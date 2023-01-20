ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladewater, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

WEBXTRA: Lots of critters on display at Herps Reptile and Exotics show in Longview

Historic Palestine church on ‘Texas most endangered places’ list awarded $75,000 for repairs. Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Palestine is one step closer to reopening their doors with this $75,000 grant. The church had to close in 2014 due to structural issues. It was built in 1921 and is the third oldest AME church in Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Gov. Abbott to speak at UT Tyler medical school groundbreaking ceremony Monday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler’s official groundbreaking ceremony for its new Medical Education Building will take place on Monday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. The school says Governor Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at the ceremony, and he will be joined by UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun and UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Olympic medalist speaks to East Texas student athletes Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - World champion Olympic medalist Natalie Hinds spoke to student athletes today in Tyler at CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine institute about her journey in becoming an Olympic bronze medalist. Natalie Hinds is a professional swimmer from Midland, Texas, who scored Bronze in the swimming division at...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy