Prep roundup: University wrestling knocks off Mt. Spokane; Mead stays undefeated at top of league

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Gonzaga rewind: Anton Watson's rebounding efforts help 'focused' Zags get back on track vs. Pacific
STOCKTON, Calif. – Whether they’re seeking the information themselves, or made aware of it via a third party, college basketball players normally don’t have to look far to find opinions from the general public. The commentary on Gonzaga’s play over the last three weeks seemed to reach...
'They're in great position.' Domantas Sabonis lends perspective on Gonzaga's season, talks about Kings' success
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Returning to the Pacific time zone has generally made it easier for Domantas Sabonis to keep up with Gonzaga, but he was preoccupied last Thursday and unable to watch the Bulldogs’ 68-67 loss to Loyola Marymount, which snapped a 75-game home win streak. Instead, the...
Man dies in single-vehicle rollover on south Cheney Spokane Road
CHENEY, Wash. - A single-vehicle rollover crash is being investigated after the driver was found dead at the scene early on Saturday. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a Cheney police officer reported the crash just after 3 a.m. after coming across a Dodge pickup on its top on south Cheney Spokane Rd.
Multiple fire departments respond to structure fire on Old Trails Road
SPOKANE, Wash. - A shop fire on Old Trails Rd. on Monday was extinguished with the joint effort of multiple fire agencies after the owner reported hearing a loud explosion and black smoke was seen rising from the area. According to Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD10), the fire was...
Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
2 injured after vehicle crashes into home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were injured Monday night after a vehicle crashed into a house on the 7100 block of north Flemming St. In an update from Spokane Police Department (SPD), it was confirmed the occupant in the car was taken to hospital in critical condition. The second person injured, the daughter of the homeowner who was sleeping in bed at the time of the crash, received minor injuries.
Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
Spokane Police Department responds to three violent assaults within hours of each other
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Jan. 22, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three separate violent assaults that all occurred within hours of each other. The first incident happened around 4 p.m. when SPD responded to a stabbing near the downtown Spokane police precinct. SPD says two people were transported to the hospital with serious-injuries after being stabbed by a minor. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane Juvenile Detention facility on first-degree assault charges.
