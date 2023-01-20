ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Clackamas Fire District hiring paid apprentices for 2-year firefighter program

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Clackamas Fire District is hiring apprentice firefighters for a new 2-year apprenticeship program starting in February. The organization says that candidates will be selected for the 2-year firefighter apprenticeship, which includes on-the-job training and academic components. "Clackamas Fire District #1 is committed to diversity, equity, and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Portland area ice skaters ready for U.S. Nationals

SHERWOOD, Ore. — It’s a special week for five figure skaters from the Portland area. They are taking part in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California. The five were at Sherwood Ice Arena in Sherwood, Oregon recently to practice. Samuel Mindra, 19, is from Happy...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon's Bonamici says she continues to recover after hit by car

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, says she continues to recover from an accident earlier this month. She and her husband were hit by a car while crossing the street in Northwest Portland on Friday, Jan. 13. The couple had just left an event. Bonamici suffered a...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

USPS increases price of Forever Stamps to 63 cents

PORTLAND, Ore. — Forever stamps now cost a few cents more as the U.S. Postal Service raised the price of postage services. Back in October, USPS announced it would increase the price on non-expiring stamps by three pennies to 63 cents. Other types of shipping also went up. First...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

50th anniversary of 'Roe v Wade' brings hundreds to Pioneeer Courthouse Square

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's the 50th anniversary of Roe-v-Wade and nearly six months after the Supreme Court moved to overturn it. Today thousands of women's marches across the country demanding the protection of abortion and reproductive rights. In downtown Portland, women from across the state came together to participate...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver police, FBI looking for missing boy

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police and the FBI are investigating the disappearance of an 8-year-old boy who has been unaccounted for since at least June 2022. On June 17, Vancouver police officers conducted a welfare check to confirm information related to a criminal investigation, as well as check on Breadson John, also known as Brxsan John, and account for his whereabouts.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Missing show dogs found alive in Vancouver; reunited with owners

PORTLAND, Ore. — The four dogs that went missing Saturday morning have been found. Portland Police say an alert citizen spotted the van abandoned on the side of a Vancouver road. All four dogs were still inside the van when it was located. Portland Police assisted with the return...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

YVYV: Dan Rayfield, Speaker of the Oregon House

PORTLAND, Ore. — There is a new governor, a new senate president and, in this new legislative session, nearly one-third of the lawmakers are new. That is just some of the change taking place in the capitol. Democrats are still in the majority in the house and senate, however,...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

YVYV: Republican house leader Vikki Breese-Iverson

PORTLAND, Ore. — Steve Dunn is at the state capitol in Salem where he just finished interviewing house speaker Dan Rayfield about this critical session of the Oregon legislature. Now we're going to hear what Republicans are focusing on in this legislative session. Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson is the Republican...
OREGON STATE

