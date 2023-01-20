Read full article on original website
Medicare payment cuts 'very harmful for care' in Schuylkill County
Over the past several years, Dr. Glenn Freed has seen many hospitals and medical practices in Schuylkill County close their doors. Facilities like the former Saint Catherine Medical Center in Ashland and several private practices have either closed or consolidated with larger hospital systems, which he says limits the number of available care options in the region.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Rudy Giuliani Reveals Donald Trump Advised Him To Take Top-Secret Files Home In His New Podcast Episode
Rudy Giuliani had quite a lot to say on Sunday’s episode of the WABC77 radio show Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan, and one particular thing he said about former president Donald Trump stood out the most to us! Rudy ...
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
House Republican tells Kevin McCarthy to 'start governing for a change,' says she won't vote to boot Ilhan Omar off of the House Foreign Affairs committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to hold a floor vote on removing Omar from the committee. But he can only lose a handful of GOP votes to do it.
Defense & national Security — Tanks coming after all
The Biden administration has changed its mind on tanks for Ukraine. We’ve got the details on the U.S. reversing course on the M1 Abrams battle tanks and we’ll discuss how the U.S. faced mounting pressure to ship the heavy combat vehicles over. We’ll also talk about classified documents found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s…
Ukraine is burning through artillery shells. Now the US is increasing production by 500%.
The US currently manufactures just over 14,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition every month. Ukrainian forces have fired that many in just 48 hours.
Ticketmaster testifies before Senate Judiciary Committee
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Senate Judiciary Committee grilled Ticketmaster and others in the live events industry on Tuesday. The hearing comes after last year's Taylor Swift concert debacle. Long wait times and technical issues were two of the main topics discussed during the hearing. The issues disrupted a presale for...
