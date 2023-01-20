ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Girls Basketball Roundup: PikeView, James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Westside and Trail earn victories

By Tyler Jackson
 4 days ago
File Photo by Heather Belcher

PikeView 52, Princeton 43

Gardner – PikeView erupted for 24 points in the fourth quarter, earning a 52-43 win over county foe Princeton Thursday in Gardner.

Riley Meadows led the way with 19 points and six steals while Brook Craft grabbed 11 rebounds. Haley Justice notched 14 boards in the win as well.

Kalyn Davis led Princeton with 15 points in the loss.

P: 4 14 12 13 – 43

PV: 6 10 12 24 – 52

Princeton

Kyle Conner 4, Maddie Stull 10, Autumn Bane 5, Reagan Southers 7, Kalyn Davis 15, Asia Collins 2

PikeView

Hannah Harden 7, Brooke Craft 4, Cat Farmer 4, Jaelynn Shrewsbury 6, Haley Justice 1, Jocelyn Hall 11, Riley Meadows 19

3-point goals – P: 3 (Conner, Davis 2); PV: 3 (Farmer 1, Shrewsbury 2)

James Monroe 60, Oak Hill 40

Lindside – Three players scored in doubles figures as James Monroe pulled off a sweep of Class AAAA Oak Hill Thursday in a 60-40 win in Lindside.

Maggie Boroski and Mary Beth Meadows scored 18 each for the Mavs while Adyson Hines added 11.

Cara Smith led Oak Hill with 13.

James Monroe (11-4) travel to Montcalm Tuesday.

OH: 12 7 13 8 – 40

JM: 19 11 14 16 – 60

Oak Hill

Taysia Gray 7, Hanna White 3, Jayda Wilburry 8, Cara Smith 13, Jordan Harris 7

James Monroe

A. Hines 11, M. Meadows 18, E. Bailey 2, C. Shires 2, M. Boroski 18, H. Hunnicutt 3, A. Dunlap 6

3-point goals – OH: 4 (Gray, White, Wilburry, Smith); JM: 6 (Hines 2, Meadows 4)

Meadow Bridge 44, Independence 42

Meadow Bridge – Meadow Bridge placed two in doubles figures, edging out a 44-42 win over Independence Thursday at Meadow Bridge.

Kierston Rozell scored 16 and Charity Recihard 13 in the win.

Indy’s Harmony Mills led all scorers with 24 points in the loss.

I: 10 12 3 18 – 42

MB: 6 9 11 18 – 44

Independence

Jenna Harvey 2, Zoey Bragg 2, Makaila Bolen 6, Harmony Mills 24, Bella Green 1, Kamryn Wooten 7

Meadow Bridge

Charity Reichard 13, Sierra Simmons 6, Riley Roberts 5, Kierston Rozell 16, Kaitlyn Cooper 2, Lilyan Hayes 2

3-point goals – I: 1 (Mills); MB: 5 (Reciahrd 1, Simmons 2, Rozell 2)

Westside 61, Shady Spring 46

Shady Spring – Four different players scored in double figures as Westside earned a 61-46 victory at Shady Spring Thursday night.

Kaitlyn Lester led the way with 15 while Rylee Brown (14), Kenzie Morgan (10) and Kyndal Lusk (13) also scored in double figures.

Kendra Pizzino led Shady with 19 points in the loss.

W: 12 8 16 25 – 61

SS: 15 12 9 10 – 46

Westside

Rylee Brown 14, Kaitlyn Lester 15, Kenzie Morgan 10, Kyndal Lusk 13, Daisha Cline 3, Ryleigh McNeely 6

Shady Spring

Kendra Pizzino 19, Kylee Barnes 3, Austyn Barnes 9, Braylie Wiseman 2, Megan Hendrick 8, Kendall Lilly 3, Grace McAllister

3-point goals – W: 2 (Brown 1, Lusk 1) ; SS: 5 (Pizzino 5)

Midland Trail 52, Mercer Christian 43 (8-4)

Hico – Tied at 38 heading into the fourth quarter, Midland Trail held Mercer Christian to five points in the final frame to secure a 52-43 win in Hico Thursday.

Rumor Barnhouse led Trail with 23 points while Kayley Trump led Mercer Christian with 15.

The Cavaliers drop to 8-4 and will host Greater Beckley on Friday.

MC: 20 8 10 5 – 43

MT: 8 22 8 14 – 52

Mercer Christian

Karis Trump 6, Ella Botts 10, Bailee Martin 10, Kayley Trump 15, Peyton Lester 2

Midland Trail

M. Nuckols 4, B. Stephenson 4, A. Isaacs 18, J. Barnhouse 3, R. Barnhouse 23

3-point goals – MC: 6 (Karis Trump 2, Botts 3, Trump 1); MT: 1 (R. Barnhouse)

Late Wednesday

PikeView 79, Shady Spring 38

Gardner – Riley Meadows scored 17 points as PikeView picked up a 79-38 win over Shady Spring in Gardner Wednesday night.

Hannah Harden added 13 points in the win while Jaelynn Shrewsbury and Haley Justice also reached double figures.

Kendra Pizzino led Shady with 15 in the loss.

SS: 6 9 13 10 – 38

PV: 26 18 20 15 – 79

Shady Spring

Kendra Pizzino 15, Kylie Barnes 2, Austyn Barnes 13, Braylie Wiseman 4, Megan Hendrick 3, Kendall Lilly 1

PikeView

Hannah Harden 13, Brooke Craft 6, Cat Farmer 5, Jaelynn Shrewsbury 15, Haley Justice 13, Jocelyn Hall 8, Eden Damewood 2, Riley Meadows 17

3-point goals – SS: 5 (Pizzino 3, Barnes 2); PV: 4 (Shrewsbury 1, Meadows 3)

