Okay so the North Carolina Tar Heels aren’t the best team in the country like everyone thought when they were the No. 1 team coming into the year, but they’ve won five of their last six in the ACC to get to 6-3 in the conference and 14-6 overall. The sky looked like it was falling in Syracuse too, but after a 3-4 start to the year, the Orange are 13-7 (6-3) and currently sit sixth in the ACC.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO