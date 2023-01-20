An $850,000 Auxiliary Dwelling Unit Is Affordable? In Princeton, Yes, It Is

Princeton, NJ – Owning a home of your own – it’s still part of the American dream. In the dream the path is simple. You begin your adult life as a renter in an apartment. You work hard, you save up, gather a down payment, and then secure a mortgage and buy a starter house. After building up some equity you buy the home-sweet-home of your dreams, where you and the family live happily ever after.

If you drive through certain neighborhoods in Princeton (driving because most of these neighborhoods are not walkable), you will see the physical embodiment of this great American dream. Houses that represent mid-20th century America sit on neatly trimmed lawns (blown clear of leaves), replete with asphalt driveways and multi-car garages.

It turns out, however, that most of us have awakened from that dream to discover a very different reality. In 2023, what we mean by an apartment, a starter house, the happily ever after house, and even the family referenced in the first paragraph above are all quite different from how they were viewed 40 or 50 years ago. That nuclear family (the beneficiary of all that suburban zoning) actually hit its high point in around 1970. Today in Princeton the average household size is under 3.

It’s time to redefine the terms, especially what we mean by affordable housing and missing middle housing, and some new terms being used lately, including auxiliary dwelling units and cottage courts.

Redefining these terms is appropriate now because Princeton is rewriting its Community Master Plan for the first time in 25 years or so. I have already written two articles that address this planning effort. The first described the planning process itself, and why mere mortals like you and me should push our way into the circle of planners, architects, land use engineers, and the like, and make our opinions be heard.

The second addressed the question of density, not referenced specifically in the master plan elements but an underlying consideration in many of them. Density, I argued, is our friend in this process

So now I’m addressing housing, one of the nine key elements in the master plan. I will also be speaking about some of the material presented here at a public forum Saturday morning, January 21, organized by the Princeton Public Library and Princeton Future, the nonprofit group aimed at engaging the public in critical issues facing the town. Click here for more details on that event.

Let’s begin with some context on Princeton housing issues. Here’s what the current master plan says about it in a 1996 housing policy statement:

“Historically Princeton has offered housing opportunities for a full spectrum of people ranging from those of low and moderate income to affluent. Ensuring that these opportunities continue to be available is an important part of this element. Maintaining a balanced community ensures diversity of population reflecting a wide variety of social, cultural, ethnic, and economic backgrounds as well as a broad mix of compatible land uses.

“The housing element seeks to reinforce the human scale, diversity of residential opportunity, variety of experience, small town image, and balance of uses that are the essence of Princeton. Given the dwindling amount of vacant land in Princeton the construction of new affordable housing and senior housing on a large scale may not be possible. Therefore it is imperative to develop alternatives to traditional development in providing affordable housing in Princeton.”

In a 2020 housing amendment to the original plan, the language was even more inclusive. The first stated goal: “Promote diversity in housing stock and population. a. Promote diverse, livable neighborhoods. b. Ensure that an adequate supply of housing is available to meet the needs, preferences, and financial capabilities of Princeton’s residents. c. Promote creation of a range of owner-occupied and rental housing types, price, and rents to create culturally and economically diverse neighborhoods.”

In recent years, thanks in part to mandates imposed by the state’s Mount Laurel decision on affordable housing, Princeton has made good on some of that 1996 rhetoric: There’s tons of housing in the pipeline, with most of it setting aside 20 percent of the units for to meet court-ordered mandates for affordable housing as defined by the Council on Affordable Housing (COAH).

Using a planning tool known as an area in need of redevelopment, Princeton Council has paved the way for 325 new apartment units at the Princeton Shopping Center. Another 160 units are anticipated at the municipally owned site on Franklin Avenue between Witherspoon Street and Jefferson Road. And more units are contemplated at the site of the now demolished Princeton Theological Seminary buildings on Stockton Street at Hibben Road.

Some 80 all affordable, age-restricted housing units are underway on Thanet Road.

Another new planning wrinkle enacted by Princeton Council, the affordable housing overlay (AHO), has incentivized developers to include affordable housing in apartment projects at 195 Nassau Street (45 units), 40-42 North Tulane Street (14units), and 21 Wiggins Street at the other end of Tulane (24 units).

All this building – more than 750 units in total -- addresses the “third round” of COAH obligations. A fourth round is looming, and Princeton may face another similar mandate. The Princeton Public Schools Board of Education, to its credit, has not panicked. The Board has undertaken a demographic study, expected to be made public in the next month or so. Initial reports indicate that the impact on the schools will not be catastrophic – the district apparently will not need to build another school building at this point.

At first glance, with all this new housing built or being built, you would not think Princeton has any kind of a housing crisis. Look more closely, however, and you will see that one of the broadest goals of the 1996 plan is far from reality: “Ensuring” that housing is provided for “a full spectrum of people ranging from those of low and moderate income to affluent.”

Here’s the new reality, beginning with the financial circumstances of the current buyers in the Princeton market. First, a major disclaimer: For purposes of this article, I will not address the need of those families qualifying for income limited housing under the COAH guidelines. For those families in Princeton, for example, a family of four can qualify for moderate income housing if the household income is no more than around $87,000. Waiting lists, however, are long for those units. Particularly for families at the lowest end of the income range, housing challenges are great. The units they can afford may be in disrepair. Crowding is commonplace.

Instead I will focus on the potential buyers of “market rate” housing. How affordable is Princeton housing for them? What’s affordable to one person might not be to another. But for the sake of this discussion, I’ve created an imaginary buyer. My buyer arrives in town with enough disposable cash to put 20 percent down on any available property (in the last two years in Princeton 38 percent of the closings were all cash purchases). My buyer has a sweetheart deal with a bank and can get a 30-year fixed rate mortgage at 5 percent. And my buyer is willing to spend 40 percent on gross annual income on mortgage and taxes (and for sake of discussion, the lender is willing to make such a loan, even though some mortgage programs have limits of housing costs to income, often set at 30 percent).

Also for discussion, we will assume that our buyer has a household income equal to the median income determined in the 2020 Census: $165,000.

Let’s look again at that American dream, as it plays out in Princeton in 2023.

The apartment. Any buyer new to town might want to rent an apartment first. At the now well established Avalon Bay on Witherspoon Street, the recent rental price for a one bedroom, one bath: $3,200 per month (plus $155 a month for parking). Assuming you’re willing to pay 40 percent of your gross household income on housing (and that you choose not to have a car), you would want your household income to be $96,000 a year. Or if you wanted a 2 bedroom. 2.5 bath apartment, renting at $5,900 a month, you would want your income to be $177,000 or higher.

The starter home. We recently saw what we thought was a real estate listing for a modest three-bedroom, one and a half bath Cape Cod, 1,170 square foot, at 24 Dempsey Avenue. It was assessed at $422,100, which was low, of course. It actually sold for $700,000 about two years ago. But our hypothetical buyer with an annual income of at least $138,000 and $140,000 in cash for the down payment could have bought it without feeling "house poor."

Not today. That house at 24 Dempsey was torn down and replaced by a 3,000-square foot, 5-bedroom, 4-bath house. One listing for it had a price of $1,799,000. A Redfin estimate had it at $1,898,805. At either price, this is no longer a starter home. Our hypothetical buyer would need a household income of $330,000 a year to feel comfortable here – almost double the median household income.

The house of your dreams. The dream house is still the single-family house. Based on a study of all transactions in recent years, real estate broker Josh Wilson has figured the median price for single family home (he uses median because it cancels out the impact of ultra-high sales that make the average price even higher). The median price for a single-family house in Princeton:

Up from $995,000 in 2019 to $1,350,000 in 2022. With that average price tag comes an annual property tax bill of around $32,830. Using those same down payment and mortgage assumptions, our hypothetical buyer would have to make more than $256,000 to afford that median priced single family home in 2022.

What about something less grand than a single family home? Wilton also looked at the median price for a condo/duplex/townhouse. His findings:

The median price is up from $657,000 in 2019 to $726,500 in 2022. Our hypothetical buyer would have to make $138,000 to afford that median priced condo or duplex in 2022.

The missing middle. In size and price, missing middle housing is that between the entry level apartment and the single-family home of your dreams with the big lot and two or three-car garage. I would characterize the price range for missing middle housing in Princeton as anything below $1 million or so, the lower end of the median single family home price, but above the threshold for COAH housing. What fits that bill in Princeton are not single-family homes for the most part, but alternatives – duplexes, townhomes, condominium apartments, cottage courts, and auxiliary dwelling units.

Is missing middle also affordable? Not for everyone, obviously. But it is certainly less expensive than free-standing single family homes that some buyers would otherwise consider. And to the extent that we encourage missing middle housing, it may soften the demand for starter homes that otherwise are rising rapidly in price.

To realize why the market favors these kinds of units in the missing middle range, it helps to analyze why prices in Princeton have risen so dramatically.

Part of it is inflation. A house assessed at around $110,000 in 1990 would be equivalent to roughly $250,000 in today’s dollars.

A bigger component is demand. Princeton is not just a leafy suburb with 1950s houses on big lots. It is also a walkable urban center with exactly the kind of housing and amenities that the post-nuclear family finds highly desirable. The largest employer in town, Princeton University, adds fuel to that demand. Sticking with 1990 or thereabouts as a benchmark, the university’s annual budget increased from around $300 million (in 1989, or about $720 million today) to $2.66 billion currently. Enrollment has grown from 6,650 in 2000 to 7,850 in 2020 with more than 500 additional undergraduates now being added. The staff has grown commensurately. The university’s 7,300 “benefits-eligible” employees, plus, we assume, more freelancers and independent contractors, certainly include many who would prefer to live in town.

Demand is rising, and it’s reflected across the board in land values. We compared assessed valuations of four modest houses around town in 1990 and today. In all cases in 1990 the improvements were valued at more than the land. But today those same four modest houses are all worth dramatically less than the land on which they sit.

As 24 Dempsey Avenue shows, someone was willing to buy the property for $700,000 and then, essentially, throw away the house sitting on it. That’s happening all over town. Around the corner from my house, at 11 Madison Street, the new owners paid $925,000 about a year ago. They are keeping the original foundation but replacing everything above it. When they are done, it will probably be a stunning new home, but it will no longer be part of the missing middle housing stock.

Just this week an empty lot -- 7,841 square feet -- has just come on the market at 6 Evelyn Place. The price: $895,000. One wonders if the price would have been lower if the property included a house. As it is, the buyer will not have to pay any demolition fees.

Missing middle housing turns out to be a viable alternative for middle income buyers because of the high cost of land. In every example of it we are about to present missing middle housing uses less land. Multi-family units on the same lot have a proportionately lower land cost. When less parking is required, that expensive land can be put to use for more housing.

Another positive aspect of missing middle housing is that it’s often unobtrusive. It’s not a big looming MacMansion taking over a lot previously occupied by a small house from the early 1900s. In fact, missing middle housing fits in very nicely in historic neighborhoods. I look at the Tree Streets in Princeton or the Witherspoon Jackson neighborhood: Small houses, smaller rooms, smaller lots – that’s the formula for missing middle.

There’s already a lot of missing middle housing, most of it right under our noses.

• The Accessory Dwelling Unit

On December 10, 2021, a New York Times article appeared that captured the attention of a lot of people in town.

The headline: The A.D.U. Experiment -- Accessory dwelling units, long popular on the West Coast, are coming to the Northeast. And Princeton, N.J., is the ‘guinea pig.’

People reading it thought the experiment had gone awry, the guinea pig had turned into a monster. The ADU highlighted by the Times was new construction on the site of a tear down at the corner of Linden Lane and Guyot Avenue, next door to the Princeton Middle School. The new main house, 2,300-square-foot, four-bedroom house, was listed for $1.295 million. The detached ADU, a 1,400-square-foot, two-bedroom home, was listed at $849,000 (it actually sold for $865,000).

Soon the cries were heard: “This is affordable housing – you’ve gotta be kidding.”

But, as we now know, a freestanding single family house in Princeton priced under $900,000 is below the average price in town. So it is a lot more affordable than the single home that could have easily fit on the lot, and sold for closer to $2 million.

That same article mentioned another ADU at 23 Leigh Avenue. It’s the project that triggered a lawsuit by Princeton architect Marina Rubina (full disclosure – Rubina and I serve together on Princeton Future and she also is presenting on January 21). Rubina contested Princeton’s original ordinance that said an ADU property had to be owner-occupied. The courts eventually agreed that zoning was intended to regulate the use of a property but not the identity of the owner.

That property is more in line with the common perception of an ADU. The three-bedroom dwelling upstairs sold for $760,000; the ground-floor, one-bedroom unit sold for $427,000. Our hypothetical buyer (armed with an $85,000 down payment) could feel comfortable owning that first floor unit with an annual income of $82,000.

There’s another side to the ADU equation: Imagine a retired couple living in an average house now worth more than $1 million. The mortgage is paid off but there is a property tax bill of around $25,000 a year. The temptation to sell is strong. But an ADU could spin off a portion of the house that could pay the annual tax bill for the rest of their lives. For the retired couple, the house in which they live is suddenly affordable.

The ADU offers another advantage for the retired couple. The people with whom they now share the property are also owners, with an incentive to maintain their investment and the common exterior ground.

Even before the ADU ordinance was enacted, plenty of auxiliary structures were turned into small houses in Princeton. You can find a separate dwelling unit above a garage at 80 Linden Lane, on the corner of Hamilton Avenue. There is another one in the heart of the western section at 75 Cleveland Lane.

• The Cottage Court

The Princeton Planning Board recently heard a proposal for something called a “cottage court” on Ewing Street near the Princeton Shopping Center. A cottage court is one of the missing middle housing types advocated by Dan Parolek in his book, Missing Middle Housing: Thinking Big and Building Small to Respond to Today’s Housing Crisis.

The Ewing Street owners proposed to subdivide their extra-large lot and on each of the two new lots put one main dwelling accompanied by an auxiliary dwelling unit. The four resulting units would share one driveway off of Ewing. The four buildings together (designed once again by my Princeton Future colleague, architect Marina Rubina) would take up no more room than the two McMansions that otherwise would be allowed. But there would be just one driveway instead of two. That’s a savings in land cost right there.

Given our car-centric thinking, the discussion soon turned to parking. Would four dwelling units be able to share one driveway? In the public comment period a neighbor noted that the occupants of one unit would have to stack the parking of two cars, one behind another. Who would put up with that? They would probably just leave the second car parked on the street.

It turns out Princeton has plenty of experience with “cottage courts,” even if most of us have never heard that particular term before. There is a cottage court, called Firestone Court, with entrance off Charlton Street and William Street, consisting of three structures and five dwelling units – the driveways are shared.

There’s another at 331 State Road, where several dwelling units are clustered around a common driveway. And four houses form a cottage court at 64-70 Pine Street. Two houses visible from Pine share a driveway with two more set back on the deep lots that border the lots on Chestnut Street.

I scratched my head thinking of some other cottage courts in town. Then I looked out my window at Branch Alley, the pedestrian and bicyclists’ pathway between Park Place and Willow Street. The 11-foot wide alley, owned by the town, also serves as a common driveway for four residences, including mine, and a path leading to the backdoor of a fifth residence. The residents range from a graduate student and a schoolteacher (who share a house on a 20 by 60-foot lot) to a lawyer and a medical doctor and some retirees. We all survive.

Other common types of missing middle housing exist in similarly unobtrusive ways all around town.

• Mansion Apartments. On the east side of town there’s a former mansion turned into condominium apartments at 391 Nassau Street. This is the McCosh House, built in 1888 for Princeton's President McCosh. It was originally located on Prospect Avenue and served as an eating club and later a boarding school before being moved to its present location. It’s been divided into two units,

On the west side of town there’s Guernsey Hall adjoining Marquand Park. Built in around 1852 by architect John Notman, this Italianate villa eventually became the home of Princeton University professor Allan Marquand, enlarged the house by a third in 1912. In the late 1970s Bill Short, a preservation architect, converted it into five luxury condominiums. One of them – a two bedroom, two-bath unit, was on the market just last year and sold for under $800,000 – missing middle housing by our definition in the heart of the “exclusive” western section.

Also in the western section, Constitution Hill, once the mansion of the Morgan family, was divided into six condominium apartments, with two apartments created in a separate building that had been a carriage house‐stable. In addition, 52 one, two and three-bedroom semi‐detached and detached clustered homes were built on the 47-acre property off Rosedale Road. A housing development – a very sprawling development -- in the western section. Who knew.

• The Duplex. You see them all over town in the parts of town that were built before the modern day (1950s) zoning kicked in. But you can be surprised by some of them. There is one, for example, in the western section at 56 Bayard Lane, at the corner of Hodge Road. The giveaway is that the big house has two driveways – one off of Bayard and one off of Hodge.

Many single-family houses have been turned into duplexes. There’s one down the street from me, at 15 Park Place. When I looked at it closely for this article, I realized that it wasn’t a duplex. It was actually a triplex – the mailboxes gave it away.

If you are already a homeowner, why should you care? Some people who make more than, say, $250,000 a year, or more likely who invested in the Princeton real estate market 20 or 30 years ago may commiserate with newcomers to town, but feel that the problem doesn’t really affect them.

Maybe not, but there may be some costs to the community as a whole. We know that the town no longer can find enough volunteers to staff its fire fighting ranks. Taxpayers now employ eight paid employees. Years ago we knew some of the volunteer fire fighters – they included a roofer, plumber, linotype operator – guys who liked to work with their hands. They were characters, with great stories to tell and good times to share. They couldn’t afford to live here now.

I have no hard data to back any of this up, but common sense tells me that, with overall housing costs as high as they are, fewer young people are coming into town, and fewer entrepreneurs, artists, and artisans. The businesses that like to employ those creative types are less likely to locate here.

Given the escalating housing prices and the limited options, median income is bound to rise. In 2010 Princeton was still two separate municipalities, so comparisons are difficult. A state labor market information report estimate the median household income in the old Borough and Township at about $106,000. In 2020 dollars that would be about 126,000. Now the 2020 Census put the median income at $165,000 per household. As that rises, the diversity of the town decreases. And, as several people noted at Princeton Future’s first “listening meeting" in March of last year, the town just isn’t as much fun as it used to be.

How can the new Community Master Plan make a difference? In 1996 the master plan singled out “affordable housing,” referring to housing for income-qualified people, and senior housing. The language used in a 2020 amendment to restate the housing goals is much more inclusive, referring to “diversity in housing stock and population” and “culturally and economically diverse neighborhoods.”

It's all good and we can confidently expect the 2023 Master Plan to repeat those goals – it’s being written by the same consultants at Clarke Caton Hintz who wrote the 2020 update. But it can and should build on that.

The 2023 plan’s housing element could begin by candidly admitting that the previous goals have not been met. In fact, the housing situation today in Princeton is more dire than in the past.

It can identify missing middle housing as another critical goal of the town’s future development, on a par with “affordable housing” and “senior housing.”

It can direct the town to rewrite the zoning code so that it reflects the values of missing middle housing, rather than continuing to sustain the unsustainable aspects of the suburban-style zoning still in force today.

It can link missing middle housing to several other town-wide planning objectives. The town has already identified several satellite town centers that it hopes will develop into walkable neighborhoods – Princeton Shopping Center, which is well on its way; the affordable housing project at the site of the old animal rescue facility on Herrontown Road; and the area around the strip retail center known as Clifftown on Route 206 near Cherry Hill Road.

A transit system to connect these various centers with the central business district is an elusive goal. Transit relies on a minimum level of housing density. Missing middle housing on smaller lots and multi-family housing are far more supportive of mass transit as well as walking and biking.

The housing element in the 2023 master plan could also reexamine the guardrails that have been present in the previous master plans. The message has been that more housing would be great, but we shouldn’t let it run amok.

In 1996 the housing element called for the town to “promote, preserve, and enhance Princeton’s unique community life and housing stock.” It noted that future housing needs should be met “while retaining the small-town quality and diversity of life within the community.” It added that new housing development should “not have a negative impact upon the natural or man-made environment within Princeton, nor should it place an undue burden on existing infrastructure and roads or negatively impact the quality of life.”

The 1996 statement addressed two segments of the housing market: “higher density housing opportunities for affordable and senior housing” and advised that they “should be provided in areas where the impact on Princeton's quality of life, traffic circulation, schools, and transportation system can be minimized.”

The 2020 amendment made this statement its final goal:

“Ensure that new housing development is respectful of existing neighborhood character. a. Support and respect the diverse and distinct character of Princeton’s neighborhoods. b. Promote the preservation of sound existing housing as a way to protect neighborhood character. c. Consider the impact of regulations and fees in the balance between housing affordability and other objectives such as environmental quality, urban design, maintenance of neighborhood character and protection of public health, safety, and welfare.”

In short, there seemed to be a lot to be afraid of in 1996 and even in 2020 regarding the prospects of more housing. The scary part of it should not be missing middle housing. There are many examples of it already in town, in some cases existing right under our noses with no one noticing.

But there is another thing to be afraid of: the loss of neighborhood character. “Ensure that new housing development is respectful of existing neighborhood character,” the 2020 housing element said. “Support and respect the diverse and distinct character of Princeton’s neighborhoods.”

The character is not just the physical characteristics of the built environment. It’s also the characters living within that environment. The challenge is to balance the inevitable changes in both, and to preserve the sense of community to which they both contribute.



