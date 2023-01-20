Semioli Scores 17 Points in 2nd half, including 6 Free Throws in Final Minute for Chatham Girls Hoops in 69-68 win vs. Sparta

CHATHAM, NJ -- It was going to take a complete team effort for Chatham to break its five-game losing streak against state-ranked Sparta and that's exactly what it got in its 69-68 girls basketball win on Thursday night.

Four starters scored in double figures for Chatham (9-7), led by Ella Kreuzer with 20 points, followed by Addison Barrett with 18, Mia Semioli with 17 and Riley Allen with 14. Ally Sweeney scored a career-high 45 points for Sparta (10-4).

Ella Kreuzer and Mia Semioli talk about the win

Sophomore guard Semioli scored all 17 of her points in the second half (see 2 of her points below) and sank 6 of 6 free throws in the final minute to hold off Sparta.

Chatham plays a 1 p.m. game at Bridgewater-Raritan (1-13) on Saturday.































































