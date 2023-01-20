Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla is hiring 3,000 new workers and investing $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory
The additional investment in Tesla's Nevada facility comes as the EV maker has begun offering steep discounts on its Model 3 and Model & cars.
Amazon to launch subscription prescription drug service
Amazon is adding a prescription drug discount program to its growing health care business. The retail giant said Tuesday that it will launch RxPass, a subscription service for customers who have Prime memberships. Amazon said people will pay $5 a month to fill as many prescriptions as they need from a list of about 50 generic medications, which are generally cheaper versions of brand-name drugs.
Spotify to cut 6% of workforce
(NewsNation) — Spotify has joined the ranks of tech companies laying off workers as 2023 begins. Spotify will cut roughly 6% of its workforce, which amounts to about 600 people. In a memo, CEO Daniel Elk took the blame for being overly ambitious, and the company has faced a post-pandemic slowdown.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
54K+
Followers
54K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0