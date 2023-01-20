ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Car flips into ditch, causes delays in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Drivers in northwest Lincoln saw traffic delays Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a ditch. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 12th and West Adams Streets. Southbound traffic was closed and Lincoln Police blocked the Interstate 80 exit ramp...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Avoca Fire Department to set ducks racing with ‘Quack Off’

West A Street, from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street, will be closed beginning Monday. Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo. Updated: 15 hours ago. Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle fire impacts I-80 traffic near Ashland

ASHLAND, Neb. -- Traffic in Cass County has been affected by a vehicle fire. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the fire was reported at approximately 3:00 p.m. The fire has caused the right lane of traffic to be closed for westbound traffic on Interstate 80 east of Ashland.
CASS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Lincoln Police provide update on Saturday morning homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police provided an update on a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning in the Near South Neighborhood. Around 10:20 a.m., officers were sent to a home near 17th Street and Euclid Avenue on a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found an...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in Lincoln shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 40-year-old man was injured in a Lincoln shooting that reportedly stemmed from an argument. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Old Farm Road around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reported gunshots. Officers said they found a 20-year-old woman,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police say argument over pets led to killing of neighbor

Carrie Jones charged in connection to the quadruple murder in Laurel appeared in court Monday. Carrie Jones is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Twiford, tampering with evidence, and being an accessory to a felon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pete Ricketts was sworn into office Monday...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire

Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Argument Over Dogs Led To Deadly Lincoln Shooting

Lincoln Police say 18 year old Julian Martinez was the victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting outside a home near 18th and Euclid. Assistant Chief Brian Jackson says a neighborhood argument between Martinez and 29 year old Armon Rejai escalated quickly and led to gunfire. Jackson says when officers arrived...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Twelve Nebraskans build home for family in need in Mexico

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLK) — Taking with them a ray of hope, a group of volunteers left Nebraska City and arrived in Mexico two days ago. They are there to build a home for a family in need. “It’s life changing,” volunteer Joel Wichman said. “But it’s what we’re called...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Argument over pets led to fatal shooting of Lincoln teen, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An argument over pets led to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Lincoln Police say. Lincoln’s first homicide of the year happened around 10:20 a.m. at a home near 17th Street and Euclid Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Julian Martinez...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Goodwill hunting -- for a criminal

A new app is being beta tested with veterans and their families designed to make life with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries easier to live. Culxr House aims to attract business to north Omaha. Updated: 9 hours ago. An organization hopes to attract business to north Omaha. Millions of dollars...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

More than 2,400 Sarpy County residents affected by power outage

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Sarpy County residents are without power Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 2,426 residents of Sarpy County are without power as of 10:57 a.m. Monday. OPPD says the outage started with circuit lockouts at two substations covering the Papillion and...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Neighbor recounts shooting: ‘I heard a sudden pop’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police responded to a call at 10:18 a.m. to a home near 18th and Euclid Ave Saturday. Neighbor Susan Wilkinson was in front of her home when she heard a blast. ” A guy comes over from the back ally, he came pounding on...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Advanced Chiropractic Solutions hosts breakfast for first responders

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A chaotic morning in Lincoln took some first responders away from a pancake breakfast in their honor. Advanced Chiropractic Solutions hosted the event Saturday morning as a way to celebrate the dangerous work these individuals perform. Brian Hay-Stuart, one of the organization’s chiropractors, said planning...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

LPD responds to shooting near South 14th Street & Old Farm Road

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police reportedly responded to a shooting in the area of South 14th Street and Old Farm Road early Saturday morning. This is one of the many calls that the Lincoln Police Department is investigating according to Chief Ewins. We will update this story as more...
LINCOLN, NE

