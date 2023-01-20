ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

WSAV News 3

Bicyclist injured in crash on President St.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A bicyclist was left injured following a collision with a vehicle late Sunday night, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP). On January 22, around 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle traffic crash on President Street near Dulany Street. The bicyclist was traveling westbound on President Street riding […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Bluffton police officer injured in vehicle collision

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Monday morning headlines. Bluffton Police Department Officer Frank Ginn, Jr. was injured due to a head-on collision on Highway 170 westbound. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 21. The officer, who lives in Beaufort, was on his way to work in Bluffton...
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Driver injured in Sunday night Beaufort County crash

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say the driver of a pickup truck was hurt Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Stanley Road, Capt. Daniel Byrne with the Burton Fire District said. Emergency crews said the truck went off the roadway and struck a cement object.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

U.S. Marshals, police capture suspect wanted for downtown Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A woman on the run for five months is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Savannah. Officers arrived to Broughton and Whitaker streets back on August 20, 2022 and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Fire extinguishes vehicle fires on East Jones Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish two vehicle fires in Savannah Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Fire Department, around 4:40 p.m., crews responded to the fire in an apartment garage on 304 East Jones Street. Firefighters found two vehicles on fire. As some crews worked to extinguish it, others ensured no […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing 12-year-old found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police say a missing 12-year-old has been found. Joshallyn Huckleberry, 12, was last seen on Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. 38th St. Police say she returned home and is safe.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road

A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Man killed in crash on Chief of Love Rd. in Savannah identified

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 1/19 9:30 a.m.:. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, there was a deadly crash on Highway 17 near the Bryan County line. According to Georgia State Patrol, a tow truck was traveling north and made a U-turn. While making the U-turn, an SUV traveling north wasn't able to stop and hit the tow truck. The SUV caught on fire immediately.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Pate Street. The woman injured was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, SPD said. There is no word yet on any suspects.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), around 11 a.m., an officer attempted to pull over an SUV with an expired tag. When the driver failed to pull over, CCPD said the officer ended their attempted […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest

Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on SPD's mounted patrol. SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest. Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police seeks credit card theft suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify a man and woman they say were captured on surveillance footage using stolen credit cards. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the cards were stolen from a vehicle in late November and subsequently used at Best Buy to buy an iPad and MacBook Pro. The […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Area Transit Buses Stalled Again

The delivery of the City of Statesboro’s four new buses for the Statesboro Area Transit bus system (SAT) have been postponed again because of some uncontrollable delays. This update was given in a public work session on Tuesday, Jan. 17. John Washington, Director of Public Works and Engineering for...
STATESBORO, GA

