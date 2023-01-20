Read full article on original website
Detroit News
USFL's Michigan Panthers will play at Ford Field in 2023; EMU may host practices
Detroit — The Detroit Lions soon will have roommates. The United States Football League, which will launch its second season in April, is set to announce Thursday that the Michigan Panthers will play their home games at Ford Field in 2023, according to a source with direct knowledge of the league's plans.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit News
Two Detroit Lions defenders make PFWA's All-Rookie team
Allen Park — For the third time, and first since 1997, two Detroit Lions rookie defensive players were named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were selected to the squad, making the Lions one of seven teams represented by two selections.
Detroit News
Bengals return to AFC championship after 27-10 rout of Bills
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati's defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Damar Hamlin’s inspirational presence while watching the game from...
Detroit News
Detroit News 2022-23 Pistons midseason grades
The first half of the Pistons’ season has been a disappointment if you’re purely looking at the record. The team stands at 12-36, which is the second-worst in the Eastern Conference and the third-worst record in the NBA. That outcome is due to the combination of injury woes, poor defense, mental collapses — and, quite frankly, their inexperience.
Detroit News
49ers beat Cowboys 19-12 to advance to NFC title game
Santa Clara, Calif. — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco's defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long...
Bills GM Beane facing offseason salary cap challenges
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is ruling out making any major offseason splashes in free agency by saying salary cap restrictions will make it difficult to retain his own players
Detroit News
Is Woodruff positioning herself for MSU presidency?
Inside the Pasant Theatre on Michigan State University’s campus this past week, interim President Teresa Woodruff resurrected an annual presidential tradition when she spoke before more than 225 students, faculty and staff. Woodruff gave MSU's first State of the University speech in five years, last delivered in 2017 by...
Detroit News
Saturday's NFL: Chiefs, led by hobbled Mahomes, beat Jags 27-20 in playoffs
Kansas City, Mo. — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit high school skiing notebook: Three teams eyeing a state championship
Despite the challenges of an uncharacteristically warm Michigan winter, the high school skiing season is heating up. Coaches from across Metro Detroit have echoed concerns about the weather canceling practices and shortening races. Despite these challenges, local teams have found a way to not let the suboptimal conditions spoil the season.
NBA Announces Big Change To All-Star Game Draft
On Tuesday evening, the NBA announced that the 2023 NBA All-Star Game Draft will take place live on TNT ahead of the NBA All-Star Game on February 19 as a special pregame segment.
