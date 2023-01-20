ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears safety lands job with Tennessee

A former Chicago Bears defensive back lands a job with the Tennessee Titans after the Bears asked to interview him. The Chicago Bears have put in a few requests for interviews as they are looking for a new defensive backs coach with James Rowe’s departure. Chicago has already put...
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons

The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.
BOSTON, MA
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West, Common & Twista Being Left Off Chicago Rap Mount Rushmore Sparks Huge Debate

Kanye West, Common and Twista have been left off a viral Mount Rushmore of Chicago rappers which has sent Twitter in full debate mode. On Tuesday (January 17), rap blog Raphousetv2 shared a Photoshopped image of its picks for a Mount Rushmore to represent the Windy City’s rap scene. Featuring G Herbo, King Von, Chief Keef and Lil Durk, the post’s caption read: “Is this Chicago/Chiraq Rap Mt.Rushmore Valid?”
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy