Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Man sentenced to 25 years for assaulting woman on Aurora trailHeather WillardAurora, CO
DougCo schools set to launch career and technical education programsSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment heads to votersDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town
A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch
(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
The second richest person in Denver, Colorado
Many believe America is a country run by people they have never heard of, and they may be correct. Let's talk about a small town in Kansas named Russell. In 1923, the first oil well was discovered in Russell, attracting settlers from Oklahoma and Texas. Oil became a foundation for the town's economy for the coming few decades.
Several ex-Broncos are involved in Sunday's NFL playoff games
Several former Denver Broncos will be involved in the NFL’s divisional-round playoff games on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals games will feature five former Broncos. Buffalo will play wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, and quarterback Case Keenum will serve as Josh Allen’s backup. Bills senior offensive assistant Mike Shula served as Denver’s QBs coach from 2020-21.
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Atlas Obscura
The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs
As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like it
Denver, Colorado has received over 3,500 migrants and the city is overwhelmed by the influx of new arrivals. The migrants arrived with little money, support, and have to get integrated into a new country to fit in.
Yellowstone Coyote Dodges A Bald Eagle, Only To Get Mauled By A Pack Of Wolf Pack
That’s about as violent as it gets out there. But, that’s nature. Everything needs to eat, even if it’s at the cost of another animal. These animals live in harsh conditions and have to fight for every meal. One of the coolest parts of wolf pack behavior...
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
Last weekend, two Yellowstone National Park bison bulls migrated all the way to Oklahoma.
Did you know that bison once migrated as much as one thousand miles every year? It’s unfathomable to think about the great range of bison just as recent as one hundred years ago. Go back another hundred years and bison were reported to be in “healthy” population numbers all the way up the east coast.
Two more winter storms will bring more cold and snow to Colorado through Monday
Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
The Highest Restaurant in North America is in Colorado: 6 Things to Know
Colorado is known for setting all sorts of records, now we have the highest restaurant in all of North America. Before you think about putting it on your bucket list, check out list. This restaurant takes highfalutin to a whole new level. It's been closed due to the pandemic and...
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Colorado witness describes large low-flying triangle-shaped object
A Colorado witness at Pagosa Springs reported watching a large, low-flying, triangle-shaped object with bright lights at 7:10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Broncos reportedly avoiding 1 big mistake from previous coaching search
The Denver Broncos clearly hired the wrong head coach last year, and they are making a change to their coaching search this time around to try to ensure that does not happen again. Some within the Denver organization feel that they rushed into hiring Nathaniel Hackett last season, even canceling some second interviews with coaching... The post Broncos reportedly avoiding 1 big mistake from previous coaching search appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
A Popular Fort Collins Restaurant Appears to Have Closed for Good
Fort Collins may have lost The Lost Cajun. According to the Coloradoan, the Louisiana-style restaurant arrived at 331 S. Meldrum St. in late 2015 with the goal of serving "really great, high quality, and very consistent" food to the Choice City. Based on the eatery's TripAdvisor reviews, it succeeded in...
Meet the Colorado rescue and shelter pups in the 2023 Puppy Bowl
DENVER — It turns out that for the big game, Colorado won't be on the sidelines after all when it comes to a matchup that fans look forward to all season – the Puppy Bowl!. The three-hour feel-good fluff-fest showcases puppies from rescues and shelters across the country. Puppy Bowl XIX will include six dogs from the Front Range among its lineup of more than 100 adorable competitors on Team Ruff and Team Fluff.
Colorado hat maker explains vital role in hit show "Yellowstone"
With its undeniable drama and star-studded cast, Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" is one of the hottest TV series at the moment, giving viewers a depiction of ranch life. One crew member playing a key role lives right here in Colorado."I didn't choose this hat life, this hat life chose me," Trent Johnson said with a laugh. Johnson is the owner and chief vision officer of Greeley Hat Works.He chats with CBS News Colorado's anchor Mekialaya White about his journey to working with the stars on the show was decades in the making."When I came to school up here to go to...
Rapids sign Irish midfielder on 4-year deal
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have signed midfielder Connor Ronan from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers FC (Wolves). The Rapids announced Monday that Ronan will join the club on a four-year deal with a club option for an additional year, pending completion of his medical and receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver
Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
