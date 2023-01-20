ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

1 dead in hit-and-run crash near taco stand in LA's Westlake neighborhood

LOS ANGELES - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash near a taco stand in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 6th Street and South Bonnie Brae Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday. According to LAPD, a driver hit a pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 20s, and ran off from the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Monterey Park shooting: How to help the victims

LIVE TEAM COVERAGE: Monterey Park mass shooting leaves 10 people dead, 10 others injured. Authorities continue to search for the gunman who killed 10 people in Monterey Park near a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday night. We're live with team coverage from Monterey Park as well as Torrance, where SWAT is searching a white van possibly connected to the suspect.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service between Los Angeles, San Diego to resume

LOS ANGELES - Partial train service between San Diego and Los Angeles will resume on weekends starting February 4. The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service will operate between Oceanside and Irvine on Saturdays and Sundays with no bus connections, according to Amtrak. This comes after rail service was suspended last September...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Keenan Anderson death: LAPD releases extended body camera video

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department has released more body camera footage related to the death of Keenan Anderson, who died in police custody earlier this month. Anderson, a 31-year-old high school English teacher working in Washington, D.C., died in LAPD custody hours after he was involved in a traffic accident in Venice on Jan. 3. In an edited release of LAPD body camera footage released on January 11, Anderson is seen running from officers through traffic, acting "agitated" as police said, ultimately taken to the ground over a period of minutes, shocked with a Taser six or seven times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
ALTADENA, CA
Dogs attack woman in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A woman is recovering in Riverside after she was attacked by two dogs that remain on the loose, according to police. The attack happened Monday around 9:10 p.m. in the 10300 block of Keller Avenue. Authorities said the woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Universal Studios Hollywood performer hospitalized after WaterWorld stunt

LOS ANGELES - A stunt performer at Universal Studios Hollywood was hospitalized after an accident at the WaterWorld: A Live Sea War Spectacular show Monday. "We can confirm a performer with one of our long-standing show vendors was transported to the hospital following a stunt during an afternoon performance and our thoughts are with him as he receives care," a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood told FOX Business.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man shot and killed in South Gate; LASD investigating

SOUTH GATE, Calif. - One man is dead after an apparent shooting in South Gate Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crime. Deputies were called to the 9400 block of State Street shortly before noon Saturday. When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. That man was transported to a nearby hospital then pronounced dead.
SOUTH GATE, CA
Darnell Calhoun: Slain Riverside County deputy laid to rest

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The Riverside County community laid deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed in the line duty just over a week ago, to rest at a funeral service Saturday. The 30-year-old Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was killed on Jan. 13, responding to a domestic violence call in Lakeland...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Gabrielino High School on lockdown as police investigate bomb threat

A school in San Gabriel is currently on lockdown as police investigate a bomb threat. Officers were called to Gabrielino High School after receiving reports of a possible bomb threat. San Gabriel Police are on site and available to assist parents at 1201 S. San Gabriel Blvd. San Gabriel Blvd....
SAN GABRIEL, CA

