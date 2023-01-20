Read full article on original website
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Arabic coffee futures on ICE rose on Monday, extending the market's rebound from a 1-1/2 year low set earlier this month, while cocoa futures also gained. COFFEE. * March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.7% to $1.5750 per lb by 1447 GMT after setting a two-week...
LUSAKA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said a strong labor market and easing inflation in the United States were "very hopeful signs." Yellen told reporters there had been good news on U.S. inflation over the past six months, with energy prices, shipping rates and goods prices having come down and supply chain problems largely mitigated. Rental housing prices were expected to ease over next six months, which would also help, she said.
