Goddard, KS

KWCH.com

KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout

KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
DODGE CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police investigating suspicious death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating the death of 63-year-old Loyd Alexander of Wichita on Monday. At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York. Police spoke with a 53-year-old woman who said she found Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Javyn Johnson, a 24-year-old Wichita man, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl this week. According to court documents, Johnson sold 29-year-old Chanelle Pratt of Wichita what she thought to be two Percocet pills in August 2019. Later that day, Pratt was found dead in her home after she took one of the pills. An autopsy on determined her cause of death to be Fentanyl toxicity.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Police investigating stabbing and shooting in south Wichita

Police said a man was shot and a woman was stabbed during a disturbance at a south Wichita home Sunday evening. Police were called to a home in the 3100 block of South Rutan, near 31st S. and Hillside, around 8:30 p.m. Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was treated and released at a hospital. A 30-year-old woman was stabbed in the abdomen, and she was hospitalized in serious condition.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

FF 12 investigation finds some drivers wrongfully ticketed for speeding

WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Man arrested for mom’s death near McPherson

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for the death of his mother at a home near McPherson. Canton police were called to a home Monday afternoon, where they found 52-year-old Briana Lance dead in the back yard. The KBI, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the McPherson Police Department joined the investigation. They were able to locate the suspect, who has been arrested for second-degree murder. Formal charges are pending.
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

1 critical, damaged power lines after crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash at West 11th Street near Tyler in west Wichita. The crash closed 11th Street between Waddington and Roland. Wichita police says no drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash. Evergy was on the scene working...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man shot, woman stabbed after dispute in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Jan. 23: Police say they responded to the call of the shooting/stabbing at around 8:25 Sunday in the 3100 block of S. Rutan. While en route, they found a 22-year-old man at E. Ross Parkway and S. Rutan who said he had been shot in the leg at the home on Rutan. He said he was shot by an unknown man who fled the scene. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and later released.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Fatal officer-involved shooting in Wellington under KBI investigation

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wellington Saturday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 1111 E. 7th St. in Wellington, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Sunday in a statement. The Wellington Police Department responded to a disturbance reported at...
WELLINGTON, KS
WIBW

Newton man fined $50K after alleged illegal dumping in Kansas streams

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Newton man has been fined $50,000 after he allegedly illegally dumped debris into two Kansas streams. The Environmental Protection Agency says a landowner in Newton, Stan Jost, will pay $50,000 in civil penalties to resolve allegations that he violated the federal Clean Water Act. According...
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
WICHITA, KS

