Is a Beat in Store for Valero Energy (VLO) in Q4 Earnings?
VLO - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on increased refinery throughput volumes and a higher refining margin. Valero Energy surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 25.2%.
Union Pacific's (UNP) Q4 Earnings Miss Mark on Cost Woes
UNP - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.67 per share fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75 per share. However, despite being affected by high costs, the bottom line inched up 0.38% on a year-over-year basis. Operating revenues of $6,180 million also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Can Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Sustain Its Beat Streak in Q4 Earnings?
MMC - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, 2023, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MMC’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.40, which indicates a rise of 2.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate for the metric stands at $1.33 per share.
Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Stock Down 4.4% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat
BOH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.50, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45. The bottom line, however, declined 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s number. Revenue growth on higher net interest income and decent loan demand acted as tailwinds. However, a rise in expenses...
What Awaits Principal Financial (PFG) This Earnings Season?
PFG - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 30, after market close. PFG delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 14.18%. Factors at Play. Principal Financial fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect growth in the Specialty Benefits insurance...
What's in Store for Big Tech ETFs in Q4 Earnings?
MSFT - Free Report) , Apple (. GOOGL - Free Report) — are set to report. The technology sector, which was hit the hardest by soaring yields and a hawkish Fed, showed a strong comeback to start 2023. Hopes that the Fed will soon wrap up its inflation-fighting campaign and optimism over cooling inflation have compelled investors to buy beaten-up technology stocks (read: 5 Tech ETFs Riding High on Sectors' Comeback to Start 2023).
D.R. Horton's (DHI) Q1 Earnings Top, Margin Fall, Shares Drop
DHI - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of the company grew 0.87% in the pre-market trading session on Jan 24. Yet, on a year-over-year basis, the metrics declined due to prevailing softness in...
Xcel Energy (XEL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
XEL - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 26, before market open. Xcel Energy’s earnings missed expectations by 1.67% in the last reported quarter. Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement. Factors to Note. Xcel Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings...
KLA (KLAC) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
KLA (. KLAC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter 2023 results on Jan 26. For the fiscal second quarter, KLAC expects revenues between $2.65 billion and $2.95 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.8 billion, indicating growth of 19.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported value.
5 Spectacular Earnings Charts
Earnings season picks up steam this week as over 300 companies are expected to report. Among them are some of the most popular stocks on the market as well as many “old economy” stocks in industries like paints and coatings, energy, and chemicals. The transports will also join in with several railroads and airlines reporting.
J&J (JNJ) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss, 2023 EPS View Upbeat
JNJ - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings came in at $2.35 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 as well as our estimate of $2.21 per share. Earnings rose 10.3% from the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings exclude intangible amortization and some other special items. Including these items,...
MarineMax (HZO) Queued Up for Q1 Earnings: Factors to Note
HZO - Free Report) is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $510.6 million, indicating an improvement of 8% from the prior-year reported figure. The bottom line of this world’s largest recreational...
Crane's (CR) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss
CR - Free Report) reported mixed results for fourth-quarter 2022. CR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.7%, whereas sales missed the same by 0.2%. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.13 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89. The bottom line increased 70.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.25.
F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
FNB - Free Report) gained 1.2% in after-market trading following the release of its fourth-quarter and 2022 results. Adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents for the quarter outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line reflects a 46.7% rise from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was 39 cents.
Q4 Earnings Season Heats Up: JNJ, MMM, GE & More
The busiest day of Q4 earnings season so far is here, with plenty of big-name companies reporting ahead of the opening bell. Whether pre-market futures are reacting to results or just doing some profit-taking off recent highs is hard to tell — the Dow is -150 points at this hour, the S&P 500 is -20 and the Nasdaq -85 points currently.
First Horizon National (FHN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
FHN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2%. A...
3 Asset Management Stocks Set to Pull Off Earnings Beat in Q4
BLK - Free Report) – kicked off fourth-quarter earnings on Jan 13. Amid a challenging operating environment, BLK handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Lower total expenses more than offset decline in revenues and assets under management (AUM) balance. Further, due to the expected economic slowdown, BlackRock announced layoffs.
Time To Pick These 3 Top Relative Price Strength Stocks
We know that the market witnessed a broad-based decline in 2022 owing to a high-interest-rate regime and tighter monetary control adopted by the Fed to combat a 40-year high inflation. But as we have entered 2023, a very early sign of a rebound is visible on Wall Street, with peak inflation seemingly behind us. As proof of this, the S&P 500 — which tracks the biggest U.S.-listed companies — has crept above 4K for the first time in several weeks.
PACCAR (PCAR) Ends 2022 on Strong Note With Q4 Earnings Beat
PACCAR Inc.’s (. PCAR - Free Report) earnings of $2.64 per share for fourth-quarter 2022 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 and rocketed 80% from the year-ago figure. Higher-than-expected pretax income from Trucks, Parts and Financial Services segments resulted in the outperformance. Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial...
General Electric (GE) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss
GE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 42 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.24 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11. The bottom line increased 34.8% year over year. Total revenues of $21,786 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21,938 million. The top...
