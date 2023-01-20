ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

dayton.com

Popular Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation

A downtown Miamisburg business with more than a century of savory service recently made some much-needed structural upgrades. Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry owns several wagons, using some of them for private events, fairs and festivals, but the star attraction is a wooden wagon he parks on the side of the Market Square building every day.
MIAMISBURG, OH
dayton.com

Kettering Italian restaurant now serving alcohol

Demnika’s Italiano, an Italian restaurant that opened last November at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, is now serving beer, liquor and wine. The restaurant received its D-5 liquor permit on Friday, Jan. 20, the owners confirmed. The son and mother duo, Ali and Advije Demnika, teamed up to...
KETTERING, OH
WKRC

Sugar n' Spice opens newest restaurant location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Sugar n' Spice, a popular Cincinnati diner known for its wispy thin pancakes and rubber ducks, just opened its first suburban restaurant location. Sugar n' Spice welcomed its first diners at the Approach at Summit Park in Blue Ash on Jan. 18. Subscribers to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Speakeasy Miso to open in Old Masonic Temple Building

TROY — The owner of Speakeasy Ramen in Springfield is bringing Japanese-inspired cuisine to downtown Troy, with plans to open a new bar and restaurant called Speakeasy Miso. The new business will be located in the old Masonic Temple building on West Main Street as soon as remodeling work is completed this spring or summer.
TROY, OH
dayton247now.com

Buffalo Wild Wings eyes new Miami Valley location

XENIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular national food chain has its sights set on another Dayton-area location. The project would provide another restaurant option and create jobs. Xenia Wing Co. LLC, DBA Buffalo Wild Wings has applied for a liquor permit in the city and a zoning permit...
XENIA, OH
WKRC

New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

District Market opens in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An energetic crowd helped celebrate the opening of the District Market on Friday in downtown Dayton. Tae Winston, owner and founder of the market, said she was excited to see the space finally come together. She said it feels like community. District Market includes five merchants:
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

US-35 reopens near Gettysburg Ave. after crashes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple crashes closed US-35 in both directions Monday morning. According to OHGO, US-35 was closed in both directions near Gettysburg Avenue. Traffic was diverted while crews responded. ODOT cameras showed police and medics were on the scene. There is no information on how many cars were involved or if anyone was […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Vandals cause irreparable damage to 100-year-old Northside church

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Leaders of St. Boniface Church in Northside are devastated after vandals defaced the doors of the century-old year house of worship over the weekend. “It’s really sad what they’ve done. I don’t even know how to describe it,” St. Boniface business manager Jenni Lindgren said.
CINCINNATI, OH
wyso.org

News Update: Megabus coming, new health clinic in Springfield

Springfield school's new health clinic — The Springfield City School District is primed to get a new health clinic. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports many hope this clinic will help people struggling in poverty. New mobile clinic — Premier Community Health unveiled a new mobile clinic. The hospital system...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Court docs: Man shoots into Cincinnati Asian restaurant with people inside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into a Cincinnati Asian restaurant with people inside, according to court documents. Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Uncle Yip’s Asian restaurant on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, a complaint stated.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90

Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
DAYTON, OH

