Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Gresham-Barlow School District to hold suicide prevention meetings for families
PORTLAND, Ore. — "Suicide is the leading cause of death in the state of Oregon, for individuals that are age 10 to 24," said Diane Benavides Wille, vice president of equity, inclusion and workforce development at Lifeworks Northwest. In an effort to lower that number, the Gresham-Barlow School District...
KATU.com
Clackamas Fire District hiring paid apprentices for 2-year firefighter program
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Clackamas Fire District is hiring apprentice firefighters for a new 2-year apprenticeship program starting in February. The organization says that candidates will be selected for the 2-year firefighter apprenticeship, which includes on-the-job training and academic components. "Clackamas Fire District #1 is committed to diversity, equity, and...
KATU.com
Portland area ice skaters ready for U.S. Nationals
SHERWOOD, Ore. — It’s a special week for five figure skaters from the Portland area. They are taking part in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California. The five were at Sherwood Ice Arena in Sherwood, Oregon recently to practice. Samuel Mindra, 19, is from Happy...
KATU.com
Oregon 'Pollinator Paradise' license plate designed by high school student from Estacada
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU first told you about the 'pollinator's paradise' plate on Friday and now we meet the young man who designed the plate. The plate design was done by Marek Stanton, a high school student from Estacada. It features a honeybee and a yellow-faced bumble bee, just...
KATU.com
Public defense shortage puts Oregon's 'public safety at risk,' dept. director says
PORTLAND, Ore. — The director of Oregon Public Defense Services - the agency responsible for providing legal defense to indigent defendants in the state - said lawmakers should dramatically overhaul how the state provides public defense if it wants to dig itself out of a shortage of attorneys. That...
KATU.com
LIV Golf not returning to Pumpkin Ridge; No Northwest events on the 2023 schedule
PORTLAND, Ore. — The LIV Golf Series, backed by the Saudi Royal Fund, will not be making a second visit to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. The series schedule was released on Monday and Portland was not on the list of events for 2023. The event in Portland drew protests...
KATU.com
Oregon's Bonamici says she continues to recover after hit by car
PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, says she continues to recover from an accident earlier this month. She and her husband were hit by a car while crossing the street in Northwest Portland on Friday, Jan. 13. The couple had just left an event. Bonamici suffered a...
KATU.com
USPS increases price of Forever Stamps to 63 cents
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forever stamps now cost a few cents more as the U.S. Postal Service raised the price of postage services. Back in October, USPS announced it would increase the price on non-expiring stamps by three pennies to 63 cents. Other types of shipping also went up. First...
KATU.com
Portland TriMet, Streetcar offer free rides on Rosa Parks' birthday, 'Transit Equity Day'
PORTLAND, Ore. — February 4 marks the birthday of renowned civil rights activist Rosa Parks, and Portland TriMet and Streetcar are celebrating her legacy by not collecting public transit fare. In a release, TriMet stated:. "To celebrate and honor the iconic Rosa Parks and her contributions to the civil...
KATU.com
Portland leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting
PORTLAND, Ore — Portland leaders and leaders in Oregon's Asian American community mourned the loss of the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting while still celebrating the Lunar New Year here. Police there say a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New...
KATU.com
50th anniversary of 'Roe v Wade' brings hundreds to Pioneeer Courthouse Square
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's the 50th anniversary of Roe-v-Wade and nearly six months after the Supreme Court moved to overturn it. Today thousands of women's marches across the country demanding the protection of abortion and reproductive rights. In downtown Portland, women from across the state came together to participate...
KATU.com
40,000 gallons of sewage and water flow into church parking lot in Southwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — An estimated 40,000 gallons of sewage and water overflowed into a church parking lot Monday night near the intersection of Southwest Jefferson and 18th Avenue. A photo from the City of Portland shows the liquid mess covering a large area of the parking lot. City crews...
KATU.com
Vancouver police, FBI looking for missing boy
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police and the FBI are investigating the disappearance of an 8-year-old boy who has been unaccounted for since at least June 2022. On June 17, Vancouver police officers conducted a welfare check to confirm information related to a criminal investigation, as well as check on Breadson John, also known as Brxsan John, and account for his whereabouts.
KATU.com
US 30 reopens two-way traffic near Astoria almost 2 months after landslide
ASTORIA, Ore. — U.S. Highway 30 has finally entirely reopened two lanes of traffic between Astoria and Clatskanie, nearly two months after a landslide blocked access to the route. The highway was originally blocked by a late-night landslide on November 29, 2022. ODOT said the slide was likely due...
KATU.com
Missing show dogs found alive in Vancouver; reunited with owners
PORTLAND, Ore. — The four dogs that went missing Saturday morning have been found. Portland Police say an alert citizen spotted the van abandoned on the side of a Vancouver road. All four dogs were still inside the van when it was located. Portland Police assisted with the return...
KATU.com
YVYV: Dan Rayfield, Speaker of the Oregon House
PORTLAND, Ore. — There is a new governor, a new senate president and, in this new legislative session, nearly one-third of the lawmakers are new. That is just some of the change taking place in the capitol. Democrats are still in the majority in the house and senate, however,...
KATU.com
YVYV: Republican house leader Vikki Breese-Iverson
PORTLAND, Ore. — Steve Dunn is at the state capitol in Salem where he just finished interviewing house speaker Dan Rayfield about this critical session of the Oregon legislature. Now we're going to hear what Republicans are focusing on in this legislative session. Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson is the Republican...
KATU.com
Neck kissing, controlled drugs: Thorns fire head trainer, assistant coach for misconduct
PORTLAND, Ore. — Yet another round of Portland Thorns FC leadership has departed following ongoing misconduct investigations. The Thorns' Director of Media Relations Katie Simons confirmed that head athletic trainer Pierre Soubrier and assistant coach Sophie Clough were fired after a NWSL misconduct investigation. "Portland Thorns FC remain committed...
KATU.com
Who knew testing park swings was part of police work? Polk County deputies do!
POLK COUNTY, Ore. — Polk County deputies were having some fun Monday while doing safety inspections on local park equipment. In a video posted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office's Facebook page, one deputy was seen pushing another on a swing set. The post came with the caption...
KATU.com
Four terriers 'dog-napped' from North Portland hotel parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four terriers were taken this morning from a hotel parking lot in North Portland when the van that they were in, was stolen at about 7:45 a.m. from the Oxford Suites at Jantzen Beach. Police say the van was left running in the parking lot when...
