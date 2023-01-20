Read full article on original website
Tribune-Review
Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 24, 2023
A pair of top-ranked teams and five schools lost their spot in the Top 5 across the state as the second half of the regular season began last week. We have a new No. 1 team in both Class 3A and 2A in the latest Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings.
WPIAL clinched: Final few playoff spots up for grabs as wrestling regular season concludes
The WPIAL team wrestling regular season is nearly complete with teams finishing their section schedules on Wednesday. The top three teams from each section qualify for the 2023 WPIAL team wrestling playoffs starting on Monday. If three or more teams have identical records against each other, the following tie-breaking system...
City League QB among 5 finalists for Willie Thrower Award for 1st time
Westinghouse quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo, who led the Bulldogs on a historic run to the state football finals, was announced Tuesday as one of five finalists for the Willie Thrower Award. Morsillo is the first City League player selected as a finalist in the three-year history of the award, which recognizes...
