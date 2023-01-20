Read full article on original website
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersM. L. FrenchNorristown, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersOrwigsburg, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
Upper Saucon warehouse plan puts more traffic on `high-crash' Route 309 corridor, LVPC says
Three warehouses that will be built off Route 309 will add traffic to a "high-crash corridor," according to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The commission recommends that if developer Kay Builder's proposal for Upper Saucon Township winds up employing more than 800 people, additional traffic studies should be carried out.
Pennsylvania Senate may relax disabled veterans’ public assistance eligibility
(The Center Square) – Disabled veterans in Pennsylvania may soon qualify for more public assistance programs. The Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee unanimously approved legislation last week to exclude benefit payments from income restrictions that often disqualify servicemembers from using public assistance programs. “My office has heard...
Indiana may partially toss its 1985 throwing star ban
A moral panic fueled by dramatic slayings in martial arts movies and television shows spurred Indiana lawmakers in 1985 to ban the manufacture, possession or use of what they labeled at the time as "Chinese throwing stars." Nearly four decades later, when just about any Hoosier adult legally can carry...
Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. "Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. "It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region."
Missing woman in Upper Providence Twp. found safe
UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Providence Township Police Department issued a missing person report for Patricia Cutrona. Concern was raised after Ms. Cutrona was last seen leaving her home on foot after midnight on January 22, 2023. She was without her phone, keys, or wallet. She has since...
In 2023 State of the State, Gov. Kelly proposes legalizing medical marijuana, cutting taxes, mental health funding
Gov. Laura Kelly (D) spoke in her 2023 State of the State address to the Kansas Legislature fresh off her re-election, focusing on bipartisanship for the upcoming legislative season and touting her accomplishments over the last four years on Tuesday. Kelly’s speech started with references to her food tax reduction...
UGA Extension helps farmers save 100 million gallons of water
ATHENS — Over the last few decades, water use-related disagreements between Georgia and its surrounding states have held the spotlight in the Southeast. Legal battles have been fought, and although Georgia won the most recent lawsuit, the court’s decision stressed that Georgia shares the responsibility to conserve that most precious, non-renewable resource on which we all depend — water.
Black Indiana lawmakers prioritize student educational achievement
Improving educational outcomes is the primary focus this year for the Statehouse organization advocating for African American Hoosiers in the Indiana House and Senate. State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, chairman of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, announced Monday that the group's 15 state legislators are working to enact legislation aimed at closing the minority student achievement gap.
Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office
Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021...
Sen. Belt Leads Card Effort For Seniors For Valentine's Day
EAST ST. LOUIS - To express love and lift the spirits of local seniors, State Senator Christopher Belt is collecting store-bought or handmade cards to deliver to long-term care facility residents for Valentine’s Day. “It’s important for us to take time out of our day to show appreciation for...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs private school bill
Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law on Tuesday. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor's top legislative priorities of the session. All public school...
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, January 24th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are announced for a majority of Missouri for Tuesday night into Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Springfield reports that a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri. Those areas could see total accumulations of between six and ten inches with locally heavier amounts up to twelve inches. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday for portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest, and west central Missouri. Those areas could see total snow accumulations of one to three inches with locally higher amounts possible.
Nebraska experiences first winter COVID lull as cases hit lowest point since April
COVID-19 cases in Nebraska hit a nine-month low last week with the state apparently experiencing something it has never seen during the three-year pandemic — a winter lull. Nebraska reported 924 cases for the week ending Wednesday, down 38% from 1,486 the previous week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the first time new cases in Nebraska had dropped below 1,000 since the first week of May, and it’s the lowest case level since late April.
Guest View | A Resilient Illinois: Why the lessons we are learning from COVID-19 are more important than ever
Three years ago today, Jan. 24, 2020, Illinois confirmed its first case of COVID-19. Since then, Illinois has recorded 4 million cases and 36,000 deaths – losses that have devastated families and communities across every part of our state. The numbers have left us numb. We have started to...
Georgia voters express confidence in process
ATLANTA — MIT’s Election Data and Science Lab, in conjunction with the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia, surveyed registered voters on various aspects of the voting process in Georgia. The November 2022 Post-Election Voter Satisfaction Survey showed positive results for Georgia voters.
Governor wants to fund private school education
Battle lines have been drawn over taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school students pushed by Gov. Kim Reynolds as a central part of her 2023 education funding plan. But it was a no contest as Republican legislators passed the bill on Monday. Albia Superintendent Kevin Crall and most other public school education leaders didn’t go away quietly.
2 Webster Parish educators part of statewide program to help new teachers
MINDEN, La. —Lakeside Jr./Sr. High School English Teacher Josh Beavers and Minden High School English Teacher John Dillon were selected to be part of a new statewide initiative to help new teachers with issues they may face in the classroom. The New Teacher Experience is a pilot program in Louisiana that has a goal to retain teachers.
Man pleads guilty in deadly Highland neighborhood shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man accused of killing his mother's boyfriend in the Highland neighborhood in 2021 pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday. Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting Robert J. Lemmon, 57, following a dispute on East Wichita Street on March 9, 2021. Lemmon died at the scene.
Poll: More than half of South Carolinians reject Trump, Biden for 2024
(The Center Square) — More than half (54%) of South Carolina voters say the country would be better off if President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump sat out the 2024 race. The finding is included in a new survey of 640 likely voters Spry Strategies conducted Jan....
Educators, lawmakers react to school voucher bill's passage
(Undated) -- Reaction to the passage of a controversial bill benefiting private education in Iowa is coming from all over KMAland. By a 54-to-45 vote Monday evening, the Iowa House approved Governor Kim Reynolds' proposal establishing Educational Savings Accounts of up to $7,600 for public school students wishing to attend private institutions. Legislators in the Iowa Senate approved a similar measure by a 31-to-18 vote, sending the bill to the governor's desk for her signature. At least one veteran KMAland administrator says he's "extremely disappointed" by the bill's passage. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the bill will have a lasting impact on public education in the state.
