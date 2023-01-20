Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Man attacked with hammer, rescued from burning Houston home
Houston police say a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was attacked with a hammer inside a home that was then set on fire. A suspect has been detained.
cw39.com
Man shot after altercation with woman in South Acres, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt in a shooting in Houston’s South Acres on Monday night. It happened at a house on the 11700 block of Murr Way near Tavenor Lane around 9:10 p.m. Police say the man and a woman got into some kind of fight....
24 Hour Tire Connection owner accused of illegally dumping 100 tires twice in 8 days
Footage from one of the illegal disposals appears to show a northeast Houston tire store owner direct the dumping in a lot that's said to be "chronic" for that activity.
Click2Houston.com
Dozens of cars broken into at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, residents say
HOUSTON – Residents at an apartment complex on Houston’s south side are asking for more security after dozens of cars were broken into this weekend. The Metro 5514 Apartments, located near Griggs Road and Beekman, was reportedly targeted Saturday morning. On Sunday, many of the damaged cars and...
Nephew accused of hitting uncle in head with hammer before setting fire at Sunnyside home
The uncle is in critical condition. Relatives have called this a family tragedy, saying the nephew is mentally ill.
fox26houston.com
Police chase started in north Houston at Greenspoint Mall, ends up in The Woodlands
HOUSTON - Police say one person is detained after an apparent police chase in north Houston. Houston police received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a chase that began on Greens Road near Greenspoint Mall. According to reports, the person attempted to ram an HPD unit car. Officials say they...
onscene.tv
Tattoo Shop Heavily Damaged In Fire | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 | 4:00 a.m. LOCATION: 13739 East fwy CITY: Houston DETAILS: ALL INFO PER DISTRICT CHIEF OFF CAMERA HC ESD 12 & Channelview Fire responded to a structure fire. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building. The business is Southern Boys Tattoo. The business was closed at the time of the fire. No injuries reported. The cause is unknown. Crews are still extinguishing hot spots at this time. =For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
theleadernews.com
Husband accused of shooting wife in Northside
Houston police have arrested and charged a man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife in the Northside/Northline area last week, according to the Houston Police Department. Keita Neyusi Albert, 21, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his wife, 23-year-old Alexis Falcon, according to Harris...
Family grieves after 18-year-old, whose mother was murdered 12 years ago, shot and killed in Alief
Christopher Aguilar's living family members describe him as a good boy who was supposed to meet up his cousin the day he was killed during a robbery.
fox26houston.com
Robber seen attacking clerk at Telephone Rd. convenience store
HOUSTON - Police need your help finding a man seen on surveillance video robbing a convenience store in southeast Houston. Video provided by the Houston PD showed the unidentified robber walking up to a clerk around 3 a.m. on Friday, December 16 at the store in the 8700 block of Telephone Rd. near Hobby Airport.
fox26houston.com
'Poop-bandit' in Jersey Village, woman says bags of human waste dumped in backyard
HOUSTON - One Jersey Village community is dealing with a stinky situation, literally. A woman says she's had bags of human waste thrown into her backyard several times. Leah Kitchens says her family moved into a Jersey Village home in February 2022. That's when she noticed the unusual Kroger bags, around 20 or 25, in her backyard. Initially, she assumed they were bags of dog poop being thrown over her fence by those on the walking trail. But, she soon discovered that was not the case.
She Ain’t Fam Any More. Houston, Texas Woman Stole $1 Million Prize from Cousin
Family squabbles can happen over just about anything, inheritance, attitude, lifestyle, even stealing from a family member. This particular case would fall under that "stealing from a family member" category and its not a small theft, either. There are a lot of layers to this story so I will do my best to make some sense of it. Basically, a cousin was asked by another cousin to mail in a winning $1 million lottery ticket which that cousin ended up stealing.
fox26houston.com
Activists demand arrests after grandmother who found $50 was locked in Austin Co. grocery store, assaulted
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - "There is no reason, why as of Monday morning, no one is under arrest for what happened to sister Betty." On Monday, community activists Quanell X and Dr. Candice Matthews stood with 65-year-old Betty Smith and her family, along with a local pastor on Monday afternoon.
'We forgive you': Pastor says after burglar caught on video breaking into church in The Heights area
A camera captured what amounted to another setback that a church in The Heights is facing, but in the face of it all, the pastor is still forgiven the suspect.
theleadernews.com
Suspect wanted in Acres Homes shooting
Houston police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Acres Homes last weekend along with the vehicle the suspect allegedly used. The identity of the victim is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
KHOU
2 killed in shooting at Houston-area gas station, sheriff says
Two men were killed Monday after they were parked at a gas pump on Ella Boulevard in north Harris County. The shooter(s) got away in a white sedan, the sheriff said.
Killen's Barbecue has a new location now open in Cypress
Cypress is now home to a brand-new Killen's Barbecue location.
Click2Houston.com
3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say
HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said. Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
Eater
Stone Pot Pho Has Arrived in Pearland
A popular trend in Vietnamese restaurants has reached the greater Houston area. Stone pot pho, also known as hot pot pho or hot stone pot pho, is being served at newly opened Ong Jas Viet Kitchen in Pearland. The restaurant is the latest endeavor from husband-and-wife team Jas Phan and Thanh Nguyen, the duo behind Migo Saigon Street Food in the Asiatown’s Bellaire Food Street development.
Houston Synagogue on edge after woman is charged with breaking in twice, and making online threats
Ezra Law is accused of returning to a Houston synagogue she allegedly damaged -- the day she was scheduled to appear in court -- and yelling at kids during a children's service.
