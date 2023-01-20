Read full article on original website
KOMU
Southern Boone GBB wins on Senior Night
ASHLAND- Eldon came into Southern Boone riding a 3 game winning streak and were looking to extend that number to 4 and play spoiler on the Eagles' Senior Night. Early on, Paige Morse gets things going for the Eagles and hit a three to put the Southern Boone up early. Eldon would hang around, and the two teams would trade baskets.
KOMU
Host Bulldogs advance on day 1 of Harrisburg Tournament
HARRISBURG- Night one of the Harrisburg Basketball Tournaments took place at Harrisburg High and Middle School. The first match-up was Hallsville vs. Fayette. From the start, Hallsville was in charge, but Browyn Eubanks got a three for the Falcons, trimming Hallsville's lead to 17. Kristen Jones had a big impact...
KOMU
Harrisburg hires new head football coach
HARRISBURG - Following Steve Hopkins' retirement, the Harrisburg Bulldogs have hired a new head football coach. Brennan Claas will join this fall, the school announced Monday on Twitter. Claas graduated from Macon High School and then attended Missouri Western University where he was a student assistant coach for four years.
KOMU
AFC Columbia joins WPSL to create women's team
COLUMBIA - AFC Columbia has joined the Women's Premier Soccer League and will compete in the league's 2023 season, WPSL announced Monday. AFC Columbia becomes WPSL's second expansion team in Missouri as the league expands into the Midwest, according to an AFC Columbia news release. “This is an opportunity for...
KOMU
MSHP: Columbia man crashes on Highway 94, knocking down power lines
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Columbia man was moderately injured after a crash Monday morning on State Highway 94. Bobby Baker, 71, was traveling west on the highway before falling asleep and traveling off the left side of the roadway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The vehicle...
KOMU
Columbia Public Works, MoDOT pre-treat roads as Missouri braces for winter weather
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians can expect up 2 to 4 inches of snow Tuesday night, according to the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team. Winter storms and slick road conditions are factors in more than 2,000 road deaths every year, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. City of Columbia...
KOMU
Residential home suffers damage after Jefferson City fire
JEFFERSON CITY - A single-story dwelling has suffered heavy damage after it caught fire in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson City Fire Department, the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident. The JCFD responded to calls of a structure fire in the 600...
KOMU
Boone County OEM storm spotter training canceled Tuesday night
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), in partnership with the National Weather Service (NWS), announced the storm spotter training Tuesday, Jan. 24, has been canceled. The NWS said it made the decision to cancel out of an abundance of caution for their employees who would travel...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Jan. 24
COLUMBIA - The civil lawsuit between former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye and Columbia Public Schools will see a new judge. Judge Brouck Jacobs will now oversee the lawsuit, after the district filed a motion for a change of judge last Friday. A motion hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon with Judge Kevin Crane, but that hearing was canceled.
KOMU
MSHP: Juvenile seriously injured in Saturday morning crash
MORGAN COUNTY - One person was seriously injured after a crash Saturday morning in Morgan County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. on westbound Highway 52, near Jefferson Street. Brandlee Stilfield, 38, struck the rear of James Lutz's vehicle while he was stopped to make a turn, according to a...
KOMU
Osage Beach police continue investigation into Columbia man's shooting death
OSAGE BEACH − The Osage Beach Police Department provided updates Monday regarding a shooting on Friday night that killed a 20-year-old Columbia man and injured a 19-year-old Osage Beach man. Micah Aman was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital, and Devin Atkisson is still hospitalized at...
KOMU
Callaway County sheriff to have jury trial for DWI case
RANDOLPH COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism's upcoming trial will have a jury, a judge decided at a court appearance Monday morning. Chism is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting/interfering arrest, both misdemeanors. Chism was arrested last October in Moberly when officers were called to an Arby's for...
KOMU
Columbia man charged in connection to weekend disturbance at Silverball
COLUMBIA — A man was arrested early Saturday morning in connection to a disturbance at Silverball. Jonathan Reid Dowell, 23, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He has a previous charge of possession of a controlled substance. Court documents state that...
KOMU
Rising egg prices leading more mid-Missourians to raise poultry
COLUMBIA — Egg prices have increased as much as 60% in the last year. The deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history means a dozen could cost as much as $6 at local grocery stores. But some mid-Missourians are avoiding the price rise entirely. Samantha George and her...
KOMU
Columbia dog rescue works overtime to keep up with high demand
COLUMBIA - The winter's cold marks a spike in need for local dog rescues and shelters. For Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, now is an especially critical time. Alongside winter weather bringing in more dogs, Central Missouri Humane Society has been closed since Jan. 6, and that extension will continue until Jan. 28.
KOMU
Community invited to Russell Boulevard traffic calming meeting
COLUMBIA - Residents can attend a second meeting on Monday, Jan. 30 to provide feedback on a traffic calming project on Russell Boulevard. Columbia Public Works will hold an informal open house from 6 to 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1A of City Hall. The street was identified by Columbia...
KOMU
Boone County clerk allowed to intervene in former Rep. Basye's lawsuit against CPS
COLUMBIA - The civil lawsuit between former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye and Columbia Public Schools will see a new judge, the court decided Monday. The court also allowed the Boone County clerk to intervene in the case. Judge Brouck Jacobs will now oversee the lawsuit, after the district filed...
KOMU
CPS superintendent and Nclusion Plus respond to concerns over drag performance
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood responded to Gov. Mike Parson's concerns about a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event. On Friday, Gov. Parson tweeted that his office was "deeply concerned that Columbia middle school students were subjected to adult performers during what is historically a MLK day celebration... Parents weren't clearly informed of the contents of the program, and adult performances are not diversity."
KOMU
MO Attorney General calls on CPS board to resign following controversial drag performance
COLUMBIA — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called on CPS board members to resign following a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event. Bailey appeared in the radio show "Wake up Mid-Missouri with Branden Rathert" on Monday and pointed the finger squarely at CPS for exposing 30 CPS middle school students in attendance to what he calls a performance of a "sexual nature."
KOMU
VIDEO: Broadband infrastructure grant program awards $261 million to 60 projects
The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded $261 million to 60 recipients for projects to expand and improve internet access statewide. The state awarded a $2.5 million grant to Socket Telecom to provide coverage in Boone County.
