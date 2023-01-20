Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Multiple fire departments respond to structure fire on Old Trails Road
SPOKANE, Wash. – Multiple agencies were on scene of a structure fire for several hours Monday, after black smoke was reported at an outdoor structure. The fire was called in just after 9 a.m., with multiple units from Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD10) dispatched to the scene. Additional units from Airway Heights Fire Department, Spokane County Fire District 9, and Fairchild Airforce Base also responded to provide support.
One Person Killed in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on S. Cheney Spokane Road
CHENEY, WA - Investigators with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit continue working to determine what caused a single-vehicle, fatal crash early Saturday morning on S. Cheney Spokane Road. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. On the morning of Saturday,...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-90 in Post Falls
POST FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian collision that occurred at approximately 12:57 am on 01/22/2023 on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 0 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The pedestrian was reported to be walking in the roadway when they collided with the vehicle. The pedestrian...
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
WSP Detectives seeking witnesses to fatal motorcycle collision that happened in Spokane on January 20, 2023
Spokane County, WA – Washington State Patrol (WSP) Detectives are seeking witnesses to a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred on January 20, 2023. The collision occurred at approximately 11:58 p.m. on the I-90 on-ramp from Sprague Ave to westbound I-90 and continued to the westbound lanes of I-90 parallel to the on-ramp.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department responds to stabbing near Downtown Police Precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a stabbing near the Downtown Police Precinct on Sunday afternoon. Right now, it’s unclear if a suspect is in custody although NonStop Local has a crew on scene that say they saw two people put into handcuffs. According...
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man killed after being struck by a pickup truck on SR 291 in Suncrest identified
SUNCREST, Wash. – The man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on SR 291 in Suncrest on Wednesday has been identified as 57-year-old David Hunter of Deer Park. According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, Hunter was hit in the roadway by a pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Barry Melton of Nine Mile Falls.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
Inslee responds to criticism over delayed Spokane freeway work
(The Center Square) – Days after Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward urged the state Senate Transportation Committee to not delay completion of a major traffic corridor project, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed hope that any pause in the work could be minimal. Woodward claimed Inslee’s budget proposal that sets back completion...
Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs, including fentanyl, and stolen guns
POST FALLS, Idaho. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man who had drugs and two stolen guns with him during his arrest. KCSO says detectives from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and KCSO Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop around West Seltice Way and North Idahline Road on Friday in Post Falls. KSCO seized...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit investigating possible murder-suicide
SPOKANE, Wash – The Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating a possible murder-suicide after an elderly couple was found dead in their home on Jan. 20. According to the Spokane Police Department, medics found the couple while responding to a medical call. In their initial investigation, detectives...
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had reported possible missing woman sighting to police
Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves closely followed true crime and missing persons news and once reported a sighting of a woman who vanished.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs and stolen weapons
POST FALLS, Idaho - Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized meth, fentanyl and stolen firearms from a Spokane man during a traffic stop on Friday. 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
Post Falls women arrested for grand theft of over 40 victims
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sherriff's Office (KCSO) detectives arrested two Post Falls women on counts of Grand Theft and other charges after they were found in a hotel room with numerous business, government and personal checks among other personal documents. Detectives responded to the Red Lion...
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
SBF held $50 million in a tiny rural Washington state bank that had just 3 employees until he invested in it
Prosecutors have seized just under $50 million from Sam Bankman-Fried's Farmington State Bank account. The bank had just three employees and specialized in agricultural loans to farmers until March 2022. Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research later took a stake in Farmington – at which time it rebranded as "Moonstone".
FOX 28 Spokane
Texas-based nonprofit offers guidance to Central Valley School District after middle school threat last week
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – After a middle school in Spokane Valley received a threat on social media last week, a nonprofit organization halfway across the country announced they’re looking into it to help the community feel at ease. The Uvalde Foundation for Kids–based in Texas–formed after the mass...
Spokane Man Sentenced to Five Years, Ordered to Pay $4.9 Million in Restitution for Church Arson
SPOKANE - A 25-year-old Spokane man has been sentenced to five (5) years in federal prison after pleading guilty to committing arson at St. Charles Parrish and School in Spokane. Rio A. Mirabel was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,981,859.07 for damages. Mirabal will also serve...
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
