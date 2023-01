Adult Swim announced Tuesday it has cut ties with “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland following the news this month he has been charged with felony domestic abuse in California. “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” Adult Swim/Cartoon Network/Boomerang spokesperson Marie Moore said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. A tweet from the “Rick and Morty” account Tuesday noted the popular adult cartoon will continue: “The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7.” Roiland, who voices the titular characters Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith and serves as an executive producer of the show, was charged in 2020...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO