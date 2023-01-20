ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Southern Boone GBB wins on Senior Night

ASHLAND- Eldon came into Southern Boone riding a 3 game winning streak and were looking to extend that number to 4 and play spoiler on the Eagles' Senior Night. Early on, Paige Morse gets things going for the Eagles and hit a three to put the Southern Boone up early. Eldon would hang around, and the two teams would trade baskets.
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Host Bulldogs advance on day 1 of Harrisburg Tournament

HARRISBURG- Night one of the Harrisburg Basketball Tournaments took place at Harrisburg High and Middle School. The first match-up was Hallsville vs. Fayette. From the start, Hallsville was in charge, but Browyn Eubanks got a three for the Falcons, trimming Hallsville's lead to 17. Kristen Jones had a big impact...
HARRISBURG, MO
KOMU

Harrisburg hires new head football coach

HARRISBURG - Following Steve Hopkins' retirement, the Harrisburg Bulldogs have hired a new head football coach. Brennan Claas will join this fall, the school announced Monday on Twitter. Claas graduated from Macon High School and then attended Missouri Western University where he was a student assistant coach for four years.
HARRISBURG, MO
KOMU

AFC Columbia joins WPSL to create women's team

COLUMBIA - AFC Columbia has joined the Women's Premier Soccer League and will compete in the league's 2023 season, WPSL announced Monday. AFC Columbia becomes WPSL's second expansion team in Missouri as the league expands into the Midwest, according to an AFC Columbia news release. “This is an opportunity for...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MSHP: Columbia man crashes on Highway 94, knocking down power lines

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Columbia man was moderately injured after a crash Monday morning on State Highway 94. Bobby Baker, 71, was traveling west on the highway before falling asleep and traveling off the left side of the roadway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The vehicle...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Residential home suffers damage after Jefferson City fire

JEFFERSON CITY - A single-story dwelling has suffered heavy damage after it caught fire in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson City Fire Department, the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident. The JCFD responded to calls of a structure fire in the 600...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Boone County OEM storm spotter training canceled Tuesday night

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), in partnership with the National Weather Service (NWS), announced the storm spotter training Tuesday, Jan. 24, has been canceled. The NWS said it made the decision to cancel out of an abundance of caution for their employees who would travel...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Jan. 24

COLUMBIA - The civil lawsuit between former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye and Columbia Public Schools will see a new judge. Judge Brouck Jacobs will now oversee the lawsuit, after the district filed a motion for a change of judge last Friday. A motion hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon with Judge Kevin Crane, but that hearing was canceled.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MSHP: Juvenile seriously injured in Saturday morning crash

MORGAN COUNTY - One person was seriously injured after a crash Saturday morning in Morgan County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. on westbound Highway 52, near Jefferson Street. Brandlee Stilfield, 38, struck the rear of James Lutz's vehicle while he was stopped to make a turn, according to a...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Callaway County sheriff to have jury trial for DWI case

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism's upcoming trial will have a jury, a judge decided at a court appearance Monday morning. Chism is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting/interfering arrest, both misdemeanors. Chism was arrested last October in Moberly when officers were called to an Arby's for...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia man charged in connection to weekend disturbance at Silverball

COLUMBIA — A man was arrested early Saturday morning in connection to a disturbance at Silverball. Jonathan Reid Dowell, 23, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He has a previous charge of possession of a controlled substance. Court documents state that...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Rising egg prices leading more mid-Missourians to raise poultry

COLUMBIA — Egg prices have increased as much as 60% in the last year. The deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history means a dozen could cost as much as $6 at local grocery stores. But some mid-Missourians are avoiding the price rise entirely. Samantha George and her...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia dog rescue works overtime to keep up with high demand

COLUMBIA - The winter's cold marks a spike in need for local dog rescues and shelters. For Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, now is an especially critical time. Alongside winter weather bringing in more dogs, Central Missouri Humane Society has been closed since Jan. 6, and that extension will continue until Jan. 28.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Community invited to Russell Boulevard traffic calming meeting

COLUMBIA - Residents can attend a second meeting on Monday, Jan. 30 to provide feedback on a traffic calming project on Russell Boulevard. Columbia Public Works will hold an informal open house from 6 to 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1A of City Hall. The street was identified by Columbia...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

CPS superintendent and Nclusion Plus respond to concerns over drag performance

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood responded to Gov. Mike Parson's concerns about a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event. On Friday, Gov. Parson tweeted that his office was "deeply concerned that Columbia middle school students were subjected to adult performers during what is historically a MLK day celebration... Parents weren't clearly informed of the contents of the program, and adult performances are not diversity."
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MO Attorney General calls on CPS board to resign following controversial drag performance

COLUMBIA — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called on CPS board members to resign following a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event. Bailey appeared in the radio show "Wake up Mid-Missouri with Branden Rathert" on Monday and pointed the finger squarely at CPS for exposing 30 CPS middle school students in attendance to what he calls a performance of a "sexual nature."
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy