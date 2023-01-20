Read full article on original website
Lakers News: NBA Confirms Russell Westbrook Should Have Been Called for Late Game Violation
The Last Two-Minute Report shows the Grizzlies could have potentially tied up the game.
Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors
Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
Hachimura/Nunn Trade: How It Helps Both The Wizards And Lakers
Did The Washington Wizards Win The Trade With The LA Lakers?
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
WATCH: Hilarious Interaction Between The Curry Brothers
Before the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors faced off, Seth Curry and Steph Curry had a hilarious moment.
"It's not like we're crossing each other's paths anymore" - Scottie Pippen refuses to fix his relationship with Isiah Thomas
Pippen never had a relationship with the Detroit “Bad Boy” Pistons member and implied that it would be practically useless to build one now.
Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency
The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
Legendary Basketball Announcer Dies
The National Basketball League lost one of the greatest announcers of all time on Saturday, January 21, 2023. According to Kerry Eggers, the biographer and friend of Bill Schonley, legendary broadcasting announcer Bill Schonely died at the age of 93.
LeBron James Doubles Down on His Stance About Shannon Sharpe
After the Fox analyst got into a courtside incident during Friday’s Lakers game with the father of Ja Morant, James posted a message of support for Sharpe.
Bleacher Report: Thunder should be light buyers or stand pat for the 2023 NBA trade deadline
With the NBA trade deadline a little under a month away on Feb. 9, teams across the league will soon need to figure out whether they’re buyers, sellers or somewhere in-between. Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale decided to go through all 30 NBA teams to figure out what they...
LeBron James Makes Los Angeles Lakers History On Sunday Night
LeBron James made Los Angeles Lakers history during Sunday's game.
Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Changing Starting Lineup
Steph Curry gave huge credit to Kevon Looney for allowing the change.
Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream
Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream
The Los Angeles Lakers have just made a major move on Monday, as they sent guard Kendrick Nunn along with three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura. Count Lakers guard Dennis Schroder among those left stunned by this front-office maneuver by Los Angeles. Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick […] The post Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum's Tweet About Anthony Edwards Is Going Viral
Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet about Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
RUMOR: Pelicans reach out to Hawks on John Collins trade, but there’s a catch
When trade winds swirl in the NBA, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is a name that’s floated around at a frequent clip. The reasons why might vary, but it’s understood why teams would be interested in a big man with the versatility to guard multiple positions. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, there’s a […] The post RUMOR: Pelicans reach out to Hawks on John Collins trade, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Did Lakers choose Rui Hachimura trade over Cam Reddish?
The Los Angeles Lakers made a splash on Monday ahead of the February 9th trade deadline, acquiring wing Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and draft picks. It also appears the organization chose the former Gonzaga standout over New York Knicks outcast Cam Reddish, who was also on their radar. […] The post RUMOR: Did Lakers choose Rui Hachimura trade over Cam Reddish? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets provide update on Kevin Durant, who's been out with knee injury
The Nets hope Kevin Durant can return before the All-Star Game as he rehabs from a sprained MCL he suffered on Jan. 8 – last year, he missed 21 games with the injury.
Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard
The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of an awful slump, but they don’t plan on throwing in the towel just yet. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report said Monday that the Blazers are still looking to improve their roster around Damian Lillard at the February 9th trade deadline. “The struggling Portland Trail Blazers are […] The post Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
