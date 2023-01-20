Refinery Air Watch – Webinar intro to new website showing detailed data on Valero Benicia and refineries across U.S.

Read full article on original website
Silicon Valley
Amazon discloses fresh wave of Bay Area job cuts as tech layoffs worsen
SUNNYVALE — Amazon has disclosed plans to chop hundreds more Bay Area jobs in what would be a fresh wave of cutbacks, a forbidding sign that tech layoffs might have yet to run their course in this region. The e-commerce behemoth is eyeing more than 200 layoffs, consisting of...
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloud
A California witness at Novato reported watching a large, oval-shaped object that moved into a cloud and the cloud began to glow at 2 a.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023
SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
sfstandard.com
Are People Really Flocking Back to San Francisco? Here’s What Data Shows
San Francisco faced a huge population exodus during the first year of the pandemic, but new research from LinkedIn suggests that younger, professional workers—who helped power the region’s economy in the Before Times—are starting to trickle back. The Bay Area ranked second out of all U.S. metros...
beniciaindependent.com
Housing Update should be adopted with “Environmentally Superior Alternative”
[BenIndy Editor: note that the Environmentally Superior Alternative is NOT easy to find in Council’s January 24 packet. Staff analysis of it can be located on numbered pages 93-95 (PDF pages 98-100) in Attachment 1 – Resolution – Statement of Overriding Considerations – Certifying the EIR. The complete DRAFT EIR is not provided in the January 24 agenda. It has a more detailed description on pages 6-53 to 6-25 (PDF pages 519-521. – R.S.]
Bay Area home prices are dropping faster than anywhere else in the nation, RE/MAX report says
Home prices in the San Francisco Bay Area experienced the largest year-over-year decline in the United States.
Netflix is hiring private jet flight attendant: How to get the job paying up to $385,000
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you have a passion for aviation, then this job at Netflix may be the best fit for you. Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for a private jet based out of San Jose, Calif., and can pay up to $385,000, according to its job posting.
Silicon Valley
Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December
The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
KCRA.com
'A game-changer': San Joaquin Valley farmers help replenish groundwater by flooding their fields
CERES, Calif. — For farmers throughout California, dealing with drought is one of many stressors. San Joaquin County almond farmer Christine Gemperle says it's something she thinks about every single day. "I guess I've had anxiety over it, sometimes despair," Gemperle said. She and her brother Eric have been...
Hwy-1 sees traffic delays after solo vehicle collision in Pacifica
A solo vehicle collision has caused traffic to slow in Pacifica, according to the Pacifica Police Department.
abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer, Bureau of Reclamation says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drought conditions continue to fade statewide thanks to one of the wettest starts to the winter season in California history. A massive snowpack sits in the Sierra thanks to the onslaught of storms. Statewide the snowpack is at 240% of average, higher at this date than the record snowiest winter of 1982-83.
NBC Bay Area
Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs
In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
SFist
Meta Looking to Offload All Of Its Office Space at 181 Fremont
Adding to the already historic level of office vacancy in San Francisco, Meta is looking to dump 435,000 square feet of offices that it leased for Instagram employees five years ago in 181 Fremont. The prominent SF office tower that sits on the skyline next to Salesforce Tower now becomes...
PG&E bills prompting sticker shock from Bay Area customers
Sticker shock is the new normal at the pump, at the grocery store, and now at home with some eye-popping utility bills, making for some tough decisions for Bay Area families already tight on cash."We just had to have a brand-new furnace put in, which is more energy efficient so we were kind of excited about that," said Debbie Oertel. Oertel keeps her Martinez home at a low temperature. "It's at 66 and what do you normally keep it on," explained Oertel. "That is pretty much our normal." She watches how hot her water gets and runs her...
beniciaindependent.com
Benicia Historical Society joins others in calling for ‘Environmentally Superior Alternative’
Council to pass Housing Element Update on Jan 24 – Protect Historic Benicia!. Where…. City Hall Council Chambers, 250 E L St. In response to the State requiring designation of sites for new housing, the Benicia City Council will be voting on an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and a zoning amendment package which would impact the historic integrity of the :
sfstandard.com
Historic San Francisco Movie Theater Sign Torn Down
An iconic symbol of San Francisco’s past was torn down Friday, as a construction crew removed an eponymous sign from the historic Alexandria Theater in the Richmond District. The theater on Geary Boulevard has sat empty since its closure in 2004, and the property has changed hands several times...
Willits News
Photos: Before and after satellite photos of the Bay Area after string of atmospheric rivers
The wettest three-week period the Bay Area has seen in more than 160 years has brought a medley of colors to the region as seen from space. A series of atmospheric rivers have left behind white snow-capped mountains to teal coastal waters created by runoff from overflowing waterways. The natural-color...
thediscoveriesof.com
20 Brilliant Day Trips from San Francisco
Looking for the best day trips from San Francisco? Make the most out of your vacation with these brilliant destinations that you can do in a day. It’s no secret that San Francisco has plenty of attractions and treasures to offer. But, if you’re there for a longer holiday, you might fancy venturing further afield in search of California’s other impressive things to do.
King Tide Waves Expose Secret 'Party' Island Off California Coast
Here's where you can find it.
Here's why your PG&E gas bill is higher than you thought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many residents in the Sacramento area have reached out to ABC10 about the dramatic changes to cut their rising natural gas bills. This comes one month after PG&E announced customers should be prepared to pay more. A spokesperson for PG&E said the price rise is due...
