenders Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman threw punches on stage, eventually bringing it down.

Diego Sanchez ready to get primal in BKFC ‘Burque street fight’

Local fighters Austin Trout and Diego Sanchez also spoke about their bare-knuckle debuts. Both have storied careers in MMA and boxing and believe their skillset will transfer into the squared circle.

“I’m going to beat him up until he can’t get beat up no more,” said Trout. “Now, if that means somebody stops it, he stops it, or the time runs out, either way, I’m just going to keep beating him up.”

“Once I get these hands on you, it’s not like a normal hand,” Sanchez said. “There’s adjustments that are being made, that are micro-movements that you won’t even feel, that you won’t even know about.”

John and Eric Dodson looking to leave mark on BKFC

BKFC also introduced a surprise fighter to the card — former NFL defensive end and UFC veteran Greg Hardy. It will be the first BKFC fight of Hardy’s career, and he said that all of the local fighters and the history of New Mexican combat sports contributed to his decision to join.

“It’s a dope place, they’re about fighting. It’s right down the street from home, my kind of people, the best names in the business headlining the biggest event that the business has had,” said Hardy. “What better way to make by debut in BKFC.”

Knuckle Mania 3 is scheduled for Friday, February 17, at Tingley Colosseum. BKFC announced more tickets have already been sold than the last card in August.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: UNM men’s basketball returns to AP Top 25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino’s New Mexico men’s basketball team has returned to the AP Top 25 in the 25th position. It is the second time the Lobos have snagged a spot in the poll this season. A pair of losses put the team out after a two-week stay in the poll earlier this year. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BKFC to make Albuquerque a ‘prominent home’

New Mexico has a history of producing world-champion athletes in various combat sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts, and support from the community has been strong. BKFC has recognized that and wants to reward local athletes and fans by making Albuquerque a regular stop on the world tour.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM Runners are off to a franchise best start

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Runners are now 3-0 on the year, after a 16-7 victory over Colorado Inferno FC on Saturday night at the Rio Rancho Events Center. This 3-game undefeated streak is the best start in franchise history. Second-year striker, Mehrshad Ahmadi led the Runners once again on Saturday, as he finished […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Take Jack Kennedy Classic Title 5-2 Over Zags

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Last year, in what was just the second career dual match for a majority of the New Mexico Lobos, Gonzaga bounced back from a 1-0 deficit to win four of five singles wins and a 4-2 win. One year later, with Gonzaga sporting a near duplicate lineup, UNM showed how advanced they have moved in a years time.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM takes down 1st place Boise State in overtime thriller

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It took two hours and 11 minutes of real time for UNM to close out Mountain West leading Boise State. After eight lead changes, 11 ties and an overtime period, Morris Udeze said enough was enough, and scored the winning basket with seconds remaining to give UNM a 79-81 win. In total, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in attack on New Mexico State University men’s basketball player takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects involved in the attack on New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake pleaded guilty Thursday. Jonathan Smith took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with great bodily harm and tampering with evidence. Related Coverage: Smith is one of three people charged […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

What Solomon Peña’s case says about New Mexico politics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solomon Peña’s arrest in the case of shootings at the homes of elected leaders brought a national focus on New Mexico about the state of American politics. Albuquerque Police have accused Peña of hiring men to shoot at the Albuquerque homes of two county commissioners and two state politicians following the November election. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Judge: Solomon Peña to stay behind bars through trial

Judge: Solomon Peña to stay behind bars through trial. Judge: Solomon Peña to stay behind bars through trial. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/2023-new-mexico-mother-of-the-year-named/. If you’re buying pecans, beware the pecan weevil. https://www.krqe.com/news/environment/if-youre-buying-pecans-beware-the-pecan-weevil/. State high court asking for more details in Albuquerque …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-high-court-asking-for-more-details-in-albuquerque-gerrymandering-case/. Resolution would create Children’s Bill of Rights.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
US105

The New Foodie Destination for 2023 is in New Mexico

If you're a big foodie and you haven't taken a trip to the Land of Enchantment then you are missing out!. As a born and bred Texan, I have to admit, New Mexican cuisine is a completely different experience! But it's definitely a flavor bomb to your taste buds; and in New Mexico, green chile reigns supreme!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

TUES: N.M. educators seek a role in setting rules around added school hours, + More

N.M. educators seek a role in setting rules around added school hours - Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico. Danielle Gurnea said she doesn’t mind the additional hours teaching middle school students in Las Cruces, and if state lawmakers approve additional funds for her public school district to expand extended learning or professional development, she just wants a say in the matter.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Sulphur Canyon prescribed burn scheduled for end of month

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The forest service has scheduled a prescribed burn for later this month or early February. Crews will start burning piles near Sulphur Canyon in the Cibola National Forest as early as January 30. Story continues below:. Crime: Albuquerque man runs naked from BCSO. Albuquerque: Futey...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy