Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda Collins
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for Business
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio
dayton.com
Popular Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation
A downtown Miamisburg business with more than a century of savory service recently made some much-needed structural upgrades. Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry owns several wagons, using some of them for private events, fairs and festivals, but the star attraction is a wooden wagon he parks on the side of the Market Square building every day.
dayton.com
Kettering Italian restaurant now serving alcohol
Demnika’s Italiano, an Italian restaurant that opened last November at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, is now serving beer, liquor and wine. The restaurant received its D-5 liquor permit on Friday, Jan. 20, the owners confirmed. The son and mother duo, Ali and Advije Demnika, teamed up to...
dayton.com
African Utopian Boutique opens in Fairborn ‘to bring a level of diversity,’ owner says
African Utopian Boutique, a new store featuring handmade clothing from Ethiopia and Ghana, is now open in Fairborn. After moving to Fairborn from Texas three years ago, owner Sylvia Chess said she noticed the city was growing but felt the downtown area was missing something special. “The ultimate reason I...
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice opens newest restaurant location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Sugar n' Spice, a popular Cincinnati diner known for its wispy thin pancakes and rubber ducks, just opened its first suburban restaurant location. Sugar n' Spice welcomed its first diners at the Approach at Summit Park in Blue Ash on Jan. 18. Subscribers to the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Speakeasy Miso to open in Old Masonic Temple Building
TROY — The owner of Speakeasy Ramen in Springfield is bringing Japanese-inspired cuisine to downtown Troy, with plans to open a new bar and restaurant called Speakeasy Miso. The new business will be located in the old Masonic Temple building on West Main Street as soon as remodeling work is completed this spring or summer.
dayton247now.com
Buffalo Wild Wings eyes new Miami Valley location
XENIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular national food chain has its sights set on another Dayton-area location. The project would provide another restaurant option and create jobs. Xenia Wing Co. LLC, DBA Buffalo Wild Wings has applied for a liquor permit in the city and a zoning permit...
Miami Valley Winter Restaurant Week returns after 3-year hiatus
DAYTON — Miami Valley Winter Restaurant Week is back in the Dayton-area after a three-year hiatus. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Miami Valley Winter Restaurant Week: Here’s where food lovers can eat out for a good cause. News Center 7′s Nick Foley reports 31 spots will be offering special menus and...
WKRC
New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
dayton247now.com
District Market opens in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An energetic crowd helped celebrate the opening of the District Market on Friday in downtown Dayton. Tae Winston, owner and founder of the market, said she was excited to see the space finally come together. She said it feels like community. District Market includes five merchants:
US-35 reopens near Gettysburg Ave. after crashes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple crashes closed US-35 in both directions Monday morning. According to OHGO, US-35 was closed in both directions near Gettysburg Avenue. Traffic was diverted while crews responded. ODOT cameras showed police and medics were on the scene. There is no information on how many cars were involved or if anyone was […]
Fox 19
Vandals cause irreparable damage to 100-year-old Northside church
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Leaders of St. Boniface Church in Northside are devastated after vandals defaced the doors of the century-old year house of worship over the weekend. “It’s really sad what they’ve done. I don’t even know how to describe it,” St. Boniface business manager Jenni Lindgren said.
wyso.org
News Update: Megabus coming, new health clinic in Springfield
Springfield school's new health clinic — The Springfield City School District is primed to get a new health clinic. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports many hope this clinic will help people struggling in poverty. New mobile clinic — Premier Community Health unveiled a new mobile clinic. The hospital system...
Fox 19
Court docs: Man shoots into Cincinnati Asian restaurant with people inside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into a Cincinnati Asian restaurant with people inside, according to court documents. Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Uncle Yip’s Asian restaurant on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, a complaint stated.
This Northside Revival Once Belonged to a Cincinnati Soap Mogul
A piece of “Millionaire’s Corner” is the last remaining relic of the storied Jergens estate. The post This Northside Revival Once Belonged to a Cincinnati Soap Mogul appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Fairborn church hosts food packing effort to benefit people in Ukraine
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A church in the Miami Valley teamed up with other churches and organizations on Saturday for a goal, to help the people of Ukraine. Abiding Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn held a food packing event on Saturday. The goal was to pack 10-thousand meals for the people in need that are […]
dayton.com
Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90
Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
GE Aerospace confirms it will make Cincinnati its corporate headquarters
It’s not clear how many new jobs will result from Friday's announcement, as GE Aviation is already based in the region.
Medics respond to 2 Dayton crashes, minutes apart from each other
DAYTON — Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS responded to two crashes Sunday overnight. Crews were initially called to a crash on the intersection of Cornell Drive and Philadelphia Drive at around 12:10 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7. Dispatch did not know how many vehicles were...
Beavercreek Police seeking help locating suspects concerning Apple Store break-in
BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize the people or the car in these pictures? Beavercreek Police Department is asking for public help locating these suspects who broke into the Apple store at The Greene on January 23, around 5:40 a.m. According to a department spokesperson, the three suspects stole more...
UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into Miami Twp. home
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — UPDATE: @ 1:45 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Miami Township home early Monday morning. Miami Township police responded to the 4700 block of Cordell Drive around 5 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash into a building.
