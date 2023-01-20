AJG - Free Report) has acquired First Ireland Risk Management Limited. The acquisition will help AJG expand its footprint in Ireland. Dublin, Ireland-based First Ireland Risk Management Limited was formed in 1982. This retail insurance broker provides commercial and personal insurance products as well as life and pension solutions to clients throughout Ireland. The insurer has been in operation for four decades. Adding these entities will enhance the acquirer’s compelling portfolio and consolidate its presence in the region. The recent buyout marks the fourth acquisition in this year so far.

3 HOURS AGO