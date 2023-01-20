Read full article on original website
KSLA
Sevier County Medical Center now open for business
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - After unveiling the emergency room sign, Sevier County Medical Center is now officially open!. When the former DeQueen Hospital closed its doors, Sevier County residents voted in 2019 to build a medical facility. Nearly four years later, the area now has a facility with 15 patient beds and 10 emergency room beds.
magnoliareporter.com
From Taylor marshal, to Bobo Shinn, to modern police tech, Mike Loe experienced it all
Former Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe is walking away from his half-century long career in law enforcement with satisfaction about every case but one. The case of Mary “Bobo” Shinn. Bobo was a 25-year-old woman who disappeared from Magnolia on July 20, 1978, after leaving her art studio...
KTBS
Hotel Grim redevelopment project reopening no longer grim
TEXARKANA, Texas – The historic Hotel Grim which was built in 1925 was originally an eight-story hotel. It closed in 1990 when it was considered a derelict hotel. The Grim’s project manager is expecting the reopening of the building in June. When built, it contained 103,200 square feet...
This Road at I-30 in Texarkana Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, January 23
Construction on I-30 in the Texarkana area continues. The Texas Department of Transportation is widening the interstate coming into the Texarkana area, which means some road closures along the way. Starting on Monday, January 23, FM 2148 will be closed at the I-30 intersection in Texarkana. This will give crews...
menastar.com
Texarkana Mardi Gras returns with music, parade on Feb. 18
TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Mardi Gras festival and parade is coming back for its 8th year in downtown Texarkana. This year’s theme is “Rollin’ Down Broad.”. Organizers say they're ready to bring Mardi Gras back after a two year break due to COVID. They're hoping to get...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Saturday, January 7. Landon Beams, 27, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, refusal of blood or breath test, open container,...
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD arrest records for 01/24
The Hope Police Department has released their arrest records for the previous week. On January 18, 2023 at approximately 6:47pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Keyontai Harris, 21, of Hope, AR. Mr. Harris was arrested and charged with theft of property by employee/embezzlement. The arrest occurred in the 1300 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Harris was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KSLA
Texarkana Texas PD rolls out new look for uniforms
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas Police Department officers will soon have a new look to their uniform. Chief Kevin Schutte says the department provides all uniforms and equipment for officers, including body armor, body cams, and other safety equipment, however, officials with the department realized they were not providing proper protection from the sun and inclement weather.
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening Saturday
It has been said, "If you're gonna break your diet or New Year's resolution, it better be on something really great." And so I did just that at The Cake House which was rocking their grand opening Saturday morning with people laughing, smiling, and dancing to Sgt.B's DJ-style record-spinning, while waiting for their sweet treats.
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village PD arrests suspect in storage thefts
According to authorities, a suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant issued after evidence was recovered. Wake Village police arrested the suspect on January 20, at which time much of the stolen property was recovered, including property from burglaries in Cass County. This story will be updated as more...
Woman arrested after car burglaries reported in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An Illinois woman was arrested in Texarkana on Wednesday for allegedly breaking into cars in an apartment complex parking lot. At around 2:30 a.m., officers got a 911 call from a resident of an apartment complex on Summerhill Road, stating a man and woman were breaking into cars in the lot. […]
