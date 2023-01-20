ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Illinois man accused of fatally shooting attempted car thief in St. Louis

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45NlEC_0kL2EuZl00

ST. LOUIS — An Illinois man is accused of fatally shooting a man who attempted to steal his vehicle at a St. Louis gas station, authorities said.

Brett M. Kress, 26, of East St. Louis, was charged on Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in connection to the death of Jesse Lopez, 24, on Jan. 7, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Lopez allegedly tried to steal Kress’ Honda Pilot at a Conoco gas station in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis at about 2 a.m. CST, KSDK-TV reported.

According to surveillance video, Lopez attempted to flee the scene but was chased by Kress, who allegedly fired three shots and struck the man three times, according to the television station.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene, the Post-Dispatch reported.

Kress was later apprehended in St. Charles County on Tuesday after fleeing into Illinois, according to the newspaper.

St. Charles County officers spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in a ditch at about 4:45 a.m. CST., KMOV-TV reported. After running the license plates, officers determined that the car was the one connected to Kress.

Officers found a friend of Kress who lived nearby and helped locate him in a nearby shed. Kress surrendered after officers surrounded the shed, according to the television station.

Latest trending news:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Woman sentenced for her role in 'Sweetie Pie' star's death

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — A woman who lured a former star of a St. Louis-based reality TV show to a spot where he was killed was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Terica Ellis, 39, was sentenced for conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in the March 2016 death of 21-year-old Andrew Montgomery Jr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WOKV

NRA sues over Illinois ban on semiautomatic weapons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — (AP) — Illinois' two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws "ubiquitous" firearms in "radical" defiance of the Constitution's Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association Tuesday claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss out the newly...
ILLINOIS STATE
WOKV

Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — (AP) — An agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings at two mushroom farms that had employed him in Northern California and the massacre is believed to be a “workplace violence incident," officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in eight days.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
WOKV

Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder, rape released

HONOLULU — (AP) — A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years in prison for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
WOKV

Exec: Utility bled cash before alleged Ohio speaker bribes

CINCINNATI — (AP) — An arm of FirstEnergy Corp. was "bleeding cash" as it explored options for the two aging nuclear plants eventually rescued by Ohio House legislation that federal prosecutors say former Speaker Larry Householder championed in exchange for corporate bribes, a utility executive testified Tuesday. Steven...
OHIO STATE
WOKV

Jay-Z-funded lawsuits end as Mississippi improves prison

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Attorneys hired by Jay-Z and other entertainers have ended two lawsuits they filed on behalf of Mississippi inmates in 2020 over what they said were squalid living conditions at the state's oldest prison — a facility that came under Justice Department scrutiny after outbursts of deadly violence by inmates.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WOKV

Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now

ATLANTA — (AP) — A judge said Tuesday that a final report produced by a special grand jury tasked with investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law as they tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia will remain under wraps for now.
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

EXPLAINER: University of Wisconsin latest to ban TikTok

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System has joined a number of universities across the nation that have banned the popular socail media app TikTok on school-owned devices. UW System officials made the announcement Tuesday. Multiple schools have banned the app in recent weeks, including...
WISCONSIN STATE
WOKV

University of Wisconsin System to 'restrict' TikTok use

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials said Tuesday that they will restrict the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in an email. He didn't explain whether the system was banning the app or limiting its use to only certain situations. He didn't immediately respond to follow-up inquiries seeking more details.
MADISON, WI
WOKV

DOJ sues Google, accusing company of violating antitrust laws

The Justice Department and several states filed suit Tuesday against Google, accusing the company of violating antitrust laws to preserve its dominance over digital advertising technologies. The technologies, known as ad tech, automatically connect prospective advertisers with website publishers who have open ad space. They’re automatically triggered when a person...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus

HONOLULU — (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
HONOLULU, HI
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
113K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy