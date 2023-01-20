Caught on camera: Thieves target ATMs at businesses across Inland Empire

Surveillance video from Upper Cuts barbershop in Loma Linda shows thieves getting out of a truck and trying to break into the shop.

The thieves are targeting businesses for their ATMs.

Anthony Romo works at the barbershop. He says their shop was a target twice.

The first time was a failed attempt, but on the second attempt, they managed to break in, but the outcome wasn't what they were hoping for.

"They came Monday morning at 3:23 in the morning and this time, popped my door frame, got in with their crowbar, ran to my said ATM and found out my ATM was a candy machine. So, they wrapped up all their straps and instantly just left," Romo said.

Papa Joe's Sports Bar in Moreno Valley was also targeted.

"Busted through our window with a crowbar and took a big tie strap and wrapped it around the ATM machine, hooked it up to their truck and took off. Pulled the ATM machine out of the bar and then picked it up, put it in the truck, wrapped everything, put the tie straps back up there and were gone in under five minutes," said Bonnie Taylor, an employee at Papa Joe's Sports Bar.

Romo and Taylor describe the car as a white Ford Ranger and are warning others about the thefts.

"Noticeable paint damage on the hood, frame damage on the right side of the body, low tow hitch with a chain hanging from the bottom," Romo said.