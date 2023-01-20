Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KWCH.com
KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting
Law enforcement confirmed that the suspect is connected to a double homicide out of Arizona. WSU Shockers celebrate Lunar New Year of the Rabbit and Cat. Students and community members gathered at the Rhatigan Student Center as the Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosted the annual Lunar New Year celebration.
KWCH.com
KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout
KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
KWCH.com
Wichita police investigating suspicious death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating the death of 63-year-old Loyd Alexander of Wichita on Monday. At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York. Police spoke with a 53-year-old woman who said she found Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
KWCH.com
Wichita man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Javyn Johnson, a 24-year-old Wichita man, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl this week. According to court documents, Johnson sold 29-year-old Chanelle Pratt of Wichita what she thought to be two Percocet pills in August 2019. Later that day, Pratt was found dead in her home after she took one of the pills. An autopsy on determined her cause of death to be Fentanyl toxicity.
AOL Corp
Who could run for mayor in Wichita this year? Here are six potential candidates
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple could face a crowded field of big-name challengers in the 2023 city elections. Pete Meitzner, chairman of the Sedgwick County Commission and a former City Council member, is flirting with a potential run at the city’s highest office. Bryan Frye, a term-limited City Council member...
McPherson County woman killed, family member arrested
Law enforcement officers are calling her death a homicide, and they have made an arrest in the case.
kmuw.org
Permits for duplexes in Wichita nearly doubled in 2022. It hasn’t come without concern.
The rising number of duplex developments in Wichita is bringing with it a tension between some neighborhoods and the demand for more affordable housing. The number of building permits issued in Wichita for two-family residential homes nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022, from 410 to 750. Stan Longhofer, director of...
kfdi.com
Police investigating stabbing and shooting in south Wichita
Police said a man was shot and a woman was stabbed during a disturbance at a south Wichita home Sunday evening. Police were called to a home in the 3100 block of South Rutan, near 31st S. and Hillside, around 8:30 p.m. Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was treated and released at a hospital. A 30-year-old woman was stabbed in the abdomen, and she was hospitalized in serious condition.
KWCH.com
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
Wichita in Stage 1 of drought response plan; how do the City’s water sources look?
With a continued drought in much of Kansas, the City of Wichita is now in Stage 1 of its drought response plan.
KWCH.com
FF 12 investigation finds some drivers wrongfully ticketed for speeding
KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 19 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
Silver Alert canceled for 72-year-old Wichita man
The Wichita Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old Wichita man just before 9 p.m. on Monday. It has since been canceled.
kfdi.com
Man arrested for mom’s death near McPherson
An 18-year-old man has been arrested for the death of his mother at a home near McPherson. Canton police were called to a home Monday afternoon, where they found 52-year-old Briana Lance dead in the back yard. The KBI, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the McPherson Police Department joined the investigation. They were able to locate the suspect, who has been arrested for second-degree murder. Formal charges are pending.
KWCH.com
1 critical, damaged power lines after crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash at West 11th Street near Tyler in west Wichita. The crash closed 11th Street between Waddington and Roland. Wichita police says no drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash. Evergy was on the scene working...
KWCH.com
Man shot, woman stabbed after dispute in S. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Jan. 23: Police say they responded to the call of the shooting/stabbing at around 8:25 Sunday in the 3100 block of S. Rutan. While en route, they found a 22-year-old man at E. Ross Parkway and S. Rutan who said he had been shot in the leg at the home on Rutan. He said he was shot by an unknown man who fled the scene. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and later released.
KWCH.com
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Wellington under KBI investigation
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wellington Saturday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 1111 E. 7th St. in Wellington, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Sunday in a statement. The Wellington Police Department responded to a disturbance reported at...
Restaurant inspections: Decomposing mice, bug in alcohol bottle, leaky sink in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
WIBW
Newton man fined $50K after alleged illegal dumping in Kansas streams
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Newton man has been fined $50,000 after he allegedly illegally dumped debris into two Kansas streams. The Environmental Protection Agency says a landowner in Newton, Stan Jost, will pay $50,000 in civil penalties to resolve allegations that he violated the federal Clean Water Act. According...
2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
Comments / 1