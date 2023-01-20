ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Refinery Air Watch – Webinar intro to new website showing detailed data on Valero Benicia and refineries across U.S.

By Roger Straw
beniciaindependent.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023

SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
SANTA CLARA, CA
beniciaindependent.com

Housing Update should be adopted with “Environmentally Superior Alternative”

[BenIndy Editor: note that the Environmentally Superior Alternative is NOT easy to find in Council’s January 24 packet. Staff analysis of it can be located on numbered pages 93-95 (PDF pages 98-100) in Attachment 1 – Resolution – Statement of Overriding Considerations – Certifying the EIR. The complete DRAFT EIR is not provided in the January 24 agenda. It has a more detailed description on pages 6-53 to 6-25 (PDF pages 519-521. – R.S.]
BENICIA, CA
Silicon Valley

Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December

The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs

In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFist

Meta Looking to Offload All Of Its Office Space at 181 Fremont

Adding to the already historic level of office vacancy in San Francisco, Meta is looking to dump 435,000 square feet of offices that it leased for Instagram employees five years ago in 181 Fremont. The prominent SF office tower that sits on the skyline next to Salesforce Tower now becomes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

PG&E bills prompting sticker shock from Bay Area customers

Sticker shock is the new normal at the pump, at the grocery store, and now at home with some eye-popping utility bills, making for some tough decisions for Bay Area families already tight on cash."We just had to have a brand-new furnace put in, which is more energy efficient so we were kind of excited about that," said Debbie Oertel. Oertel keeps her Martinez home at a low temperature. "It's at 66 and what do you normally keep it on," explained Oertel. "That is pretty much our normal." She watches how hot her water gets and runs her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beniciaindependent.com

Benicia Historical Society joins others in calling for ‘Environmentally Superior Alternative’

Council to pass Housing Element Update on Jan 24 – Protect Historic Benicia!. Where…. City Hall Council Chambers, 250 E L St. In response to the State requiring designation of sites for new housing, the Benicia City Council will be voting on an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and a zoning amendment package which would impact the historic integrity of the :
BENICIA, CA
sfstandard.com

Historic San Francisco Movie Theater Sign Torn Down

An iconic symbol of San Francisco’s past was torn down Friday, as a construction crew removed an eponymous sign from the historic Alexandria Theater in the Richmond District. The theater on Geary Boulevard has sat empty since its closure in 2004, and the property has changed hands several times...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thediscoveriesof.com

20 Brilliant Day Trips from San Francisco

Looking for the best day trips from San Francisco? Make the most out of your vacation with these brilliant destinations that you can do in a day. It’s no secret that San Francisco has plenty of attractions and treasures to offer. But, if you’re there for a longer holiday, you might fancy venturing further afield in search of California’s other impressive things to do.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

Here's why your PG&E gas bill is higher than you thought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many residents in the Sacramento area have reached out to ABC10 about the dramatic changes to cut their rising natural gas bills. This comes one month after PG&E announced customers should be prepared to pay more. A spokesperson for PG&E said the price rise is due...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy