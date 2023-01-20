Read full article on original website
Prevention
Social Isolation Linked to an Increased Risk of Dementia, New Study Finds
New research shows socially isolated people may be at higher risk of dementia. Aside from dementia, social isolation has previously been linked to other serious health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and depression. An expert explains how social interaction can slow the progression of memory loss. Your social life...
Being stressed, nervous or exhausted in middle-age may increase risk of dementia, study claims
A team from the University of Helsinki followed 68,000 people for up to 45 years, asking participants to fill out questionnaires about psychological symptoms.
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
beingpatient.com
Early Signs of Dementia: How Much Memory Loss Is ‘Normal’?
“Some forgetfulness is normal… then there’s mild cognitive impairment.”. Oliver Baumann and Cindy Jones, brain health researchers at Bond University in Australia, discuss memory loss and the aging brain. You’ve driven home from work along the same route for the past five years. But lately, you’ve been stopping...
Study finds those with ADHD are more likely to experience anxiety, depression
BOSTON -- A new study finds that people with ADHD may be at higher risk of poor mental health than people with other neurodevelopmental conditions.Autism has been linked to mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. Interested in finding out whether the same is true for ADHD, researchers looked at more than 500 adults in the UK. They found that those with ADHD symptoms were more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits. Scientists hope that more research in this area will lead to greater mental health resources to support people with ADHD.
PsyPost
A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed.
Medical News Today
What to know about sundowning in dementia
Sundowning is an increase in agitation, distress, or confusion that may affect people with dementia at certain times of the day. People with dementia may experience certain symptoms toward the end of the day, such as:. disorientation. delusions. restlessness. Factors that may play a role in sundowning include:. changes in...
Simple online brain test helps predict your risk of dementia – 6 signs you must know
A SIMPLE online brain test can help predict your risk of dementia, experts have revealed. The quiz aims to help Brits explore healthy brain behaviours as well as offering tips on how to boost your memory. It's split into three short sections which focus on being sharp, staying connected and...
Why ADHD Goes Undiagnosed In So Many Women
ADHD is more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six million U.S. children were diagnosed with the disorder from 2016 to 2019. However, this number is extremely disproportionate. Data shows that in comparison to 13% of boys being diagnosed with ADHD, only 6% of girls were diagnosed with ADHD in these three years — less than half. This bias continues into adulthood, with 5.4% of men receiving an ADHD diagnosis compared to 3.4% of women (via ADDitude).
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Psychiatric Symptoms Show Link with Parkinson’s Social Functioning
A new metric called the Parkinson’s Disease Social Functioning Scale (PDSFS) can measure social functioning in people with Parkinson’s disease, a new study reports. PDSFS scores show associations with the severity of psychiatric symptoms, suggesting better treatment of symptoms could improve patients’ ability to function in social settings, researchers said in their study, “Investigating the interaction between neuropsychiatry features and daily activities on social function in patients with Parkinson’s disease with mild cognitive impairment,” which was published in BJPsych Open.
Adult-Onset ADHD: A Comprehensive Guide
Adult-onset ADHD is now considered a neurodevelopmental disorder. Here's a comprehensive guide to this complex and often misunderstood condition.
MindBodyGreen
What Brain Imaging Reveals About People With Suicidal Thoughts
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Suicide is highly complex, and there is no single or simple answer as to why some people become ensnared in suicidal thoughts and behaviors. But our brain imaging work at Amen Clinics reveals that at least part of the answer lies in the brain.
Healthline
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
A chronic brain disorder that affects less than one percent of the U.S. population.
The combination of high achievement and severe mental illness is not mutually exclusive, but most people don't know much about schizophrenia outside of media portrayals of violence, failure, or deviance.
Medical News Today
Dementia: Could poor mental health in middle age increase risk?
Researchers followed 67,688 individuals over an average period of 25 years to better understand the link between symptoms of dementia and psychological distress (stress, depressive mood, exhaustion, and nervousness). The researchers found that psychological distress symptoms are associated with an increased risk of dementia. A better understanding of dementia risk...
MedicalXpress
Older adults with asthma at high risk for depression during the COVID-19 pandemic
A recent, prospective study of approximately 2,000 older adults in Canada published online this month in the journal Respiratory Medicine found that older adults with asthma were at high risk of depression during the COVID-19 pandemic. For older adults with asthma who had experienced depression in the past, the numbers...
NPR
The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study
If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
hippocraticpost.com
Cervical cancer prevention self-help tips
Ahead of Cervical Cancer Prevention Week 23rd to the 29th January 2023, Dr Sam Wild, Women’s Health Clinical Lead at Bupa Health Clinics, shares why it’s so important to attend regular cervical screenings, what happens at them and self-help tips for easing any worries you may have about the procedure.
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Symptoms and the Relationships Between Them
Salient links between symptoms may provide insights into underlying pathology. What constitutes a single mental health symptom is an important question with diagnostic and therapeutic implications. When interpreting data on the relationship between symptoms, one needs to distinguish between salient links and expected links. Most of us are familiar with...
Healthline
Why Does My Ear Feel Clogged?
Your ear can get clogged from wax buildup or being at high elevation. In some cases, it can have a more serious cause. Even though a clogged ear may not cause pain or discomfort, muffled sounds and straining to hear can be a real nuisance. Your ear may unblock on...
