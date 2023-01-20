ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

What exactly is ChatGPT?

By Heather Brown
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131Jki_0kL2PozM00

Good Question: What is ChatGPT? 03:10

MINNEAPOLIS – A free tech tool is taking the world by storm.

It's an artificial intelligence program that can write a term paper in 20 seconds, or explain thermodynamics to a second grader.

So what exactly is ChatGPT? Good Question. Heather Brown wanted to find out before it took her job.

First off, the "GPT" stands for "Generative Pre-Trained Transformer."

RELATED: World's first AI-generated online course created by Minnesota startup

Gene Munster runs a technology investment and research firm. He says it's free, but you do need an account. We got right to testing it out. First off, I asked it to write me a 200-word book report on "The Grapes of Wrath." And within about three seconds, ChatGPT starts typing this:

One of the most striking aspects of the novel is the portrayal of the harsh realities of the Great Depression.

"If I didn't tell you that a machine wrote this, you'd probably think a human did," Munster said.

It can solve complicated math problems, write code, give parenting advice, explain quantum computing, etc.

Next task for ChatGPT: Write me a country song about the Vikings winning the Super Bowl. Here's what it immediately came back with:

They said it couldn't be done, the Vikings couldn't win. But the team from the north, they took the crown and the grin.

CBS


"It's not perfect, you know, it's gonna get about 80% to 90% right," Munster said.

Clearly, it could help people increase productivity.

"One of the biggest pros here is that ChatGPT can free us to focus on more higher-level problems," he said. "In terms of the cons, it's pretty obvious, it has the power to change, you know, our ability to think critically."

WCCO reached out to several school districts and colleges about this. Many said yes, it's on their radar. And they're asking how are they're going to grapple with the potential for plagiarism -- but also incorporate this technology into their classrooms.

Two schools districts told WCCO their filters block ChatGPT on school computers. The head of technology for the Anoka-Hennepin School District had a particularly thoughtful response. He said the calculator, the internet and smartphones prompted similar discussions.

Yes, they'll grapple with ChatGPT's ability to write essays like a student. But also, how could this help struggling learners?

"It's huge," Munster said."It's hard to understate how big ChatGPT can be."

There are limits on what ChatGPT will do. It won't give financial advice like stock tips. It also won't teach you how to make dangerous things, like bombs. And its info only goes up to 2021, so you're out of luck with current events.

Comments / 0

Related
seventeen.com

What Does MK Mean in Texts?

So, you were texting your bestie and they used the new text term "mk" in a message. You've *literally* never seen this before and have no clue what it means. You don't want to seem like you live under a rock, so you sprint to Google in hopes of finding the definition. Could this be yet another word that's been added to the dictionary of text talk? It is. If you're wondering: What does "mk" mean in text? Here's a crash course on how to use it.
Upworthy

Guy reveals why the 'old man praying’ painting you see everywhere is not what it seems

The painting of an old devout man praying over a bowl of gruel and a loaf of bread in front of a Bible is one of the most popular pieces of 20th century American art. The piece is called “Grace” and you’ll find it in homes, churches and even restaurants. I clearly remember there was a copy of it hanging on the wall at my corner burger joint, Mack’s Burgers, in Torrance, California, in the ’80s. Sadly, it’s been torn down and is now a Jack in the Box. However ubiquitous the photo may be, a new video by pop culture YouTube user Austin McConnell shows that “Grace” isn’t really what it seems.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gochi Ez

Here Are The Colors To Avoid For A Job Interview

Of course, the right color of clothing during a job interview is not decisive.But colors do have more influence than you think.Because employers have to decide in half an hour to an hour whether or not you are the right person for the job, the first impression counts more than in other situations.
The US Sun

What does the eyeball emoji mean?

THE popular eyeball emoji has many different uses - here is everything you need to know. Users can send the eyes to express surprise, juicy gossip, flirty thoughts or even shady behavior. What does the eyeball emoji mean?. The frequently used emoji holds a hoard of potential uses, it can...
KTAR.com

Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings

I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
Science Focus

M3GAN: The strange reasons a real child AI robot could never be built

For good or bad, a kid's toy with artificial intelligence (and killer dance moves) probably won't be possible at any point soon. New horror movie M3GAN is essentially Chucky meets the Terminator. Its titular star is posited as the future of mass-market robots: a lifelike doll that has been programmed to be a child’s best friend.
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
moneytalksnews.com

7 Ways to Make Money on Your Phone

We all have downtime while waiting in line at the store or sitting at the doctor’s office. What if you could make money on your phone during that time?. Using your phone to make a little extra cash could be a better use of your time than simply checking Facebook or scrolling through Twitter.
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
116K+
Followers
27K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy