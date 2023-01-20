ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Medicare payment cuts 'very harmful for care' in Schuylkill County

Over the past several years, Dr. Glenn Freed has seen many hospitals and medical practices in Schuylkill County close their doors. Facilities like the former Saint Catherine Medical Center in Ashland and several private practices have either closed or consolidated with larger hospital systems, which he says limits the number of available care options in the region.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event

Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
Trump Spoils Funeral

Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
Defense & national Security — Tanks coming after all

The Biden administration has changed its mind on tanks for Ukraine. We’ve got the details on the U.S. reversing course on the M1 Abrams battle tanks and we’ll discuss how the U.S. faced mounting pressure to ship the heavy combat vehicles over. We’ll also talk about classified documents found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s…
Ticketmaster testifies before Senate Judiciary Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Senate Judiciary Committee grilled Ticketmaster and others in the live events industry on Tuesday. The hearing comes after last year's Taylor Swift concert debacle. Long wait times and technical issues were two of the main topics discussed during the hearing. The issues disrupted a presale for...
