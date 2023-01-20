LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department has released more body camera footage related to the death of Keenan Anderson, who died in police custody earlier this month. Anderson, a 31-year-old high school English teacher working in Washington, D.C., died in LAPD custody hours after he was involved in a traffic accident in Venice on Jan. 3. In an edited release of LAPD body camera footage released on January 11, Anderson is seen running from officers through traffic, acting "agitated" as police said, ultimately taken to the ground over a period of minutes, shocked with a Taser six or seven times.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO