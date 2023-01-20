Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
PROGRESS Co-Owner Remarks On End Of WWE Partnership
New content from PROGRESS Wrestling, Insane Championship Wrestling, and Westside Xtreme Wrestling will no longer be found on Peacock and WWE Network moving forward. It was revealed last week that the independent promotions' agreements with WWE had come to an end. PROGRESS co-owner, Martyn Best, has now provided some clarification on the situation.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On What's Holding Up AEW Fight Forever Video Game
There are few greater mysteries right now in pro wrestling than the "AEW Fight Forever" release date, or lack thereof. The long-developing AEW video game has been shown off at conventions, had numerous trailers released, and won awards, but as of today, fans remain in the dark regarding when they will actually be able to play it. And while there is still no answer to that question, the reason for the delay may finally be revealed.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Cole Attempts To Lower The Boom On World Record
AEW superstar Adam Cole doesn't shy away from the fact that he loves video games, and that was made especially apparent when he recently tried to break the world record for the fastest time to complete the original "Super Mario Bros" game. Cole's popular Twitch Stream, where he goes by the alias "Chugs," recently celebrated its 600th episode, the festivities included a stream of Cole attempting to break the 4 minute, 54.798 second speed run of "Super Mario Bros" set by "Niftski" on August 7, 2022. The reigning Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Champion even donned a red Mario hat, hoping it would inspire a perfect run to occur.
wrestlinginc.com
Some International Fans Set To Get AEW Programming Much Faster Now
Big updates to the FITE platform will finally allow AEW fans in several countries to watch its shows live each week, the streaming service announced Tuesday. Fans in Brazil, Italy, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg will now be able to stream AEW's weekly "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" shows live via FITE's AEW Plus subscription. FITE also announced updates to its "holdbacks," which will result in quicker turnaround times for AEW shows in Germany and Switzerland, making the programs available to stream 14 days after they happen live — a decrease from the previous 30-day waiting period.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Makes Major Change To Upcoming Canada Show
A change has been made to an upcoming AEW doubleheader. This March, AEW will head to the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The company was initially set to hold "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" at the venue on March 14, which would've been a Tuesday edition of "AEW Dynamite," but those plans have changed.
wrestlinginc.com
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
wrestlinginc.com
Willow Nightingale Offers Her Thoughts On Rampage Street Fight And Resulting Backlash
The January 13 edition of "AEW Rampage" was headlined by a bloody street fight that saw Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale triumph over Tay Melo and Anna Jay. The bout drew some controversy on social media due to the amount of blood Soho displayed, in addition to a table bump that didn't go quite as planned when Jay missed the table and landed on her back. Nightingale recently appeared on "The Sessions" and explained to Renee Paquette how she felt after what unfolded.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Interpromotional Event Coming To NJPW World
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced on Monday morning that a major cross-promotional event will be coming to Tokyo this March. The top Japanese pro wrestling company revealed it will host the All-Star Junior Festival 2023 event on Wednesday, March 1, at Korakuen Hall, featuring junior heavyweight wrestlers from more than 20 different promotions. NJPW said the interpromotional event will include pro wrestlers from companies like Pro-Wrestling NOAH, Dragon Gate, Mexico's CMLL, All Japan Pro-Wrestling, Zero1, DDT Pro-Wrestling, and more.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On If Mark Briscoe Will Appear For AEW
The wrestling world is still coming to terms with the loss of Jay Briscoe, and it was revealed last week that Tony Khan wasn't able to do a tribute show on "AEW Dynamite" because Warner Brothers Discovery wouldn't allow it. This is also why The Briscoes have never appeared on AEW television, despite being signed to a contract with Khan's ROH.
Comments / 0