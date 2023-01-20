ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

onscene.tv

Tattoo Shop Heavily Damaged In Fire | Houston

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 | 4:00 a.m. LOCATION: 13739 East fwy CITY: Houston DETAILS: ALL INFO PER DISTRICT CHIEF OFF CAMERA HC ESD 12 & Channelview Fire responded to a structure fire. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building. The business is Southern Boys Tattoo. The business was closed at the time of the fire. No injuries reported. The cause is unknown. Crews are still extinguishing hot spots at this time. =For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
theleadernews.com

Husband accused of shooting wife in Northside

Houston police have arrested and charged a man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife in the Northside/Northline area last week, according to the Houston Police Department. Keita Neyusi Albert, 21, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his wife, 23-year-old Alexis Falcon, according to Harris...
fox26houston.com

Robber seen attacking clerk at Telephone Rd. convenience store

HOUSTON - Police need your help finding a man seen on surveillance video robbing a convenience store in southeast Houston. Video provided by the Houston PD showed the unidentified robber walking up to a clerk around 3 a.m. on Friday, December 16 at the store in the 8700 block of Telephone Rd. near Hobby Airport.
fox26houston.com

'Poop-bandit' in Jersey Village, woman says bags of human waste dumped in backyard

HOUSTON - One Jersey Village community is dealing with a stinky situation, literally. A woman says she's had bags of human waste thrown into her backyard several times. Leah Kitchens says her family moved into a Jersey Village home in February 2022. That's when she noticed the unusual Kroger bags, around 20 or 25, in her backyard. Initially, she assumed they were bags of dog poop being thrown over her fence by those on the walking trail. But, she soon discovered that was not the case.
101.5 KNUE

She Ain’t Fam Any More. Houston, Texas Woman Stole $1 Million Prize from Cousin

Family squabbles can happen over just about anything, inheritance, attitude, lifestyle, even stealing from a family member. This particular case would fall under that "stealing from a family member" category and its not a small theft, either. There are a lot of layers to this story so I will do my best to make some sense of it. Basically, a cousin was asked by another cousin to mail in a winning $1 million lottery ticket which that cousin ended up stealing.
theleadernews.com

Suspect wanted in Acres Homes shooting

Houston police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Acres Homes last weekend along with the vehicle the suspect allegedly used. The identity of the victim is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
Click2Houston.com

3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say

HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said. Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
Eater

Stone Pot Pho Has Arrived in Pearland

A popular trend in Vietnamese restaurants has reached the greater Houston area. Stone pot pho, also known as hot pot pho or hot stone pot pho, is being served at newly opened Ong Jas Viet Kitchen in Pearland. The restaurant is the latest endeavor from husband-and-wife team Jas Phan and Thanh Nguyen, the duo behind Migo Saigon Street Food in the Asiatown’s Bellaire Food Street development.
Houston, TX

