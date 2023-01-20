ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

NESN

Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors

Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency

The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
OnlyHomers

Legendary Basketball Announcer Dies

The National Basketball League lost one of the greatest announcers of all time on Saturday, January 21, 2023. According to Kerry Eggers, the biographer and friend of Bill Schonley, legendary broadcasting announcer Bill Schonely died at the age of 93.
PORTLAND, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream

Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream

The Los Angeles Lakers have just made a major move on Monday, as they sent guard Kendrick Nunn along with three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura. Count Lakers guard Dennis Schroder among those left stunned by this front-office maneuver by Los Angeles. Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick […] The post Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RUMOR: Pelicans reach out to Hawks on John Collins trade, but there’s a catch

When trade winds swirl in the NBA, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is a name that’s floated around at a frequent clip. The reasons why might vary, but it’s understood why teams would be interested in a big man with the versatility to guard multiple positions. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, there’s a […] The post RUMOR: Pelicans reach out to Hawks on John Collins trade, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
RUMOR: Did Lakers choose Rui Hachimura trade over Cam Reddish?

The Los Angeles Lakers made a splash on Monday ahead of the February 9th trade deadline, acquiring wing Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and draft picks. It also appears the organization chose the former Gonzaga standout over New York Knicks outcast Cam Reddish, who was also on their radar. […] The post RUMOR: Did Lakers choose Rui Hachimura trade over Cam Reddish? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of an awful slump, but they don’t plan on throwing in the towel just yet. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report said Monday that the Blazers are still looking to improve their roster around Damian Lillard at the February 9th trade deadline. “The struggling Portland Trail Blazers are […] The post Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
Los Angeles, CA
