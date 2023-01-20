SPOKANE, Wash. – Multiple agencies were on scene of a structure fire for several hours Monday, after black smoke was reported at an outdoor structure. The fire was called in just after 9 a.m., with multiple units from Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD10) dispatched to the scene. Additional units from Airway Heights Fire Department, Spokane County Fire District 9, and Fairchild Airforce Base also responded to provide support.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO