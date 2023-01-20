ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream

Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

NBA Mock Draft: Who is going to get Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama seems to be the consensus No. 1 pick on almost every NBA Mock Draft. How will he fit with the teams who could win the draft lottery?. Victor Wembanyama is a unique talent. A 7-foot-5 unicorn with elite shot-blocking potential who also handles the ball like a guard and can drain deep 3s off the dribble. We’re still months away from the NBA Draft lottery, let alone the actual NBA Draft, but things are already looking fairly clear.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

Sean Payton sweepstakes about to end in most boring way possible

Sean Payton’s candidacy for head coaching roles is about to come to a really disappointing end, if reports are to believed. Sean Payton appears to be interested in getting back to the NFL coaching world, but only if the job is right. So far, no such fit has presented itself according to NFL reports.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
COLORADO STATE
FanSided

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt prediction and odds for Tuesday, January 24 (Back the ‘Cats)

A soft spot in the Kentucky Wildcats’ SEC schedule, or a season saving turnaround in Lexington?. We’ll find out soon enough, but John Calipari’s team bounced back from getting trounced by Alabama and beat by South Carolina in a big way. Kentucky has won three straight, including a win over No. 4 Tennessee 10 days ago. Tonight, the 13-6 (4-4) Wildcats are road favorites against 10-9 (3-3) Vanderbilt.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Newport Plain Talk

Cowboys-49ers draws near-record ratings for FOX

Sunday's playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and visiting Dallas Cowboys on FOX drew 45.7 million viewers, the second-most watched NFL divisional playoff game on record. The Cowboys also were involved in the No. 1 viewed divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers in January 2017. That game, a 34-31 win for the Packers, drew 48.5 million viewers. The 49ers-Cowboys game was the most-watched telecast of any kind since last year's Super Bowl, per FOX's release. By comparison, FOX's telecast of the Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants game on Saturday drew 28.6 million viewers. --Field Level Media
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

North Carolina vs. Syracuse prediction and odds for Tuesday, January 24 (Expect plenty of points)

Okay so the North Carolina Tar Heels aren’t the best team in the country like everyone thought when they were the No. 1 team coming into the year, but they’ve won five of their last six in the ACC to get to 6-3 in the conference and 14-6 overall. The sky looked like it was falling in Syracuse too, but after a 3-4 start to the year, the Orange are 13-7 (6-3) and currently sit sixth in the ACC.
SYRACUSE, NY
