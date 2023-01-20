Read full article on original website
Bicyclist injured in crash on President St.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A bicyclist was left injured following a collision with a vehicle late Sunday night, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP). On January 22, around 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle traffic crash on President Street near Dulany Street. The bicyclist was traveling westbound on President Street riding […]
Bluffton police officer injured in vehicle collision
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Monday morning headlines. Bluffton Police Department Officer Frank Ginn, Jr. was injured due to a head-on collision on Highway 170 westbound. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 21. The officer, who lives in Beaufort, was on his way to work in Bluffton...
Driver injured in Sunday night Beaufort County crash
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say the driver of a pickup truck was hurt Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Stanley Road, Capt. Daniel Byrne with the Burton Fire District said. Emergency crews said the truck went off the roadway and struck a cement object.
Flashback Bar aiming to help family of a man killed in deadly crash
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill bar is aiming to help the family of a man killed in a car crash on highway 17 last week. The crash happened on Ogeechee Road at Chief of Love Road Wednesday evening. 32-year-old Adam Daughtry was pronounced dead on scene. Georgia...
Troopers: 2 people killed after truck crashes into Ogeechee Road business overnight
Update 10 a.m.: Georgia State Patrol says two people have died due to the crash. GSP tells WJCL that troopers responded to the crash at 11:07 p.m. Thursday. "A Ford F-150 traveling north on GA 25 side swiped a Nissan Altima traveling the same direction. After impact, the Ford F-150 left the roadway and struck a building off the west shoulder of GA 25.
Effingham County announces road improvements, adds 2 fire stations
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Last week, the Effingham County Board of Commissioners approved the Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG), which will allow for four roads in the county to be improved. Part of Old Augusta Road, Belmont Glen, Gracen Road and 1.6 miles of Silver Hill Church Road will be resurfaced using the over […]
U.S. Marshals, police capture suspect wanted for downtown Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A woman on the run for five months is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Savannah. Officers arrived to Broughton and Whitaker streets back on August 20, 2022 and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Savannah Fire extinguishes vehicle fires on East Jones Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish two vehicle fires in Savannah Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Fire Department, around 4:40 p.m., crews responded to the fire in an apartment garage on 304 East Jones Street. Firefighters found two vehicles on fire. As some crews worked to extinguish it, others ensured no […]
Missing 12-year-old found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police say a missing 12-year-old has been found. Joshallyn Huckleberry, 12, was last seen on Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. 38th St. Police say she returned home and is safe.
Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road
A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork.
‘Everything is gone:’ Community helps Richmond Hill family after fire destroys their home
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill family is without a home after a Saturday morning house fire. The city’s fire department says the blaze left most of the family’s belongings a total loss. Walking through Dwight Verdecanna’s home it’s hard to find anything left untouched by...
GSP investigating crash, vehicle fire on Hwy 204 near Hwy 17 exit
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — UPDATE: One lane of eastbound Hwy 204 at the Hwy 17 exit is now open. Previous story Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash and vehicle fire on Highway 204 at the Hwy 17 exit. Traffic on Abercorn Street is closed in both directions between Ogeechee Road and Ford Avenue. […]
GSP: Woman killed in fiery crash after leading troopers on two chases
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — VIDEO ABOVE: A view of the traffic congestion on Hwy 204 at Pine Grove Dr. following the crash. Update: According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a police chase lead to the crash and vehicle fire. The Chatham County Police Department assisted Georgia State...
UPDATE: Man killed in crash on Chief of Love Rd. in Savannah identified
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 1/19 9:30 a.m.:. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, there was a deadly crash on Highway 17 near the Bryan County line. According to Georgia State Patrol, a tow truck was traveling north and made a U-turn. While making the U-turn, an SUV traveling north wasn't able to stop and hit the tow truck. The SUV caught on fire immediately.
Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Pate Street. The woman injured was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, SPD said. There is no word yet on any suspects.
Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars after 2 burglaries in a week
Between last Thursday and Monday of this week – a thief stole as much as $4,000 in food from Ardsley Station. After the break-ins, the owner is looking to city leaders for help. Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars …. Between last Thursday and Monday of this...
Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), around 11 a.m., an officer attempted to pull over an SUV with an expired tag. When the driver failed to pull over, CCPD said the officer ended their attempted […]
SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest
Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on SPD's mounted patrol. SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest. Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on...
Savannah Police seeks credit card theft suspects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify a man and woman they say were captured on surveillance footage using stolen credit cards. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the cards were stolen from a vehicle in late November and subsequently used at Best Buy to buy an iPad and MacBook Pro. The […]
Statesboro Area Transit Buses Stalled Again
The delivery of the City of Statesboro’s four new buses for the Statesboro Area Transit bus system (SAT) have been postponed again because of some uncontrollable delays. This update was given in a public work session on Tuesday, Jan. 17. John Washington, Director of Public Works and Engineering for...
