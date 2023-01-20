Chargers GM has interesting response to rumors about Brandon Staley

There were widespread calls for Brandon Staley’s job after the Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-0 lead in the playoffs and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend, but apparently those calls were not shared by the Chargers’ front office.

The Chargers made a few changes to their coaching staff this week, as they got rid of their offensive coordinator as well as their quarterbacks coach. Those moves were indications that the Chargers were dissatisfied by the way things went but were not going to make a change at head coach.

On Thursday, Chargers GM Tom Telesco was asked if Staley’s job was ever in question.

“No. That was probably more [media] discussion than ours,” Telesco said . “The front office’s belief in Brandon hasn’t changed. He’s got our belief. Our players believe in him. He’s a tremendous leader.”

Telesco hired Staley, so it’s not too surprising that he believes in the coach. But for him to say the firing rumors are more media and fan talk than front office talk is an issue.

Staley cost the Chargers a playoff spot last season by completely botching an unspoken tie truce he had with the Raiders. Then this season, the team blew a 27-0 lead against the Jags.

Staley has shown multiple times that he does not know how to handle things in crunch time. But the Chargers are a cheap organization, so they more than any team probably can’t afford to pay a coach buyout.

