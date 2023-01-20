ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit News

Two Detroit Lions defenders make PFWA's All-Rookie team

Allen Park — For the third time, and first since 1997, two Detroit Lions rookie defensive players were named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were selected to the squad, making the Lions one of seven teams represented by two selections.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Bengals return to AFC championship after 27-10 rout of Bills

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati's defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Damar Hamlin’s inspirational presence while watching the game from...
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit News

Detroit News 2022-23 Pistons midseason grades

The first half of the Pistons’ season has been a disappointment if you’re purely looking at the record. The team stands at 12-36, which is the second-worst in the Eastern Conference and the third-worst record in the NBA. That outcome is due to the combination of injury woes, poor defense, mental collapses — and, quite frankly, their inexperience.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

49ers beat Cowboys 19-12 to advance to NFC title game

Santa Clara, Calif. — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco's defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Detroit News

Is Woodruff positioning herself for MSU presidency?

Inside the Pasant Theatre on Michigan State University’s campus this past week, interim President Teresa Woodruff resurrected an annual presidential tradition when she spoke before more than 225 students, faculty and staff. Woodruff gave MSU's first State of the University speech in five years, last delivered in 2017 by...
EAST LANSING, MI

