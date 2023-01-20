Alabama man was drunk and driving 109 mph, Indiana troopers say

Indiana state police arrested an Alabama man they say was driving 109 mph while he was drunk with a child in his car.

Anthony Reed, 36, of Huntsville, Alabama, was arrested Wednesday morning after Indiana troopers said they spotted him driving 109 mph.

After they pulled him over, troopers reported that his blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit.

He was traveling with a juvenile and an adult female, both of whom were released at the scene, troopers said.

Reed faces multiple charges related to the incident.