ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

LGBTQ community shares concerns with Crow after Club Q shooting

By Gabrielle Franklin
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhDnq_0kL2HHCT00

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Friday marks two months since a shooter took the lives of five innocent clubgoers at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

As the state and nation continue to grapple with the shooting, some lawmakers are looking into solutions. Members of the LGBTQ community are weighing in on what they need going forward.

House GOP rewards hard-liners Boebert, Santos with committee seats

The word community members want lawmakers to focus on is safety, saying that word goes far beyond physical protection.

“Recently, with the surge of violence that we’ve seen in the community, the threats we’ve seen in the community and just listen to you all and see what more I can do. How I can be a better partner and ally to you all,” said U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado’s 6th Congressional District.

LGBTQ healthcare a top issue

Crow said he wanted to make an extra effort to meet with LGBTQ advocates while he is home in Colorado, following the Club Q shooting.

Affirming care for Coloradans in all parts of the state, more mental health support for LGTBQ youth and developing a more inclusive and supportive workforce were among the top issues community members wanted the congressman to work on.

Crow said he has legislation in the works that he hopes will further protect the community.

“The importance of rural care. So I have a bill that would actually expand access to healthcare professionals in rural areas. We want to make sure that we are addressing workforce and we have rural providers who can do the right thing and be open to their entire communities,” Crow said.

Paid sick leave for COVID-19 required into May

Crow hosted a roundtable to hear from community members at the Transgender Center of the Rockies. Their director said providing more safe places is something that needs to happen now.

“There’s a lot of needs and very few, real affirming safe places to go and people who can actually help. You know, we got to get rid of waitlists and long lines and start just prioritizing the needs of that community, because we know what happens when we don’t and we see the high homelessness rates, substance use rates and suicide rates,” director April Owen said.

Gender-affirming care in Colorado

Community members acknowledged people have been coming to Colorado as a more inclusive place to live. Lawmakers at the state Capitol are set to effort a measure to protect doctors providing gender-affirming care and the people receiving it.

“What’s starting to happen is right now, they are after people leaving the state to get care that they need. We want people to be able to get the care that they want, whether they live here in Colorado or not,” said state Rep. Brianna Titone, Colorado LGBTQ Caucus chair.

Crow said he also wants more police training in an effort to prevent hate crimes.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 17

Teddybear
4d ago

I am a Trans manwe deserve the help that we need to feel comfortable in our own bodies just like you dojust like everyone doesno, it's not a sexual thingno, I'm not trying to make your kids TransI'm just trying to existso stop killing my people

Reply(15)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Colorado Newsline

Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office

Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021 and was part of a […] The post Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

COVID cases spike at local school

A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. How to keep pets safe during coyote mating...
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

Cobalt spent almost $500K for abortion, support costs in Colorado following Dobbs decision in 2022

The Cobalt Abortion Fund spent nearly half a million dollars on abortion procedures and support services for patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, a figure that is more than double its entire spending in previous years and represents an exponential increase in the requests for help the organization is receiving from pregnant people seeking abortion care.
COLORADO STATE
pagosadailypost.com

OPINION: A Speech to Put NIMBYs on Notice?

This op-ed by Quentin Young appeared on Colorado Newsline on January 19. Roughly a third of the way into the annual State of the State address delivered by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday before the Colorado General Assembly, he said, referring to the state’s housing crisis, “We need more flexible zoning.”
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain

For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ever since Bill Hartzer moved to his mountain house in Cripple Creek in 2021, he's had delivery delays with his propane provider AmeriGas. Hartzer moved from his ranch in Texas to the mountains near Cripple Creek. The previous homeowner was rented a 1,000-gallon propane tank from AmeriGas to heat the The post Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
Retro 102.5

20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado

Nearly six million people call Colorado home. It's obviously a pretty popular place to live for plenty of reasons. One thing that attracts people to Colorado is the beauty of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the towering peaks, crystal blue lakes, winding canyon roads, and rolling rivers. It truly is a beautiful state, however, we all know that not every square mile of Colorado is etched with beauty.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch

(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
WESTCLIFFE, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy