UNC vs. Syracuse basketball predictions, picks & odds: Tuesday, 1/24
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s been a down year for the ACC so far this season, as the conference currently ranks sixth in KenPom’s conference rankings, the...
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. North Carolina | Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse men’s basketball team returns home to host the North Carolina Tar Heels at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, January 24 (1/24/2023) at 9 p.m. ET. It’s a major rivalry, and it’s getting prime billing on ESPN. Fans who can stream the game on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off first month) or other live TV services.
When Syracuse starts slow, the press has become a trusted tool to rescue the Orange
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse has unleashed its press this season with generally good results. Its most recent iteration helped the Orange overcome a 21-10 start at Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets rushed shots, particularly from the 3-point line. They committed 12 first-half turnovers that led to an 18-4 SU advantage in points off turnovers in that half.
Syracuse basketball gets chance at much-needed big win against North Carolina (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If Syracuse wants to get into the NCAA Tournament conversation, the Orange needs a win that’ll get some people talking. Syracuse (13-7 overall, 6-3 in the ACC) will have the opportunity to get some tongues wagging tonight as it hosts the North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3) at the JMA Wireless Dome.
SU basketball recruit Elijah Moore plans to sit courtside with Adam Weitsman for North Carolina game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Days before he is set to make his college choice, Syracuse men’s basketball recruit Elijah Moore plans to sit courtside with SU booster Adam Weitsman to watch the Orange play North Carolina tonight. Weitsman said the visit is related to an NIL contract offer that...
Syracuse handled Georgia Tech. Let’s see if the Orange is ready for prime time (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team took care of business against Georgia Tech, defeating the Yellow Jackets 80-63 on Saturday afternoon at the McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. Now let’s see what the Orange really has.
Section III boys basketball rankings (Week 8): New No. 1 in loaded Class B
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Syracuse football expected to hire former Nebraska assistant, NFL veteran to coach DBs (report)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse football team is expected to hire Travis Fisher, a former Nebraska assistant coach with nearly a decade of NFL experience, to coach its defensive backs next season, according to a report from ESPN reporter Pete Thamel. Thamel reported, via anonymous sources, that Fisher has agreed...
HS roundup: Auburn bowlers edge Central Square, take over first place in SCAC
In a match between two first-place Salt City Athletic Conference boys bowling teams, Auburn edged Central Square, 4-3, to take sole possession of first place.
Section III boys basketball star becomes 11th 1,000-point scorer in school history
Madison’s senior guard Ethan Rivers became the 11th player in school history to join the Blue Devils’ 1,000-point club in the team’s 65-64 loss to Morrisville-Eaton earlier this month. Rivers poured in 30 points in the team’s loss on Jan. 9 to give himself a career total...
Baldwinsville school superintendent to resign; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 35; Low: 30. A messy commute possible this morning. 5-day forecast. Disappointing end to Bills’ season: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is slow to get up after a sack by the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bengals went into Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park and dominated the Bills, beating Buffalo 27-10. It’s the second consecutive year the Bills’ season has come to an end in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. (AP Photo)
Axe: Dino Babers’ staff shakeup has made stability obsolete
Syracuse, N.Y. — Stability. Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack used that word in describing the appeal of recruits committing to play football for Dino Babers in an interview with syracuse.com back in December.
Section III volleyball players, coaches earn honors from state association
Liverpool’s Anthony Pezzino, Jamesville-DeWitt’s coach Jake Cline and Westhill’s Tori Militi and coach Karla Prince earned state honors for the 2022 fall season. After going 14-2, winning a Section III Class B championship and advancing to the state tournament, Westhill’s Prince was named coach Section III girls coach of the year by the state coaches association.
Baldwinsville school board meeting gets heated; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 24)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 36; Low: 25. Flurries. See storm snowfall totals, and a 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Rescued from a drug addict, she now counsels Loretto employees: As a social services caseworker for Onondaga County, Eleanor Williams saw at work the life that she, as a child, barely escaped. After her mother became addicted to drugs, Williams’ aunt and uncle raised her in their home in the Southern Tier. Today, she is pursuing a master’s degree at Syracuse University and is working as an employee coach at Loretto, helping workers with difficult life circumstances. Williams, 42, spoke with us about the emotional toll of her years as a caseworker, the food pantry in her Loretto office, and why she’s easy to talk to. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Hear Brexialee in a video filmed before her death: ‘I think Syracuse is amazing’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Hughie Stone Fish and his brother, Avery, were watching the news from Syracuse as the sun was rising in Los Angeles last week. As they read and watched the stories about Brexialee Torres-Ortiz getting gunned down while she carried a gallon of milk back to her home, Hughie Stone Fish realized he knew Brexi.
SyraQs: Syracuse resident rescued from a drug addict now counsels Loretto employees
Editor’s note: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. Every Monday, we’ll publish a fast-paced question-and-answer session with one of them. Here is today’s interview, edited and condensed for clarity. * * * * *
Today’s obituaries: Thomas Michaels, 96, retired as VP at Haylor, Freyer & Coon
Thomas G. Michaels, 96, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. A native of Syracuse, he graduated from Christian Brothers Academy and Le Moyne College, according to his obituary. He served in the U.S. Army in Europe during World War II. He lived on Stinard Avenue in Syracuse...
Rashaad, Dior, now Brexialee. Can latest child’s senseless death finally spur change? (Editorial Board Opinion)
There is no making sense of the death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, the 11-year-old Syracuse girl killed Monday evening in a drive-by shooting while on her way home from the corner store with a gallon of milk. Words fail to convey the heartbreak of her family, her friends and classmates, her...
Funeral, calling hours set for Brexialee Torres-Ortiz who was killed in Syracuse drive-by shooting
Syracuse, N.Y. - Funeral services will be this week for Brexialee “Brexi” Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old girl who was gunned down only feet from her home last week in Syracuse. Calling hours will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church at 515 Oakwood Ave....
Central NY man headed to prison for meth-fueled, 90-mph crash that killed 2 women
Wampsville, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a meth-fueled, 90-mph car crash that killed two Central New York women. Justin Haines, of New Woodstock, was driving under the influence of meth, amphetamine and THC (active ingredient in cannabis) when he caused a crash that killed the women on July 20, according to a news release Tuesday from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
