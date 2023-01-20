Read full article on original website
WKRC
Hamilton County Sheriff clarifies announcement about justice center closing overnight
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday night, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office sent out a message to law enforcement agencies and local media that the justice center was closed until 7a.m. Monday, and would only accept individuals who fell into three categories: physical arrest (in which they may pose a threat to the public), felony, or violent offense.
WKRC
Judge calls man 'dangerous' and 'manipulative' during sentencing for shootout with police
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Warren County judge sentenced a man who injured an officer during a shootout with police to up to 61 and a half years in prison Monday. Police tried to pull over Christopher Hubbard on Aug. 31, 2020, because he had a warrant for his arrest and was a possible suspect in a homicide investigation. Hubbard led them on a chase that ended in a family's yard and next to a house on North Mason-Montgomery Road when an officer used stop sticks.
WKRC
Local school board member says removing superintendent is just the first step
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The school board member who led the charge to remove the superintendent from one of the area's largest school districts says it was only the "first step in taking back schools." Matt Miller resigned from the Lakota School District after allegations of a sexual nature arose from...
WKRC
ATF and Clermont County Sheriff increase reward to $10K for info on murder suspect
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The reward has been increased for information that could lead to the arrest of a homicide suspect. Police say, on Jan. 17, Jaydon Pierce murdered Casey Moss in Batavia Township. Moss was reportedly buying drugs from Ryan Vest, who was with Pierce. He believed she shorted him,...
WKRC
Deputies investigate fatal shooting in Elmwood Place
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Elmwood Place over the weekend. St. Bernard Police were patrolling Elmwood Place and responded to the shooting at a home on Vine Street near Township Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They found Ross...
WKRC
Man suspected of shooting into Asian business now faces drug charges
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of firing shots into an Asian business in Evendale now faces drug charges. Daniel Beckjord faces illegal cultivation of marijuana and drug possession charges. Police said Beckjord fired several shots into Tokyo Foods on Sunday. Several people inside Uncle Yip's took cover. No one...
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner's Office looking for family of man who died at home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The search is on for family and friends of a 66-year-old man who died last week at his home. Mark Helcher was found on Saturday at his apartment on Walnut Street in Cincinnati. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is seeking the public's help to locate relatives or friends.
WKRC
Newport on the Levee bowling alley acquired
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bowling alley and bocce court at Newport on the Levee has a new owner that plans to create one of the biggest entertainment venues in the region. Velocity Esports, which opened at Newport on the Levee in March of 2022, has acquired Rotolo Bowling...
WKRC
Local family asks for birthday cards for son who has an aggressive brain tumor
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - It was a special day for a local second grader battling an aggressive brain tumor. Because of his treatment, Rydder Ames has only been able to go to Brookwood Elementary in Hamilton a handful of days this year. He's fighting DIPG which falls in line with DMG.
WKRC
Loveland holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new public works facility
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The City of Loveland is celebrating something the opening of a new public works facility. A ribbon-cutting was held at the building on Loveland-Madeira Road Saturday. This is the first city building with solar panels. The goal is to use more alternative energy sources to help...
WKRC
Ready to start your career? NKCAC offers tools, training, and support
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) is now hiring energetic, motivated, and dependable employees to join the team. NKCAC offers tools, training, and support to help Northern Kentuckians thrive. Serving more than 30,000 individuals each year, NKCAC uncovers dynamic pathways toward a brighter tomorrow. Employees of the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission are passionate about helping individuals and families develop the knowledge, opportunities, and resources they need to achieve self-reliance.
WKRC
Nicholson's celebrates Scottish poet Robert Burns and an anniversary
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This week you can party like a poet. Nicholson's Pub is celebrating Scottish poet Robert Burns in style. Sarah Coriell and Bobby Yaeger from Nicholson's talk about Burns Night and a big anniversary for the restaurant.
WKRC
Suspected carjacker arrested months after allegedly stealing car at knifepoint
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Springdale man is accused of crashing his vehicle and then trying to carjack other drivers to get away. He was just arrested for the June 2022 incident. Police said Michael Carroll wrecked on Hust Alley on June 21. He allegedly tried to leave the scene by...
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
WKRC
Cincinnati gas prices spike 41 cents in a month
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For drivers in the Tri-State, 2023 is off to a rough start. Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati went up 26.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati. Prices in Cincinnati spiked 41.3 cents per gallon over the last month and 42.6 cents per gallon compared to a year ago.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Stoney is part dog, part polar bear, all sweetness!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Stoney is such a big dog because he's full of love!. The 200-pound pup is very sweet, easy to handle, and absolutely loves cuddling. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society website, or call (513) 541-7387.
WKRC
Find your future at Good Samaritan College
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Good Samaritan College of Nursing and Health Science ("the College") is an academic community of faculty, staff and students working collaboratively to advance the formation of health care professionals by teaching and learning evidence-based, discipline-specific healthcare knowledge. This community also serves to create and disseminate related general education knowledge that serves to fully prepare appropriately credentialed health care professionals.
WKRC
Fiona celebrates 6th birthday with a frozen treat
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona turned six Tuesday and she chowed down on a fruit "cake" to celebrate at the Cincinnati Zoo. The treat is an annual tradition for Fiona whose survival was in jeopardy when she was born premature and extremely underweight. Of course, she has survived and thrived. Keepers said during her birthday Facebook live that Fiona is a bit smaller than other hippos her age.
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice opens newest restaurant location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Sugar n' Spice, a popular Cincinnati diner known for its wispy thin pancakes and rubber ducks, just opened its first suburban restaurant location. Sugar n' Spice welcomed its first diners at the Approach at Summit Park in Blue Ash on Jan. 18. Subscribers to the...
WKRC
Special Olympics Kentucky Winter Games kick off at Perfect North Slopes amid snowfall
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - The snow was was an added bonus for athletes in Indiana Sunday night. The Special Olympics Kentucky Winter Games is back at Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg. More than 70 Special Olympics Kentucky athletes are competing in alpine skiing and snowshoeing events. Opening ceremonies were held...
