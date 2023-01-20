Prep roundup: University wrestling knocks off Mt. Spokane; Mead stays undefeated at top of league

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Jan. 22, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three separate violent assaults that all occurred within hours of each other. The first incident happened around 4 p.m. when SPD responded to a stabbing near the downtown Spokane police precinct. SPD says two people were transported to the hospital with serious-injuries after being stabbed by a minor. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane Juvenile Detention facility on first-degree assault charges.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO