Fruita, CO

Sports Wrap 1/19

By Dylan Malfatti
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HiRxd_0kL23UJn00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX )–Boys and girls wrestling at Fruita Monument High School. Wildcat boys hosted the Montrose Red Hawks and the Durango Demons in duals, District 51 Phoenix hosted Rifle Bears in their duals.

Broncos’ wide receiver K.J. Hamler career has been plagued with injury; what does this mean for his future in Denver and in the NFL? Bruce Haertl tells us.

Nikola Jokic is now the Nuggets’ new franchise leader in assists after overtaking Alex English.

