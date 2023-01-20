ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

WKRC

Judge calls man 'dangerous' and 'manipulative' during sentencing for shootout with police

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Warren County judge sentenced a man who injured an officer during a shootout with police to up to 61 and a half years in prison Monday. Police tried to pull over Christopher Hubbard on Aug. 31, 2020, because he had a warrant for his arrest and was a possible suspect in a homicide investigation. Hubbard led them on a chase that ended in a family's yard and next to a house on North Mason-Montgomery Road when an officer used stop sticks.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Deputies investigate fatal shooting in Elmwood Place

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Elmwood Place over the weekend. St. Bernard Police were patrolling Elmwood Place and responded to the shooting at a home on Vine Street near Township Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They found Ross...
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
WKRC

Man suspected of shooting into Asian business now faces drug charges

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of firing shots into an Asian business in Evendale now faces drug charges. Daniel Beckjord faces illegal cultivation of marijuana and drug possession charges. Police said Beckjord fired several shots into Tokyo Foods on Sunday. Several people inside Uncle Yip's took cover. No one...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Newport on the Levee bowling alley acquired

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bowling alley and bocce court at Newport on the Levee has a new owner that plans to create one of the biggest entertainment venues in the region. Velocity Esports, which opened at Newport on the Levee in March of 2022, has acquired Rotolo Bowling...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Loveland holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new public works facility

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The City of Loveland is celebrating something the opening of a new public works facility. A ribbon-cutting was held at the building on Loveland-Madeira Road Saturday. This is the first city building with solar panels. The goal is to use more alternative energy sources to help...
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Ready to start your career? NKCAC offers tools, training, and support

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) is now hiring energetic, motivated, and dependable employees to join the team. NKCAC offers tools, training, and support to help Northern Kentuckians thrive. Serving more than 30,000 individuals each year, NKCAC uncovers dynamic pathways toward a brighter tomorrow. Employees of the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission are passionate about helping individuals and families develop the knowledge, opportunities, and resources they need to achieve self-reliance.
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati gas prices spike 41 cents in a month

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For drivers in the Tri-State, 2023 is off to a rough start. Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati went up 26.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati. Prices in Cincinnati spiked 41.3 cents per gallon over the last month and 42.6 cents per gallon compared to a year ago.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Stoney is part dog, part polar bear, all sweetness!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Stoney is such a big dog because he's full of love!. The 200-pound pup is very sweet, easy to handle, and absolutely loves cuddling. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society website, or call (513) 541-7387.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Find your future at Good Samaritan College

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Good Samaritan College of Nursing and Health Science ("the College") is an academic community of faculty, staff and students working collaboratively to advance the formation of health care professionals by teaching and learning evidence-based, discipline-specific healthcare knowledge. This community also serves to create and disseminate related general education knowledge that serves to fully prepare appropriately credentialed health care professionals.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fiona celebrates 6th birthday with a frozen treat

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona turned six Tuesday and she chowed down on a fruit "cake" to celebrate at the Cincinnati Zoo. The treat is an annual tradition for Fiona whose survival was in jeopardy when she was born premature and extremely underweight. Of course, she has survived and thrived. Keepers said during her birthday Facebook live that Fiona is a bit smaller than other hippos her age.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Sugar n' Spice opens newest restaurant location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Sugar n' Spice, a popular Cincinnati diner known for its wispy thin pancakes and rubber ducks, just opened its first suburban restaurant location. Sugar n' Spice welcomed its first diners at the Approach at Summit Park in Blue Ash on Jan. 18. Subscribers to the...
CINCINNATI, OH

