ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Country diary: The briefest, luckiest glimpse of a harvest mouse | Kate Blincoe

By Kate Blincoe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNt8P_0kL2OBwK00
A harvest mouse nest found by Kate on the survey, smaller than a tennis ball. Photograph: Kate Blincoe

What was that? A tiny flash of russet, nearly under my feet, just vanished into the long grass. Far too small for a stoat or weasel. Surely too auburn for a mouse. What then? “A harvest mouse,” Dad confidently tells me when I phone. “Have a look in the undergrowth for nests.” I glance in the straggly grass, but it’s time to leave for the school pick-up.

Once home, I find out it’s the ideal time of year to survey harvest mice. The data is vital as Micromys minutus is on the red list for Britain’s mammals, and the last widespread study was in 2013-14, so the Mammal Society has recently launched a new national survey.

It’s the UK’s smallest mouse, measuring about 5-8cm from nose to tail base, and weighing about the same as a teaspoonful of sugar (and twice as sweet). Surveying doesn’t require finding these micro mice – I was lucky to glimpse one – but rather recording their nests. Over winter, the larger breeding nests are abandoned, and the smaller shelter nests are unoccupied as the mice prefer hedgerows and tussocks, so there is low risk of disturbance.

After contacting the Mammal Society, I return on a bright afternoon, clutching a notepad and feeling official. A kestrel hovers over the rough grassland – a promising sign, but as I wade into the long vegetation, it seems like an impossible task. Nevertheless, I begin, dividing sections of tall grass with a stick. It takes patience, but I get my eye in. Elated, I find a nest, followed by another in quick succession.

Each nest is a tangle of woven grass, smaller than a tennis ball, hanging from the surrounding vegetation. It takes balance and skill to make. The mouse uses its prehensile tail and back legs to grip the plant, freeing its front paws to grasp the leaves. It splits them lengthways with its teeth, keeping them attached to the stem, then weaves them together. Now the nest is brown and old, and I can see the tiny entrance hole – just the size for my little finger.

The light is fading and the grasses merge and blur. I’m sure there are more nests, but I stop. I’ll await the results of the wider survey with interest, but at High Ash Farm the harvest mouse endures.

• Country Diary is on Twitter at @gdncountrydiary

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Country diary: A tiny wonder in our midst

Brushing my fingers against the damp trunk of an ash tree, something gummy stuck to my hand. It had the adhesion of a slug, but was wetter and slicker. I stopped myself from immediately flicking it away as a piece of unidentified yuck and looked more closely. Perched on the...
Andrei Tapalaga

New study confirms everybody alive today came from one African country

All of humanity comes from the same place.Photo byDamian PatkowskionUnsplash. It can be difficult to determine where humanity started, especially going back many years. We know that there is a start, a single person or "patient zero" where it all started. Something else that has been known for many years and lots of scientific studies has confirmed is that humanity did come from the African continent, but this was during a time when all continents were merged together, forming a supercontinent known as Rodinia.
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
Vice

A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
Upworthy

Ecologist 'burst into tears' seeing endangered gliders using boxes designed to save them

When a team of Australian researchers started checking the high-tech boxes they'd installed to help save endangered greater gliders, they weren't sure what they were going to find. The hope was that the tree-dwelling marsupials would use them for nesting—a replacement for the tree hollows they normally nest in—but no one knew whether or not the creatures would take to them.So when Dr. Kita Ashman, Threatened Species and Climate Adaptation Ecologist at WWF-Australia, found a glider in the second box she checked, she was thrilled. "I just burst into tears, I was so surprised and so happy," she told ABC News Australia.
Tyla

Woman who only showers twice a week sparks debate

People are flooding to social media with mixed opinions over a TikToker's revelation she only showers once or twice a week. Amid a cost of living crisis - and as someone who can never really be bothered to get out of pyjamas anyway - showering less often seems like quite an appealing plan.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists confirm that life flashes before your eyes upon death

All the important moments seen in a split second right before deathPhoto byImage by Juraj Varga from Pixabay. Historical literature from different departments has described an interesting experience where all have their life flash before their eyes in a second just before they take their last breath. To be more precise, it is not their whole life, but the most important moments in their life which usually represent happiness and positive emotions that they see before death.
The Independent

Scientists discover giant crocodile with ‘very strong bite’ that lived alongside dinosaurs

Scientists have discovered an “enormous” crocodile ancestor species in Brazil that lived alongside giant titanosaur dinosaurs about 72 and 66 million years ago.The crocodilian species named Titanochampsa iorii was between 3 and 6m (10-20ft) long and had a “very strong bite,” according to the study, published recently in the journal Historical Biology.Researchers unearthed the fossil – mainly composed of a partially preserved skull roof, including most of the reptile’s right side – in the Monte Alto region in the Brazilian state of São Paulo in 1987.However, due to the fossil’s large size and fragmentary nature, the specimen was initially...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
The Guardian

The Guardian

558K+
Followers
128K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy