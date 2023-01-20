ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NJ

Semioli Scores 17 Points in 2nd half, including 6 Free Throws in Final Minute for Chatham Girls Hoops in 69-68 win vs. Sparta

By Ed Barmakian
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

CHATHAM, NJ -- It was going to take a complete team effort for Chatham to break its five-game losing streak against state-ranked Sparta and that's exactly what it got in its 69-68 girls basketball win on Thursday night.

Four starters scored in double figures for Chatham (9-7), led by Ella Kreuzer with 20 points, followed by Addison Barrett with 18, Mia Semioli with 17 and Riley Allen with 14. Ally Sweeney scored a career-high 45 points for Sparta (10-4).

Ella Kreuzer and Mia Semioli talk about the win

Sophomore guard Semioli scored all 17 of her points in the second half (see 2 of her points below) and sank 6 of 6 free throws in the final minute to hold off Sparta.

Chatham plays a 1 p.m. game at Bridgewater-Raritan (1-13) on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zhiNY_0kL2FrtN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECeCc_0kL2FrtN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mq5k_0kL2FrtN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdRrZ_0kL2FrtN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2voweb_0kL2FrtN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVaUV_0kL2FrtN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48DzWp_0kL2FrtN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0v5Y_0kL2FrtN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227SNz_0kL2FrtN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tf0fR_0kL2FrtN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YFT0o_0kL2FrtN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9r9r_0kL2FrtN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eliKo_0kL2FrtN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MlQQ9_0kL2FrtN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yd62K_0kL2FrtN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAJdQ_0kL2FrtN00

